Charleston, SC

WTGS

Beaufort/Port Royal Fire engine rolls over, two firefighters injured

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department engine rolled over during a non-emergency response Thursday night, injuring two firefighters. The department announced that the firefighters have since been released from the hospital after treatment for minor injuries.
BEAUFORT, SC
WTGS

Abrams, local Democrats rally at Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Election day is rapidly approaching, and candidates across the state are holding their final rallies and events before the remaining voters get to the polls on Tuesday. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) spoke to excited supporters in Savannah on Saturday, promising to deliver a better...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Georgia voters put up all-time record numbers for Gubernatorial Early Voting

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) — Georgia voters decimated the two-million mark and are expected to hit 2.4 million votes cast by the end of the last day of early voting. As of Friday morning, Georgia's record-breaking turnout streak continued by having a total of 2,056,545 ballots cast with 157,334 of those turning out on Thursday alone. That's a 4% increase over the last day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Human remains found in Charleston County home destroyed by fire

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County authorities are investigating after a set of human remains were found inside of a burning home in the Hollywood area of the county Thursday evening, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies and firefighters responded to the 5700 block of Edgar...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

