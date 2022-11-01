ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Treasury sanctions IS-Somalia weapons traffickers, al-Shabab

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486HYz_0iuSEFjU00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Treasury Department announced sanctions Tuesday against a weapons trafficking network affiliated with the Islamic State group in Somalia and the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which are accused of carrying out deadly terrorist acts on civilians including car bombings.

The move to freeze and block any potential transactions with U.S. entities comes after two car bombings at a busy junction in Somalia's capital on Saturday killed more than 120 people.

Al-Shabab, which often targets the capital, Mogadishu, and controls large parts of the country, claimed responsibility for the Saturday attack, saying its objective was to hit the education ministry.

These are the first sanctions on Somalia's Islamic State group network from Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. The State Department designated IS-Somalia in 2018 as “Specially Designated Global Terrorists.”

On Oct. 17, the U.S. imposed financial penalties on more than a dozen people from Somalia and Yemen who it said were involved in al-Shabab’s financing operations, which use those funds to help in weapons procurement and recruitment activities.

The Treasury Department said the sanctions further target the “network of weapons traffickers, their associates, and an affiliated business that have facilitated weapons transfers to multiple terrorist groups.”

Violent acts have increased in recent months. Islamic extremist fighters early this month targeted a Somali government headquarters in the Hiran region, leaving at least 20 people dead and 36 wounded in a town at the center of a recent mobilization against the extremists.

Saturday's bombing in Mogadishu injured more than 320 people, and many were still missing.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who lost loved ones and were injured in Saturday’s horrific attack and strongly condemn this indefensible act of terrorism,” Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said. “Today, we take direct aim at the networks funding and supplying both ISIS-Somalia and al-Shabaab that support their violent acts."

The Islamic State group sometimes is known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the Islamic State group at https://apnews.com/hub/islamic-state-group and al-Shabab at https://apnews.com/hub/al-shabab.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

US military hits al-Shabab extremists in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — The United States military says it has carried out an airstrike in support of the Somali government’s operations against the al-Shabab extremist group that has killed some of the group's fighters. A statement by the U.S. Africa Command on Saturday describes the...
AFP

Japan PM pledges to boost military capacity

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Sunday to beef up Japan's naval and military capacity, warning that nations must prepare to face aggressors. "The enhancement (of Japan's naval capacity) cannot wait, including construction of new naval ships, bolstering our missile defence capacity and improvement of the work conditions and compensations for our (military) personnel," he said.
Tampa Bay Times

Capitalism, democracy and the midterms are themes of the October letter of the month | Letters

Do you like capitalism? Then you need real democracy. Russia claims to be a democracy. They even hold elections to prove it. But we all know that’s fake. The winners are predetermined. As a result, Russia does not have capitalism. Only real democracies are able to have a capitalist economy. Go ahead, name one country with a real capitalist economy that isn’t a real democracy. You can’t, because none exist. This is important because if you vote for election deniers, you are voting to eliminate capitalism. If election deniers are put in charge, our political system will become like Russia’s and so will our economy. Vote for the party of your choice. Just don’t vote for election deniers if you like capitalism.
Reuters

Pope wraps up Bahrain trip with visit to Gulf's oldest church

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis wound up his trip to Bahrain on Sunday by visiting the oldest Catholic church in the Gulf, telling bishops, priests and nuns to remain united as they ministered to the faithful in the majority Muslim area.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ahead of COP27, young African climate activists speak out

WINDHOEK, Namibia — (AP) — Young climate activists from African nations have high demands but low expectations for the U.N. climate conference which begins Sunday in the Egyptian coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Observers and organizers of the COP27 summit have made much of its location, branding the...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Pope tells Bahrain youths to seek real advice, not Google

MANAMA, Bahrain — (AP) — Pope Francis shifted gears Saturday in his visit to Bahrain to minister to the Gulf's Catholic community, presiding over a huge open-air Mass and then meeting with young people to give them a bit of fatherly advice: Don’t just Google your questions about life decisions, he told them. Instead, find a parent, teacher or grandparent who can offer guidance.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Power blackouts hit Ukraine amid heavy Russian shelling

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's state electricity operator on Saturday announced blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions of the country in the aftermath of Russia's devastating strikes on energy infrastructure. The move comes as Russian forces continue to pound Ukrainian cities and villages with missiles and...
TheDailyBeast

The Secret Mission to Snatch Crimea Back From Putin’s Clutches

Ukrainian forces are working to force Russia to retreat from Kherson, a key region Russia seized in the early days of the war this year. But behind the scenes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration is plotting next steps for a takeover of Crimea, which Russia has been occupying since 2014 when Vladimir Putin illegally annexed the peninsula.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Marcon welcomes French questions on climate ahead of COP27

PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron released a selfie video on social media platforms Saturday asking the public to send him questions about what France should do about climate change and biodiversity. Thousands of responses quickly poured in. Several were hostile or questioned his sincerity, but...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Greece slams Turkey's temporary entry ban on official

THESSALONIKI, Greece — (AP) — Greece has strongly protested a decision by Turkey to deny entry to and detain a Greek regional governor who arrived by boat in Izmir to preside over a regional body's plenary session. Apostolos Tzitzikostas, governor of Central Macedonia and first vice president of...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
119K+
Followers
135K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy