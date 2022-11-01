ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto, WI

Holiday shopping at the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass

(WFRV) – Give the gift of art of this holiday season with a piece from the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass. Executive Director Amy Moorefield visited Local 5 Live along with Casey Nash, Facilities Coordinator and Preparator with an unveiling of the annual, limited edition holiday piece plus other things you can shop for and details on the current exhibit ‘Between Seeing and Knowing’.
NEENAH, WI
Appleton church giving back to children across the globe during holidays

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local church is looking for volunteers to help fill boxes of toys and toiletries for less fortunate kids. Pathway Church in Appleton hopes community members and anyone with a good heart can help fill these boxes because every kid deserves to open gifts during the holidays.
APPLETON, WI
Holiday hair and make up from Moxie Boutique Salon in De Pere

(WFRV) – If you’re hosting a holiday party, you’re already busy cooking and cleaning so why not let the experts at Moxie handle your look. Local 5 Live visited the boutique salon in De Pere where whether you want a formal updo, a beautiful blow out, or something less formal, they have you covered this holiday season and beyond.
DE PERE, WI
Oconto Police investigating missing person, last seen on Halloween

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing person who was last seen on October 31. Officers say that Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Halloween getting into a vehicle with a ‘male subject.’. Authorities ask that...
OCONTO, WI
UPDATE: Lanes back open after crash on I-43 south in Green Bay

FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 5:17 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down the southbound lanes on I-43 in Green Bay. According to WisDOT, all lanes have now reopened. The incident took about an hour to clear. No additional details...
GREEN BAY, WI

