Wallace, CA

theadvocate.com

Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire

I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Business Briefs for November 6, 2022

Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of "PBS NewsHour," will be the guest speaker at the Bureau of Governmental Research's annual luncheon. The event will be held at 12 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel, 2 Poydras St. The luncheon will also highlight the group's 90th...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Demoted and suspended NOPD veteran resigns from state Police Commission

New Orleans Police Department Lt. Sabrina Richardson has resigned her post on the Louisiana State Police Commission, in the wake of her demotion and subsequent suspension for allegedly double-dipping at the Police Department. A spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Wednesday that Richardson had resigned her post on...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Amid rising violence everywhere, football too must cope

If one thinks it’s tough in the big cities, crime is everywhere. If anything, smaller cities and towns perhaps aren’t as hardened to it. A tragedy in Bogalusa led to much anxiety and the suggestion, later reversed, that Friday's high school football game against Albany High School should be moved to a neutral site.
BOGALUSA, LA
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: Black boys need Black men, and Black men need Black boys

Gregory N. Rattler Jr. was fortunate. He grew up in New Orleans with his mom, dad and brothers as well as aunts, uncles and cousins, and grandmothers and grandfathers. He had lots of family love, the right path support and an excellent mentor, his father. "I wear his name on life," he said. "His example and influence on who I am as a man is undeniable."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 10

Week 10 of the high school football season in South Louisiana provides plenty of games with postseason implications, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the important contests in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. Walker-Denham Springs, Woodlawn-Scotlandville and Lafayette-New Iberia are among...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Dutchtown gets tricky to defeat East Ascension in overtime

Dutchtown put in two trick plays in practice this week, and the Griffins ran them perfectly in a 30-27 overtime football victory Thursday night over Ascension Parish rival East Ascension. Dutchtown senior AK Burrell tossed his first two career passes. Both throws went for touchdowns, including an 8-yard pass on...
GEISMAR, LA

