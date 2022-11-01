ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Police attempt to identify person killed by train

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 4 days ago

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a person died after being hit by a train just after midnight Tuesday.

According to Deputy Abigail Christian, just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call that a train hit a pedestrian near N.W. 13th Street and N.W. Valencia Road.

The Dover Township Fire Department and American Medical Response went to the call and the individual was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Deputy Christian.

Authorities said there were no traffic delays or closures.

The incident remains under investigation as law enforcement attempts to identify the person hit and killed, said Deputy Christian.

