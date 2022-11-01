Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will be joined by U.S. Rep. David Trone, County Councilmember Craig Rice, Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband Director Kendrick Gordon and industry partners at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, to detail how Montgomery Connects is using a portion of the County’s $22.6 million in digital equity grants. At the event at Upcounty Regional Services Office in Germantown, they will provide details on how the County is using the grants to provide free computers for low-income residents and how it is seeking to increase enrollment in a program that could provide $45 monthly subsidies for broadband access.

