Pakistan: Finastra’s Fusion Trade Innovation Solution Supports Lower Transaction Costs for NBP Clients
Finastra has announced that NBP (National Bank of Pakistan) has implemented Finastra’s Fusion Trade Innovation solution “to power its trade finance operations.”. InfoTech (Pvt) Ltd., a systems integrator and Finastra’s exclusive authorized and certified reseller in Pakistan, “led the deal and implemented the solution, which will enable NBP to lower transaction costs and provide corporate customers with a superior user experience.”
Zest AI Secures Growth Capital to Advance AI-Automated Underwriting
Zest AI, which claims to be the leader in automating underwriting with more accurate and inclusive lending insights powered by AI, announced that the company has “raised over $50 million in a new growth round.”. The investment round was “co-led by existing global software investor Insight Partners and new...
MENA Region Fintech Paymob Embarks on Next Phase of Business Expansion
Paymob, the omnichannel payments facilitator in MENAP, embarked on the next phase of its regional expansion in the UAE market. This step marks “an important milestone in Paymob’s global growth plans, fueled by recent Series B funding led by PayPal Ventures.” Paymob plans “to make a sizeable investment in the U.A.E. market over the next three years.”
Bitwise Expands To Active Strategies, Announces Hiring of Alternatives Team
Bitwise Asset Management, which claims to be one of the largest crypto index fund managers, announced one of the “most significant” enhancements to the firm’s capabilities since its founding in 2017: the creation of Bitwise’s actively managed crypto strategies. The expansion into active strategies “marks an...
TouchBistro Raises CAD 150M From Francisco Partners to Accelerate Growth
TouchBistro, a restaurant management platform transforming the restaurant category, announced the completion of CAD$150 million in growth financing from Francisco Partners, a global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. The funds will be used by TouchBistro “to accelerate the company’s growth initiatives, including expanding product offerings, core...
Philippines: UnionBank Live on METACO Harmonize to Launch Crypto Services
METACO, the provider of digital asset management technology to complex, global financial institutions, announced that Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), one of the largest universal banks in the Philippines, has “gone live on METACO’s flagship platform, Harmonize™, to pilot the launch of crypto services for its clients.”
McAfee Corp., Mastercard to Offer Online Protection Software
McAfee Corp., a global player in online protection, announced an exclusive partnership with Mastercard (NYSE: MA), a global technology company in the payments industry, “to offer Mastercard personal and small-medium size business cardholders access to online protection solutions.”. In 2021, 83% of organizations “reported experiencing phishing attacks, a 46%...
Challenger Bank Tandem Introduces Marketplace to Support Greener Living
Challenger bank, Tandem, has announced the launch of its new ‘Tandem Marketplace’, a consumer-focused hub which “provides key information and resources to help promote greener living.”. With an aim to be the UK’s greener digital bank, Tandem is “focused on supporting its customers to make greener financial...
Ant Group Digital Technologies Introduces Storage Engine LETUS
Ant Group Digital Technologies, a digital technology provider under Ant Group, unveiled its blockchain storage engine “LETUS” (Log-structured Efficient Trusted Universal Storage) at the Apsara Conference 2022 in Hangzhou. LETUS, which was developed and designed by the AntChain team, will “increase the effectiveness and lower the storage costs...
Digital Bank N26 Appoints Supervisory Board, Strengthening Corporate Governance
N26, The Mobile Bank, announced the appointment of its new group Supervisory Board “as it continues to evolve its governance structures in preparation for the next stages of development.”. The latest appointments “will see Marcus W. Mosen, Jörg Gerbig, Dr. Barbara Roth, Dr. Julian Deutz and Dr. Robert Kilian...
Digital Asset Platform Bakkt to Acquire Apex Crypto
Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apex Crypto, LLC from Apex Fintech Solutions, Inc. This acquisition is “expected to significantly bolster Bakkt’s cryptocurrency...
Arqit, Nine23 to Provide Secure Cloud Services on G-Cloud 13 for UK Government
Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ), a key player in quantum-safe encryption, has signed a contract with Nine23 Ltd, a cybersecurity solutions provider for UK regulated and compliant sectors, “to deploy Arqit’s QuantumCloud™, a symmetric key agreement software, on Nine23’s UK Sovereign Secure Private Cloud infrastructure – Platform FLEX – to provide the highest level of assurance for its customers.”
Episode Six, Immersve to Introduce “Decentralized” Scheme Payment Card
Episode Six, the global payments and banking infrastructure provider, and Immersve, a multichain payments protocol and Scheme card issuer, have announced a partnership “to facilitate Scheme payments directly from Web3 digital wallets.”. This partnership “brings together Episode Six’s globally distributed issuer processing expertise and Immersve’s blockchain technology to give...
Evmos Finalizes $27M Token Sale to Support Development of dApp Platform
Evmos, the port-of-entry from Ethereum to Cosmos, sees its core developer, Tharsis Labs, announcing it has raised $27M in Seed funding “to accelerate the growth of its ecosystem of interoperable dApps.”. The round was “led by Polychain Capital with participation from Galaxy, Huobi, HashKey, Coinbase Ventures, Circle Ventures, Asymmetric...
WalletConnect Raises $12.5M Ecosystem Round to Build Web3 Communications Network
WalletConnect, the web3 communications protocol company, announced that it has raised $12.5 million in an ecosystem round, “with participation from Shopify, Coinbase Ventures, ConsenSys, Circle Ventures, Polygon, Uniswap Labs Ventures, Union Square Ventures, 1kx, HashKey, Foresight Ventures, and others.”. The ecosystem round “lays the groundwork for WalletConnect’s future development,...
Airbase Becomes “First” Spend Management Platform to Address Complex Purchasing Processes Faced by Larger Firms
Airbase, the “fast-growing” spend management solution, announced that the company is rolling out a series of new product capabilities that “expand its all-in-one spend management platform to support the sophisticated purchasing processes of today’s mid-market and larger companies.”. These new capabilities “help ensure compliance by providing...
Stripe Slashes Workforce by 14% as Tough Economy Hits Business
Stripe has issued a statement that it has cut 14% of its workforce as the challenging economy of sky-high inflation, rising interest rates, and slowing business activity hits home. Stripe said they expect to return to their February headcount of 7000 employees. In a letter posted on the Stripe website,...
Infibeam Avenues Receives RBI’s Approval for Payment Aggregator License
INFIBEAM AVENUES LIMITED (Formerly known as Infibeam Incorporation Limited) notes that the authorization permits the Company to operate as a Payment Aggregator to provide digital payments services to any merchant(s) online or offline across the country. As mentioned in the announcement, Infibeam Avenues “receives RBI’s nod for Payment Aggregator Licence...
Money.net Chooses Barchart to Enhance Investor Products
Money.net, a provider of leading data and analytics platforms, has selected Barchart, a global market data and technology leader, in order “to power their retail and professional products with streaming and historical market data.”. Vincent Sangiovanni, CEO of Money.net, said:. “Barchart and Money.net have had a longstanding and rewarding...
SCHUFA, Greenomy to Enable Implementation of EU Taxonomy in Germany
Sustainability and climate protection are “central challenges” of our time. Therefore, the EU is successively “obliging companies, credit institutions and other financial service providers to make the sustainability of their economic activities measurable within the framework of the EU Taxonomy Regulation.”. The aim is “to create transparency...
