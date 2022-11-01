Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
India allows sugar exports of 6 mln T in 2022/23
MUMBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - India will allow the export of 6 million tonnes of sugar in 2022/23, in line with market expectations, as the country's production is set to jump to a record high for the second straight year, the government said in on Saturday. The south Asian country...
Agriculture Online
Argentina wheat production seen at 14 million tonnes -grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Forecasts for Argentina's wheat production for the 2022/2023 season have been cut to 14 million tonnes, down from 15.2 million tonnes previously, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, due to late-season frosts. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Editing by Anthony Esposito) © Copyright...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-China lockdowns overshadow palm oil outlook despite output slowdown
Malaysia benchmark seen at 4,500-3,500 rgt/T to March-Mistry. Palm oil output yield downtrend "alarming" -Mielke. (Adds comments on Indonesia's B40 plan) NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The global outlook for palm oil remains uncertain, with strict pandemic policies in major importer China weighing on demand, while high energy prices and a slowdown in output provide support, leading industry analysts said on Friday.
Agriculture Online
Indonesia targets sugar self-sufficiency in 5 yrs, eyes ethanol production
JAKARTA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia will expand its sugar plantation area to try to become self-sufficient in the next five years and is eyeing development of renewable sugar-based ethanol afterwards, President Joko Widodo said on Friday. While inspecting a sugarcane plantation owned by ethanol producer Energy Agro Nusantara, controlled...
Agriculture Online
Global palm oil output seen up by 2.9 mln tonnes in 2022/23-analyst Mielke
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Global palm oil output is seen increasing by 2.9 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season, leading industry analyst Thomas Mielke said in a conference on Friday. Vegetable oil prices have been volatile this year and the volatility could happen again in 2024 if...
Agriculture Online
Russian delegation resumes work at grain deal centre - JCC
ISTANBUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Russian delegation resumed work at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) that runs the Black Sea grain deal operations in Istanbul and joined vessel inspections on Thursday, the U.N. Secretariat at the centre said. It said the queue for inspections has been significantly reduced, with...
Agriculture Online
USTR, Mexico's economy minister discuss energy, corn exports
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed Mexico's energy sector and U.S. corn exports in a virtual meeting on Thursday with Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro, the USTR said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Costas Pitas) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago soybeans set for weekly gain on Chinese demand prospect
SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Friday, with prices on track to end the week on a positive note, as expectations of strong Chinese demand underpinned the market. Wheat ticked lower, but the market is set for its first weekly gain since early October on...
Agriculture Online
South Korea seeks 3-year grace period on U.S. EV tax incentive law
SEOUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Korea is seeking a three-year grace period on the U.S. Inflation Act in order to enable Korean automakers to keep receiving electric vehicle (EV) incentives in the United States, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Friday. U.S. President Joe Biden sign into law in August...
Agriculture Online
US EPA allowed two-week extension to issue biofuel blending requirements
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and a biofuels trade group have agreed to extend by two weeks a deadline the agency has to issue a proposal on biofuel blending obligations for 2023, the trade group said on Friday. Growth Energy agreed to the EPA's...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Nutrien sticks to fertilizer expansion plan despite demand drop
(Adds comments from CEO interview) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd , the world's biggest fertilizer producer, intends to follow through with plans to expand production capacity of potash and nitrogen, despite a sharp pullback in potash demand due to high prices, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Agriculture Online
RPT-ASIA RICE-Rupee slide, weak demand drag India rates to 2-month low
(Repeats after fixing the formatting) Supply situation steady, limited flooding damage- Thai traders. Exporters increasing purchases to fulfill contracts- Vietnam traders. Nov 3 (Reuters) - India rice export prices slipped to a two-month low this week on softer demand and a drop in the rupee, while rates for the staple in Thailand saw a slight uptick.
Poorer pensioners wait months for benefit applications to be approved
DWP campaign to encourage pension credit results in flood of claims and backlog
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Oct. 31
PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing and emergence stages, along with harvest progress and crop conditions for grain maize, covering week 43 ending Oct. 31. Figures are percentages of the anticipated crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWING EMERGENCE Week 43 average in France 84 61 Week 42 2022 63 40 Week 43 2021 77 42 WINTER BARLEY SOWING EMERGENCE Week 43 average in France 93 76 Week 42 2022 80 59 Week 43 2021 89 60 DURUM WHEAT SOWING EMERGENCE Week 43 average in France 23 3 Week 42 2022 7 0 Week 43 2021 23 1 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 43 average in France 99 Week 42 2022 96 Week 43 2021 70 Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 43 average in France 10 21 27 38 4 Week 42 2022 10 21 27 38 4 Week 43 2021 0 1 10 76 13 (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
Sales of Brazil's new soy crop well below last year -consultancy
SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Forward sales of Brazilian soybeans are well below last year and the historical average as farmers hold on to crops in the hope of fetching better prices, according to an agribusiness consultancy on Friday. Safras & Mercado said in a statement that volumes of...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy, grains climb as energy prices rise, dollar cools
CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures climbed to a six-week high on Friday as soyoil futures reached their highest since June, buoyed by strong energy prices along with optimism about demand from China, the world's top soy buyer, traders said. Wheat and corn followed broad strength in the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans end lower, halting win streak; corn, wheat also slide
CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures closed lower on Thursday, pausing after a seven-session climb as lackluster U.S. export sales and macroeconomic worries weighed on prices, traders said. Corn and wheat also declined, with a sharply higher dollar hanging over the grain complex. Chicago Board of Trade January...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat and soybeans down 15-20 cents, corn down 5-10 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel. * Wheat lower on follow-through selling after...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, November 4, 2022
1. Soybean, Grain Futures Higher in Overnight Trading. Soybeans were higher in overnight trading on concerns about South American weather, while wheat and corn rebounded from losses earlier in the week. The weather outlook in parts of Brazil, the world's biggest exporter of soybeans, and Argentina is mixed. About 10%...
Agriculture Online
Secret Subsidies: Program meant to help farmers in trade war overspent, lacked transparency
Madison McVan, Investigate Midwest, Emily Featherston and Jamie Grey. A U.S. Department of Agriculture program touted as relief for lost trade during the Trump-era trade war with China spent unprecedented amounts of money, bypassed Congressional approval, and lacked checks to ensure the payments went to eligible farmers. The Market Facilitation...
Comments / 0