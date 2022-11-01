Read full article on original website
New gift/souvenir shop LoCo WisCo offers locally crafted Wisconsin goods
(WFRV) – Fill your holiday wish list and take a retail tour of Wisconsin at the same time. Dena Mooney visited Local 5 Live with a look at her business LoCo WisCo and how you can represent your hometown pride and support local. LoCo WisCo is located at 112...
‘Learn to Love Your Body’ event from the Fox Cities Roller Derby in Appleton
(WFRV) – ‘Learning to Love Your Body’ is the message of their upcoming event and Local 5 Live got a preview of this exciting sport. ‘Learn to Love Your Body’ from the Fox Cities Roller Derby is happening November 6 from 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm at Skater’s Edge at 5714 Integrity Way in Appleton.
Holiday shopping at the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass
(WFRV) – Give the gift of art of this holiday season with a piece from the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass. Executive Director Amy Moorefield visited Local 5 Live along with Casey Nash, Facilities Coordinator and Preparator with an unveiling of the annual, limited edition holiday piece plus other things you can shop for and details on the current exhibit ‘Between Seeing and Knowing’.
Appleton church giving back to children across the globe during holidays
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local church is looking for volunteers to help fill boxes of toys and toiletries for less fortunate kids. Pathway Church in Appleton hopes community members and anyone with a good heart can help fill these boxes because every kid deserves to open gifts during the holidays.
Treating periodontal disease with Janssen Dental
(WFRV) – Periodontal disease can lead to more serious oral health problems but it often goes unrecognized because often times, there is no discomfort as is it progresses. Local 5 Live visited the offices of Janssen Dental with a look at how they can help get to the root of the problem in a high-tech way.
Holiday hair and make up from Moxie Boutique Salon in De Pere
(WFRV) – If you’re hosting a holiday party, you’re already busy cooking and cleaning so why not let the experts at Moxie handle your look. Local 5 Live visited the boutique salon in De Pere where whether you want a formal updo, a beautiful blow out, or something less formal, they have you covered this holiday season and beyond.
Sheboygan County couple has spent almost every Friday night at Schwarz’s Supper Club since 1984
ST. ANNA, Wis. (WFRV) – To say Peter and Cathy Pagelow are devoted supper clubbers might be an understatement. We met them at Schwarz’s Supper Club, which has been at the same location in St. Anna, Calumet County, Wisconsin, since 1957. According to the Pagelows, they have been...
Cousins Subs announces joint venture with Donald Driver as part owner of six northeast Wisconsin stores
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Donald Driver is a Packers legend, a fan favorite, and now, he’s a member of the Cousins Subs family. For the first time in Cousins Subs’ 50-year history, the Wisconsin-based sub shop signed a joint venture agreement with Driver, which is a monumental step in the brand’s expansion plans.
$45k worth of damage and theft at Green Bay business, deputies seek info
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay business sustained around $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system, and deputies are trying to identify a possible suspect. According to a release, the incident happened just after midnight on October 11 in the 900 block...
Hundreds gather at VolunteerFEST in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season right around the corner, some individuals are looking to lend a helping hand through Menasha’s VolunteerFEST. More than 40 local nonprofits set up shop at the event, hoping that those attending will sign up to volunteer through their organization. The...
AAA: Green Bay gas prices surge over 40¢ since last week, increases seen statewide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While many in the community are heading to local gas stations to purchase a Powerball ticket, some have noticed a drastic increase in gas prices throughout the past week. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the current average gas price for regular fuel...
Gridiron Gala with the Symphony at Lambeau Field
(WFRV) – It’s the ultimate date night. Dancing, dinner, music, and Lambeau Field. The Civic Symphony of Green Bay visited Local 5 Live with details on the upcoming event, hosted by Local 5’s Michele McCormack, Gridiron Gala with the Symphony. Details from gbcivic.org/events:. NOVEMBER – Gridiron Gala...
Fire at Door County supper club launches arson investigation, suspect arrested and charged
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – An arson investigation was launched by the Door County Sheriff’s Office after a fire was started at a Door County supper club on October 23. According to a release, the incident began around 12:15 p.m. that Sunday when the Jacksonport Fire Department was called to Mr. G’s Supper Club on State Highway 57 for reports of a fire.
Excitement builds ahead of Saturday night’s Powerball drawing
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Grab your horseshoes, four-leaf clovers, and make a wish upon the next shooting star you see. The Powerball drawing is Saturday at 9:59 p.m., with a record-breaking jackpot of $1.6 billion. The winner will take home $782.4 million in cash. It has people...
Warren Gerds/Review: Musical ‘Grease’ feisty
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s 2022, correct? The movie “Grease” came out in 1978, well after the 1972 hit Broadway musical. A whole lot of people living today weren’t born in ’72, yet “Grease” lives. Some proof of its drawing power is...
Week ahead: Quite a mix of live performances
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. One area production was postponed and rescheduled for this week due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
Oconto Police investigating missing person, last seen on Halloween
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing person who was last seen on October 31. Officers say that Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Halloween getting into a vehicle with a ‘male subject.’. Authorities ask that...
UPDATE: Crash on I-43 northbound cleared, Leo Frigo Bridge back to normal traffic conditions
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports that the vehicle crash on I-43 near the Leo Frigo Bridge is cleared. All lanes appear to be back open to travelers in the area. There is no word on what exactly caused the crash or if there...
UPDATE: Lanes back open after crash on I-43 south in Green Bay
FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 5:17 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down the southbound lanes on I-43 in Green Bay. According to WisDOT, all lanes have now reopened. The incident took about an hour to clear. No additional details...
Students & staff at Mishicot High School excited about performance of Mamma Mia!
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – The cast and crew of Mishicot High School’s rendition of Mamma Mia! is excited to share their version of the musical this weekend. The show is described as funny and will have something for everyone to enjoy. The cast’s energy emanates off the stage and is sure to light up the audience.
