This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
News 8 Daybreak
Caledonia tops Rockford in 2OT for OK-Red Championship. The Caledonia Fighting Scots are OK-Red champions after surviving a double-overtime thriller against the Rockford (Nov. 4, 2022) Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 in custody in Allegan Co. homicide. A man is dead and a suspect has been taken into custody in a...
Making your hard-earned money work for you
Making your hard-earned money work for you (sponsored) Making your hard-earned money work for you (sponsored) The district championships were this week. Our crews brought highlights from 13 games. (Nov. 4, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 10 p.m., 110422. Friday night is breezy and mild and Saturday will bring wind...
Grand Rapids city commission candidate target of Safe GR ‘dark money’
With billboards, radio spots and flyers, an ad campaign backed by a group called Safe GR paints the city of Grand Rapids as anything but safe: murders up, gun crime up, car thefts on the rise. (Nov. 4, 2022) Grand Rapids city commission candidate target of …. With billboards, radio...
Trail connecting SW Michigan to Chicago takes shape
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. What seemed like a fleeting wish back in the 90s is now close to becoming a reality: The Marquette Greenway, a 58-mile marking and hiking trail that connects Chicago and southwest Michigan. (Nov. 3, 2022) Trail connecting SW Michigan...
58-mile trail connecting Southwest Michigan to Chicago could be done by 2026
What started as a passing comment from former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley in the 1990s is finally close to becoming a reality. (Nov. 3, 2022) 58-mile trail connecting Southwest Michigan to Chicago …. What started as a passing comment from former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley in the 1990s...
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 4:30 a.m., 110422
Clouds take over but we will still remain warm for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Nov. 4, 2022) Clouds take over but we will still remain warm for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Nov. 4, 2022)
Pine Rest launches substance abuse day program
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services near Grand Rapids is launching a new substance abuse treatment program lab with “partial hospitalization” — a day treatment program designed to ease the transition out of full-time rehab. (Nov. 4, 2022) Pine Rest launches substance abuse day program. Pine Rest...
Man in assisted living loses emotional support dog
A Grand Rapids man who has gone through two strokes and a kidney transplant is asking for your help after losing his emotional support dog outside a grocery store. (Nov. 3, 2022) Man in assisted living loses emotional support dog. A Grand Rapids man who has gone through two strokes...
KCAS Pets of the Week: Bonea and Floyd
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a spunky kitten and an energetic dog. Bonea is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. She loves to chase toys and is the life of the party. The shelter says she would be your best friend.
Ranked and rolling at Davenport
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. When the preseason poll game out for GLIAC football, Davenport was picked to finish dead last. But as they prepare to play Ferris State on Saturday, the Panthers find themselves tied for first with two games to play. (Nov. 3, 2022)
Adopt Snowy or Socks from the Harbor Humane Society
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. The Harbor Humane Society north of Holland has dogs and cats looking for a family to call their own, including a pint-sized pup and a cat adept in computer skills. (Nov. 3, 2022) Adopt Snowy or Socks from the...
Creating magic and hope at Van Andel Institute
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –The Van Andel Institute put on their 22nd annual Hope on the Hill Gala to help raise money to find cures for Parkinson’s disease and cancer. 100 percent of the proceeds from the fundraiser went straight to cancer and Parkinson’s disease research. Each year has a different theme, and this year was Hope on the Hill and the Chocolate Factory, which focused on celebrating all the hardworking heroes who have made major developments at the Institute. Van Andel Institute hopes that with help they can find the golden ticket to curing some of the most elusive diseases.
Photos: Van Andel Institute ‘Hope on the Hill and The Chocolate Factory’ Gala
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Van Andel Institute’s (VAI) annual Hope on the Hill Gala returned on Oct. 27. To celebrate the 22nd year of the gala, the Institute transformed its venue into a chocolate factory theme. According to the VAI, the sweet celebration honored the “heroes who, year...
Options are available if you get a cancer diagnosis
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hearing you have cancer can be a very scary thing for any person and their family. However, we have some great resources for care and expertise right here in our community with the help of trinity health, the sponsor of this segment. Doctor Lindsay Robell, a Neuro-oncologist is here to share more information about the Cancer Network of West Michigan and the neuro-oncology program that is offered.
Enjoy prehistoric fun this weekend at Jurassic Quest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is back and bigger and better than ever! Jurassic Quest opens its doors with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for the littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
IM KIDS 3rd Meal receives large milk donation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-In partnership with Leppinks Food Centers, Country Fresh delivered more than 18,000 specially designed, shelf stable “Giving Cow” milks to IM Kids 3rd Meal for distribution to food insecure children in Ionia and Montcalm counties. IM Kids 3rd Meals provides food insecure children with a nutritious, ready-to-eat meal delivered right to a child’s school at the end of each day to take home for an evening meal ensuring children have access to the healthy food they need to thrive.
Behind the scenes of the NBC News decision desk
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. We are 5 days from election day. The NBC News decision desk will be making critical calls on races right here in Michigan and across the country. (Nov. 3, 2022) Behind the scenes of the NBC News decision desk.
21-year-old man dead, suspect in custody in Allegan Co. homicide
A man is dead and a suspect has been taken into custody in a homicide investigation south of Pullman, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said. (Nov. 5, 2022) 21-year-old man dead, suspect in custody in Allegan …. A man is dead and a suspect has been taken into custody...
American Legion Post 1111 will host a Veteran's Day parade in Walker Saturday
American Legion Post 1111 will host a Veteran's Day parade in Walker Saturday. American Legion Post 1111 will host a Veteran’s Day …. American Legion Post 1111 will host a Veteran's Day parade in Walker Saturday. Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 110522. It’s going to stay rather breezy...
