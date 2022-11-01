Read full article on original website
Holiday shopping at the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass
(WFRV) – Give the gift of art of this holiday season with a piece from the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass. Executive Director Amy Moorefield visited Local 5 Live along with Casey Nash, Facilities Coordinator and Preparator with an unveiling of the annual, limited edition holiday piece plus other things you can shop for and details on the current exhibit ‘Between Seeing and Knowing’.
New gift/souvenir shop LoCo WisCo offers locally crafted Wisconsin goods
(WFRV) – Fill your holiday wish list and take a retail tour of Wisconsin at the same time. Dena Mooney visited Local 5 Live with a look at her business LoCo WisCo and how you can represent your hometown pride and support local. LoCo WisCo is located at 112...
‘Learn to Love Your Body’ event from the Fox Cities Roller Derby in Appleton
(WFRV) – ‘Learning to Love Your Body’ is the message of their upcoming event and Local 5 Live got a preview of this exciting sport. ‘Learn to Love Your Body’ from the Fox Cities Roller Derby is happening November 6 from 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm at Skater’s Edge at 5714 Integrity Way in Appleton.
Appleton church giving back to children across the globe during holidays
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local church is looking for volunteers to help fill boxes of toys and toiletries for less fortunate kids. Pathway Church in Appleton hopes community members and anyone with a good heart can help fill these boxes because every kid deserves to open gifts during the holidays.
Holiday hair and make up from Moxie Boutique Salon in De Pere
(WFRV) – If you’re hosting a holiday party, you’re already busy cooking and cleaning so why not let the experts at Moxie handle your look. Local 5 Live visited the boutique salon in De Pere where whether you want a formal updo, a beautiful blow out, or something less formal, they have you covered this holiday season and beyond.
‘Move Toward the Darkness’: Southern Door set to perform captivating and heartwarming version of The Addams Family
BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV) – Southern Door High School is excited to perform its rendition of The Addams Family this weekend, and the play’s director tells the audience to ‘expect the unexpected.’. With a variety of characters and personalities, as well as plenty of years of experience from...
Sheboygan County couple has spent almost every Friday night at Schwarz’s Supper Club since 1984
ST. ANNA, Wis. (WFRV) – To say Peter and Cathy Pagelow are devoted supper clubbers might be an understatement. We met them at Schwarz’s Supper Club, which has been at the same location in St. Anna, Calumet County, Wisconsin, since 1957. According to the Pagelows, they have been...
Students & staff at Mishicot High School excited about performance of Mamma Mia!
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – The cast and crew of Mishicot High School’s rendition of Mamma Mia! is excited to share their version of the musical this weekend. The show is described as funny and will have something for everyone to enjoy. The cast’s energy emanates off the stage and is sure to light up the audience.
Cousins Subs announces joint venture with Donald Driver as part owner of six northeast Wisconsin stores
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Donald Driver is a Packers legend, a fan favorite, and now, he’s a member of the Cousins Subs family. For the first time in Cousins Subs’ 50-year history, the Wisconsin-based sub shop signed a joint venture agreement with Driver, which is a monumental step in the brand’s expansion plans.
Oconto Police investigating missing person, last seen on Halloween
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing person who was last seen on October 31. Officers say that Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Halloween getting into a vehicle with a ‘male subject.’. Authorities ask that...
$45k worth of damage and theft at Green Bay business, deputies seek info
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay business sustained around $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system, and deputies are trying to identify a possible suspect. According to a release, the incident happened just after midnight on October 11 in the 900 block...
Car drives into Manitowoc River on Friday, recovered day after with one dead inside
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after authorities in Manitowoc County were called to the scene for reports of a car that drove into the Manitowoc River. According to a release, on Friday around 8:00 p.m., the Manitowoc Police and Fire Department was called to the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 10th Street.
UPDATE: Crash on I-43 northbound cleared, Leo Frigo Bridge back to normal traffic conditions
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports that the vehicle crash on I-43 near the Leo Frigo Bridge is cleared. All lanes appear to be back open to travelers in the area. There is no word on what exactly caused the crash or if there...
AAA: Green Bay gas prices surge over 40¢ since last week, increases seen statewide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While many in the community are heading to local gas stations to purchase a Powerball ticket, some have noticed a drastic increase in gas prices throughout the past week. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the current average gas price for regular fuel...
UPDATE: Lanes back open after crash on I-43 south in Green Bay
FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 5:17 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down the southbound lanes on I-43 in Green Bay. According to WisDOT, all lanes have now reopened. The incident took about an hour to clear. No additional details...
Grandmother pleads no contest in deadly rollover accident that killed 9-year-old
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc woman has reached a plea deal with prosecutors and was convicted of causing a deadly crash while driving drunk back in February of 2021. 52-year-old Monica Walker entered a no-contest plea and was found guilty of Homicide by Use of Vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration (PAC).
