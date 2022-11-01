Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Related
WTGS
South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022
Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
WTGS
'Happy birthday to you!': Birthday girl gets surprise song at Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — If a trip to the Coastal Carolina Fair wasn't enough of a blast for 7-year-old Charleigh on her birthday, getting serenaded by a group of strangers must have been the cherry on top. Charleigh and her family were getting ready to leave the fair when...
WTGS
900k South Carolinians won't turn the heat on until temperatures reach freezing: Study
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — It's estimated that nearly 1 million South Carolinians will say "no" to heating this winter as temperatures drop and inflation continues to rise, according to a new study from ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba. Three thousand respondents were interviewed and asked at what point they would...
WTGS
Beaufort/Port Royal Fire engine rolls over, two firefighters injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department engine rolled over during a non-emergency response Thursday night, injuring two firefighters. The department announced that the firefighters have since been released from the hospital after treatment for minor injuries.
WTGS
South Carolina Gov. candidate Joe Cunningham campaigns in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Democratic nominees for Governor Joe Cunningham and Lieutenant Governor Tally Casey held a rally in Beaufort County on Friday. The two hosted the event at Shellring Ale Works in Port Royal as the Nov. 8 election draws near. You can watch the...
WTGS
Abrams, local Democrats rally at Daffin Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Election day is rapidly approaching, and candidates across the state are holding their final rallies and events before the remaining voters get to the polls on Tuesday. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) spoke to excited supporters in Savannah on Saturday, promising to deliver a better...
WTGS
Georgia voters put up all-time record numbers for Gubernatorial Early Voting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) — Georgia voters decimated the two-million mark and are expected to hit 2.4 million votes cast by the end of the last day of early voting. As of Friday morning, Georgia's record-breaking turnout streak continued by having a total of 2,056,545 ballots cast with 157,334 of those turning out on Thursday alone. That's a 4% increase over the last day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election.
WTGS
Woman widowed in Charleston church shooting files lawsuit, says Facebook radicalized Roof
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Facebook and Instagram parent company, Meta, is the target of a lawsuit that alleges Dylann Roof's 2015 massacre of Black churchgoers at Mother Emanuel AME Church happened as a result of Roof's consumption of white supremist rhetoric found on social media. Jennifer Pinckney – the...
WTGS
Economics professor weighs in on gas supply after Gov. Kemp extends gas tax suspension
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Kemp issued another extension on Georgia’s gas tax moratorium and renewed the supply chain state of emergency on Friday. Both extensions will be effective through Dec. 11. Michael Toma, an economics professor at Georgia Southern University, said the unstable gas market and supply...
WTGS
Human remains found in Charleston County home destroyed by fire
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County authorities are investigating after a set of human remains were found inside of a burning home in the Hollywood area of the county Thursday evening, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies and firefighters responded to the 5700 block of Edgar...
WTGS
Governor Brian Kemp extends suspension of gas tax and supply chain state of emergency
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has once again extended the gas tax suspension and supply chain state of emergency ahead of what he calls a looming diesel shortage. The decision follows OPEC's decision to decrease oil production. "As another holiday season and a looming diesel shortage approaches,...
WTGS
SC Democratic nominee for Governor pledges half of all cabinet positions to republicans
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham announced on Thursday his intention, if elected, to offer half of all cabinet positions to Republicans. Cunningham says that despite who wins the governor’s race, the executive branch should not be run entirely by one party. This is...
Comments / 1