White House raises eyebrows with midterm strategy
The White House is raising eyebrows with its midterm strategy, which has President Biden largely staying out of key battleground states in favor of safer spots. Biden did make a trip to Philadelphia on Saturday to provide last-minute support to Democrat John Fetterman in his pivotal Senate battle with Republican Mehmet Oz. But Philadelphia is…
Presidents Biden, Obama and Trump appeal to midterm voters at Pennsylvania rallies
Three of the six living presidents delivered dire closing messages Saturday in battleground Pennsylvania entering the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections.
Five races where Democrats could pull off surprise wins
Democrats are bracing for a possible red wave as the national mood has shifted and surveys increasingly show voters seeing economy and inflation as the top issues heading into the election. But for all the doom and gloom that political watchers are forecasting for the party, Democrats could also benefit from some surprise wins in…
Sen. Casey, Rep, Evans call for audit of Philly USPS processing center, post offices
A U.S. senator and congressman, both from Pennsylvania, are requesting an audit of the Philadelphia Processing and Distribution Center by the United States Postal Service. Six Philly post offices are also part of the audit.
Ready or not, here comes the opening kick-off in the 2024 White House race
After more than a year & a half of early moves in the 2024 presidential election cycle, the starting gun in the next White House race fires immediately after Tuesday’s midterm elections
Letters to the editor for Sunday, November 6, 2022
Frustrated by Republican domination If you're a Florida resident but not a member of the Florida Republican family, and if you reside in Lee, Collier or Charlotte county, you...
