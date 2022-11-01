ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South expanding to 3-day festival in 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Just a few months removed from Rock the South 2022, festival partner Shane Quick on Friday announced that next year’s event will be the biggest one yet, growing from two days to three.   “Going to three days allows us to continue to compete on a national level with other festivals, bring more bands to Cullman and spread our expenses over another festival day,” said Quick.  RTS 2023 will be held Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22. In previous years, RTS was held in early summer, and most recently, in August.   Said Quick, “Doing the festival in July allows us to be further away...
CULLMAN, AL
RocketCityMom

Huntsville Weekend Roundup November 4 – 6

Halloween may have come and gone, but there’s still plenty of family fun to enjoy together this Huntsville Weekend! Find our top picks below or check out our full event calendar for even more family fun!. Lace Up Your Boots and Grab Your Cape for a Hero Hike. Veteran’s...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘She was an absolutely amazing woman’

DODGE CITY, Ala. – Family, friends and colleagues gathered at the Dodge City Senior Center on Saturday for the unveiling of a plaque dedicated in remembrance of late Dodge City Mayor Tawana Canada, who spent much of her time with the seniors in attendance at the center.   Canada served as mayor for about 13 years before she passed away unexpectedly in January 2022. She was first elected to the Dodge City Council in 1996 and was appointed mayor in 2009 following the death of Mayor Perry Ray. She went on to be re-elected twice.   The Dodge City Town Council unveiled the plaque...
DODGE CITY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Students, community vendors ready for Horizon Holiday Market

MADISON – Interest and anticipation are running high as student families prepare for the Horizon Holiday Market on Dec. 1. The setup for the market is unique in that Horizon Elementary School students can sell their merchandise, along with professional vendors. Market hours will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
MADISON, AL
FOX54 News

Unzipped: Hazel Green, 35750

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — Hazel Green...a small, rural town about 30 minutes away from Huntsville has a booming housing market and southern charm. Let's unzip the 35750 to see what makes it special. Hazel Green is an unincorporated community and census-designated place. Unincorporated communities do not have elected officials...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
AL.com

Legendary rapper coming to Alabama to speak against violence

When Chuck D talks, people listen. That usually happens while he’s rapping by-any-means-possible rhymes onstage or on records with Public Enemy, his legendary rap group. This Friday though, instead of performing PE classics like “Fight the Power” and “Don’t Believe The Hype,” Chuck D will deliver the keynote address at “Stomp the Violence,” a Huntsville event set for 6-9 p.m. at the Von Braun Center East Hall 3, address 700 Monroe St. The theme of Chuck D’s address, titled “A Message for Sleeping Giants,” is conflict resolution.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

SCOUTED: The home decor trends we’re obsessed with this holiday season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Swap the red and green for pink and teal because this Christmas, things are getting merry and BRIGHT. Dawn Pumpelly with The Scout Guide Huntsville is showing us around Golden Griffin, a gorgeous home and gift shop in Huntsville. Owner Suzanne Carlisle is sharing more about how to deck the halls in a way that is fa-la-la-fabulous!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Guntersville gives up some stout limits on Day 1

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The weather was beautiful on Lake Guntersville, but the bite was tough for many anglers on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Championship Presented by A.R.E. Still, some big bass made it on stage, and seven bags over 20 pounds were weighed. Those that located quality fish were propelled high up the leaderboard, and stand a solid chance to fish in the Top 10 on Saturday.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Stash House to host inaugural Alabama Fall Rod Run

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Stash House restaurant in Good Hope is holding its inaugural Alabama Fall Rod Run, a three-day sell, swap or trade event, Nov. 4-6, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. The Rod Run will allow anyone to drive in or pull their vehicle in on a trailer to park in a designated spot for the three-day period for a $200 donation to 2nd Chance Ministries. One-hundred spots are available.  Patrick “Katdaddy” Watson, owner of The Stash House, explained, “We’re asking for a $200 donation if someone wants to park a classic, a hot rod, parts, etc. in...
GOOD HOPE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

American Legion, Auxiliary focus on heroes for Veterans Day

MADISON – Veterans Day on Nov. 11. A day set aside to remember and recognize veterans who have served or who are currently serving to protect our freedoms. Do not confuse Veterans Day with Memorial Day. Veterans Day pays tribute to all veterans – individuals who were or currently are fulfilling a commitment to a branch of the U.S. military, along with individuals who served but are deceased.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets Huntsville grand opening

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse is ready to open in Huntsville. The community is invited to a 10 a.m. Thursday ribbon cutting at the restaurant located at 455 The Bridge Street, Suite 120, in Bridge Street Town Centre. The official grand opening follows at 11 a.m. According to a news release: "PBR...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
majorleaguefishing.com

Top 5 patterns from Lake Guntersville – Day 1

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – A flip through the leaderboard after Day 1 of the Toyota Series Championship Presented by A.R.E. on Lake Guntersville should let you know right off the bat that this isn’t a totally normal fall derby on the Tennessee River. Multiple local guides are buried in the standings without a limit, only one person in the Top 10 is punching, notable LiveScope addict Kyle Hall is in seventh, and a bunch of Western pros are knocking it out of the park.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy