Read full article on original website
Related
montgomerycountymd.gov
Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary in Gaithersburg; Surveillance Video of Suspect Released
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Hola Beer and Wine in the 8000 block of Snouffer School Rd. in Gaithersburg. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Recent Homicide Arrest Marks 100 Percent Closure Rate for 2022
Gaithersburg, MD - 19-year-old Kyler Mcroy, of Gaithersburg, has been indicted with first-degree murder for the February 10, 2022 homicide of 19-year-old Keon Jones. This homicide arrest marks a 100% closure rate for all homicides investigated by the Montgomery County Police Department – Major Crimes Division in 2022. On...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Concern for Missing Fifty-Seven-Year-Old
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 57-year-old from Damascus. Timothy Michael Janss was last seen on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., in the 10800...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Concern for Missing Fourteen-Year-Old (LOCATED)
Update: Eduardo Mendez Rodriguez has been located safe and unharmed. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Gaithersburg. Eduardo Mendez Rodriguez was last seen...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County Leaf Vacuum Collection in Specific Areas Begins Monday, Nov. 7
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will begin its annual leaf vacuuming program on Monday, Nov. 7, and will continue collections through December in specified leaf collection areas. There will be two collections on each collection district street. Residents can find the collection schedule online by entering a street...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery Executive Elrich, U.S. Rep. Trone and Corporate Partners to Detail How County is Using $22.6 Million in Digital Equity Grants to Provide Free Computers and Monthly Broadband Subsidies to Low-Income Families on Thursday, Nov. 3, in Germantown
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will be joined by U.S. Rep. David Trone, County Councilmember Craig Rice, Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband Director Kendrick Gordon and industry partners at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, to detail how Montgomery Connects is using a portion of the County’s $22.6 million in digital equity grants. At the event at Upcounty Regional Services Office in Germantown, they will provide details on how the County is using the grants to provide free computers for low-income residents and how it is seeking to increase enrollment in a program that could provide $45 monthly subsidies for broadband access.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County High School Students Can Apply to ‘Vision Zero Youth Ambassadors’ Program to Improve Traffic Safety; Deadline to Apply is Nov. 30
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is seeking up to 45 Montgomery County high school students to serve as “Vision Zero Youth Ambassadors.” The project-based learning program teaches teens leadership skills, outreach and engagement techniques to address traffic safety needs in their community. Applications are now being accepting. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Comments / 0