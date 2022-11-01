ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

K-Fox 95.5

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Surprising Rant About a Super Popular Coffee Shop in Tyler, TX

Recently, a woman who lives in Whitehouse shared a rant about a new, super popular coffee shop in Tyler, TX that even she said may come as a surprise. It seems like there is a new coffee shop opening every other week or so in the Tyler, TX area as of late. (No, we don't mean that literally. Let's just say coffee lovers in East Texas have quite a few options to choose from. And frankly, we're thrilled about that.)
TYLER, TX
cspdailynews.com

Majors Management Acquires 10 C-Stores in East Texas

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Majors Management LLC has acquired 10 Chevron-branded convenience stores, the dealer wholesale business and the commercial fuels and lubricants business and associated bulk plant facility in East Texas from Morgan Oil Co. Inc., Nacogdoches, Texas. Founded in 1935, Morgan Oil has marketed Chevron and unbranded petroleum...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Endangered Missing Person Alert Issued for East Texas Woman

An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued for an Anderson County woman who was last seen in Elkhart, Texas. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Courtney Dollgener, diagnosed with an intellectual disability. She is described as a white female, 34 years old, height 5’ 0”, weight...
ELKHART, TX
lightandchampion.com

Information sought on Willie McGuire

The Shelby County Sheriff ’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, of Timpson. McGuire is described as a black male, 6’1” tall, 200 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. McGuire was reported missing October 27, 2022. He was last seen leaving Nix Forestry, his...
TIMPSON, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches business owners detail employment struggles at job fair

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In Deep East Texas, and around the country, many businesses are desperately trying to find employees. Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas hosted a job fair today in Nacogdoches. Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas hosted around 40 different companies today who were looking to hire workers.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Angelina County Judge In Court

The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
