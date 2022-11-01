Read full article on original website
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial KillerJames PatrickStockton, CA
Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire
I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
Business Briefs for November 6, 2022
Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of "PBS NewsHour," will be the guest speaker at the Bureau of Governmental Research's annual luncheon. The event will be held at 12 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel, 2 Poydras St. The luncheon will also highlight the group's 90th...
After train derailment, acid leak forces day-long evacuation, most residents back home
There’s a white film on the cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli in Dennis Snyder’s backyard garden. The leaves on the pecan tree at his relative’s next to the railroad tracks have turned brown. And something’s up with the paint job on the car. Snyder said he’s hoping...
Livingston school buses don't have AC, prompting complaints: 'Every summer is just hotter'
Driving school buses can be hot, sweaty work in Livingston Parish. Victoria McDonald, a bus driver for the district, said she can take the heat. But other, older drivers struggle more, and the small children they ferry to and from school often disembark soaked in perspiration. "It just feels like...
Demoted and suspended NOPD veteran resigns from state Police Commission
New Orleans Police Department Lt. Sabrina Richardson has resigned her post on the Louisiana State Police Commission, in the wake of her demotion and subsequent suspension for allegedly double-dipping at the Police Department. A spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Wednesday that Richardson had resigned her post on...
Our Views: Amid rising violence everywhere, football too must cope
If one thinks it’s tough in the big cities, crime is everywhere. If anything, smaller cities and towns perhaps aren’t as hardened to it. A tragedy in Bogalusa led to much anxiety and the suggestion, later reversed, that Friday's high school football game against Albany High School should be moved to a neutral site.
Will Sutton: Black boys need Black men, and Black men need Black boys
Gregory N. Rattler Jr. was fortunate. He grew up in New Orleans with his mom, dad and brothers as well as aunts, uncles and cousins, and grandmothers and grandfathers. He had lots of family love, the right path support and an excellent mentor, his father. "I wear his name on life," he said. "His example and influence on who I am as a man is undeniable."
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 10
Week 10 of the high school football season in South Louisiana provides plenty of games with postseason implications, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the important contests in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. Walker-Denham Springs, Woodlawn-Scotlandville and Lafayette-New Iberia are among...
Before the addiction, the abuse and the 'suicide by cops,' family remembers a loving dad
The Hammond man who police say strapped an explosive device to himself and fired a gun, causing officers to fatally shoot him, told his family that he wanted to commit "suicide by cops" and would "have some fun with the police with his AR-15" if law enforcement was contacted to respond to reported domestic abuse, court documents say.
Dutchtown gets tricky to defeat East Ascension in overtime
Dutchtown put in two trick plays in practice this week, and the Griffins ran them perfectly in a 30-27 overtime football victory Thursday night over Ascension Parish rival East Ascension. Dutchtown senior AK Burrell tossed his first two career passes. Both throws went for touchdowns, including an 8-yard pass on...
