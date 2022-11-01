Read full article on original website
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
Gregory Sinek, 66, of Rolfe
Memorial services for 66-year-old Gregory Sinek of Rolfe will be Tuesday, November 8th, at 10:30 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas with burial taking place at a later date at St. Margaret’s Cemetery near Rolfe. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lorna Bennett, 77, of rural Paullina
Services for 77-year-old Lorna Bennett of rural Paullina will be Monday, November 7th at 10:30 AM at Sutherland Church of Christ. Visitation will be at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina on Sunday, November 6th from 3 PM to 5 PM. Eldridge Family Funeral Home of Paullina is in charge of arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
James “Jim” Christensen, 66, of Spencer
Funeral services for 66-year-old James “Jim” Christensen of Spencer will be Tuesday, November 8th, at 1 p.m. at Hope Reformed Church in Spencer with burial at Swedish Lutheran Cemetery near Royal. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash
Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Vehicle
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man has been charged with theft after he was reportedly found to be driving a stolen vehicle Thursday evening. A traffic stop was initiated in the 400 block of Flindt Drive in Storm Lake around seven o’clock for an equipment violation when police learned the driver, 26-year-old Alredo Inzunza, did own the vehicle and had allegedly broken into it and drove off without the owner’s permission.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Threat Against Spencer High School Determined To Be False
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Officials with Spencer Community Schools investigated a potential threat of violence against the high school this morning. A statement sent to KICD News from Superintendent Terry Hemann says staff were made aware of the threat and immediately contacted law enforcement who were able to determine there was no danger to school safety with the rest of day proceeding as normal.
pureoldiesspencer.com
In-Person Absentee Voting Still Available Ahead of November 8th Election
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Those wishing to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s Mid-Term Elections still have time to do so in person at their local Auditor’s office. The Clay County Auditor’s Office will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with voters having until the end of business on Monday to vote absentee with curbside voting also available in some locations.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Everly Native Among Those Honored at National FFA Convention
Indianapolis, IN (KICD) — The National FFA Convention was held last weekend in Indianna. Tyler Schoelerman from Everly received the somewhat rare “American” degree for his involvement that spanned 8th grade through college. Schoelerman was active in the CCE and Spencer FFAs, has graduated from SDSU in...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Rolfe Man Arrested on Numerous Charges Following Execution of Search Warrant
Rolfe, IA (KICD)– A Rolfe man is facing drug and weapons charges after police executed a search warrant late last month. The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant on October 24th at 41195 320th Street and allegedly discovered a large amount of controlled substances, three firearms and drug paraphernalia.
Comments / 0