UPDATE 1-Erdogan, Putin agreed to send Russian grains to poor African countries for free
ISTANBUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he had agreed with counterpart Vladimir Putin that Russian grains sent under the Black Sea export deal should go to poor African countries for free. "In my phone call with Vladimir Putin, he said 'Let's send this...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian forces intensify strikes in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv says
Russian forces are stepping up strikes in a fiercely contested region, worsening the already tough conditions for residents, Ukrainian authorities say
WRAPUP 11-Russia signals huge new retreat in southern Ukraine; Kyiv cautious
(Adds Ukrainian official Humenyuk, details) Photos show Kherson administration building without Russian flag. Ukraine warns of possible Russian trap to lure troops to advance. Kherson port was only major city captured intact since invasion. By Pavel Polityuk and Tom Balmforth. KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russian forces are likely to...
WRAPUP 9-Nuclear plant offgrid again as Russia strikes Ukraine infrastructure
(Adds details on Russian protest to Britain, comments on grain deal) Ukraine reports attacks on infrastructure in many areas. Russia files protest with British ambassador over 'sabotage'. *. Russia gives some residents of Kherson region days to leave. *. Moscow claims to have foiled attack on nuclear plant. *. Russia...
WRAPUP 10-Russian official says troops likely to abandon west bank of Ukraine's Dnipro
KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russian forces are likely to abandon their foothold on the west bank of Ukraine's Dnipro River, a Russian-installed occupation official said on Thursday, a Russian retreat that, if confirmed, would be a major turning point in the war. There was no immediate Ukrainian response to...
Ex-PM Khan says march on Pakistani capital to resume Tuesday
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan says a protest march toward the capital Islamabad suspended after he was wounded by a gun shot in an apparent attempt on his life will resume Tuesday
Brazilian protests compromise 45% of hog, poultry processing capacity - source
SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian road blockades set up by demonstrators protesting the result of Sunday's presidential election is compromising about 45% of the country's poultry and hog industry capacity, a sector source told Reuters on Thursday. Some plants were halted while others reduced slaughtering, the source said,...
Access road to Brazil's Paranagua port no longer blocked by pro-Bolsonaro protesters
SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's Paranagua port authority said on Thursday the main access road to the port is no longer being blocked by demonstrators protesting the result of Sunday's election, according to a statement. The protests in the area began on Monday afternoon and lasted until Thursday...
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. ET/ 10 a.m. GMT
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/ 10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect or on Media Express. GLOBAL. NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/. North Korea fires artillery and flies jets...
UN climate summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'
The UN's COP27 climate summit kicked off Sunday in Egypt with warnings against backsliding on efforts to cut emissions and calls for rich nations to compensate poor countries after a year of extreme weather disasters. Shoukry also noted that rich nations have not fulfilled a separate pledge to deliver $100 billion per year to help developing countries green their economies and build resilience against future climate change.
China's Xi says country will continue to open up, share opportunities
SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China will continue to open up and cooperate with all countries to share opportunities, President Xi Jinping said on Friday at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Speaking via video, Xi said China would encourage more foreign investment and...
Cop27 gets off to delayed start after tussle over agenda for talks
Delegates have been in disagreement over what should be discussed at climate conference
Indonesia targets sugar self-sufficiency in 5 yrs, eyes ethanol production
JAKARTA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia will expand its sugar plantation area to try to become self-sufficient in the next five years and is eyeing development of renewable sugar-based ethanol afterwards, President Joko Widodo said on Friday. While inspecting a sugarcane plantation owned by ethanol producer Energy Agro Nusantara, controlled...
UPDATE 2-China lockdowns overshadow palm oil outlook despite output slowdown
China has been a disappointment for sellers -James Fry. Malaysia benchmark seen at 4,500-3,500 rgt/T to March-Mistry. The global outlook for palm oil remains uncertain, with strict COVID-19 policies in major-importer China weighing on demand, while high energy prices and a slowdown in output provide support, leading industry analysts said on Friday.
UPDATE 2-Nutrien sticks to fertilizer expansion plan despite demand drop
(Adds comments from CEO interview) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd , the world's biggest fertilizer producer, intends to follow through with plans to expand production capacity of potash and nitrogen, despite a sharp pullback in potash demand due to high prices, its chief executive said on Thursday.
FIFA urges World Cup teams to focus on soccer over politics
“Please, let’s now focus on the football!” Infantino and Samoura wrote.
Power Up: The Oil Market's State of Mind
Nov 3 - David Gaffen Editor-in-Charge, Energy Markets Hello Power Up readers! It’s a busy time and oil markets seem robust given low inventories and the skies turning a hazy shade of winter. Here’s what’s happening. FUNDAMENTAL THINKING A Market Less Obsessed With Macro. A curious thing...
3 Big Things Today, November 4, 2022
1. Soybean, Grain Futures Higher in Overnight Trading. Soybeans were higher in overnight trading on concerns about South American weather, while wheat and corn rebounded from losses earlier in the week. The weather outlook in parts of Brazil, the world's biggest exporter of soybeans, and Argentina is mixed. About 10%...
GRAINS-Chicago soybeans set for weekly gain on Chinese demand prospect
SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Friday, with prices on track to end the week on a positive note, as expectations of strong Chinese demand underpinned the market. Wheat ticked lower, but the market is set for its first weekly gain since early October on...
GRAINS-Soy, grains climb as energy prices rise, dollar cools
CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures climbed to a six-week high on Friday as soyoil futures reached their highest since June, buoyed by strong energy prices along with optimism about demand from China, the world's top soy buyer, traders said. Wheat and corn followed broad strength in the...
