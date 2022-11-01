Read full article on original website
Rock the South expanding to 3-day festival in 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Just a few months removed from Rock the South 2022, festival partner Shane Quick on Friday announced that next year’s event will be the biggest one yet, growing from two days to three. “Going to three days allows us to continue to compete on a national level with other festivals, bring more bands to Cullman and spread our expenses over another festival day,” said Quick. RTS 2023 will be held Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22. In previous years, RTS was held in early summer, and most recently, in August. Said Quick, “Doing the festival in July allows us to be further away...
WHNT-TV
Arts Huntsville and Orion Amphitheater Teaming up for New Christmas Event
Now that the pumpkins can be put away, it’s time to get out those Christmas trees because the holidays are just around the corner. Arts Huntsville and Orion Amphitheater Teaming up …. Now that the pumpkins can be put away, it’s time to get out those Christmas trees because...
Meet Brooke Mooney, the Black Huntsville bartender recently honored by Jack Daniel’s
A Black bartender from Huntsville was recently featured for their contribution to the industry thanks to Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack Culture Shakers program. Brooke Mooney was one of six bartenders featured in the 2022 program, which is an initiative by Jack Daniel’s designed to highlight Black and Latinx bartenders.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Tanner cartoonist gives back to military community
A Tanner cartoonist is using his talents to give back to the military community both here in North Alabama and across the country. When it comes to cartoons, it doesn't matter if you're age 9 or 99, the comics just seem to make everyone a little happier. "I'm very visual,"...
Publix, TJ Maxx open in Scottsboro
Two more big box retailers have planted roots in Scottsboro! Over the last few weeks, the city announced the official openings of Publix and TJ Maxx locations.
‘It was a dream come true’: Alabama florist crowns Stevie Nicks with a floral witch hat on Halloween
"I think [the moment] is forever imprinted in my brain," Sweat said.
Huntsville Weekend Roundup November 4 – 6
Halloween may have come and gone, but there’s still plenty of family fun to enjoy together this Huntsville Weekend! Find our top picks below or check out our full event calendar for even more family fun!. Lace Up Your Boots and Grab Your Cape for a Hero Hike. Veteran’s...
Alabama Media Group shifts to all-digital, will stop publishing newspapers in 2023
Alabama Media Group will shift to all-digital delivery, ending publication in 2023 of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Sunday, February 26, 2023. Subscribers will continue to receive The Lede, a 7-day-a-week e-edition that reports on each city.
‘She was an absolutely amazing woman’
DODGE CITY, Ala. – Family, friends and colleagues gathered at the Dodge City Senior Center on Saturday for the unveiling of a plaque dedicated in remembrance of late Dodge City Mayor Tawana Canada, who spent much of her time with the seniors in attendance at the center. Canada served as mayor for about 13 years before she passed away unexpectedly in January 2022. She was first elected to the Dodge City Council in 1996 and was appointed mayor in 2009 following the death of Mayor Perry Ray. She went on to be re-elected twice. The Dodge City Town Council unveiled the plaque...
themadisonrecord.com
Students, community vendors ready for Horizon Holiday Market
MADISON – Interest and anticipation are running high as student families prepare for the Horizon Holiday Market on Dec. 1. The setup for the market is unique in that Horizon Elementary School students can sell their merchandise, along with professional vendors. Market hours will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Meet Hazel, News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!
Meet Hazel! She is a 9-year-old cattle dog looking for her fur-ever family! She is this week’s News 19 Adoptable Pet of the Week.
Unzipped: Hazel Green, 35750
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — Hazel Green...a small, rural town about 30 minutes away from Huntsville has a booming housing market and southern charm. Let's unzip the 35750 to see what makes it special. Hazel Green is an unincorporated community and census-designated place. Unincorporated communities do not have elected officials...
Legendary rapper coming to Alabama to speak against violence
When Chuck D talks, people listen. That usually happens while he’s rapping by-any-means-possible rhymes onstage or on records with Public Enemy, his legendary rap group. This Friday though, instead of performing PE classics like “Fight the Power” and “Don’t Believe The Hype,” Chuck D will deliver the keynote address at “Stomp the Violence,” a Huntsville event set for 6-9 p.m. at the Von Braun Center East Hall 3, address 700 Monroe St. The theme of Chuck D’s address, titled “A Message for Sleeping Giants,” is conflict resolution.
WAFF
SCOUTED: The home decor trends we’re obsessed with this holiday season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Swap the red and green for pink and teal because this Christmas, things are getting merry and BRIGHT. Dawn Pumpelly with The Scout Guide Huntsville is showing us around Golden Griffin, a gorgeous home and gift shop in Huntsville. Owner Suzanne Carlisle is sharing more about how to deck the halls in a way that is fa-la-la-fabulous!
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Guntersville gives up some stout limits on Day 1
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The weather was beautiful on Lake Guntersville, but the bite was tough for many anglers on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Championship Presented by A.R.E. Still, some big bass made it on stage, and seven bags over 20 pounds were weighed. Those that located quality fish were propelled high up the leaderboard, and stand a solid chance to fish in the Top 10 on Saturday.
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Alabama. Here’s how to catch them
If you’ve never had a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales and you live in central Alabama, you’re in luck next week. According to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham, the Clydesdales will be in Birmingham, Cullman and Hoover at a variety of events from Nov. 10 until Nov. 13.
Stash House to host inaugural Alabama Fall Rod Run
GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Stash House restaurant in Good Hope is holding its inaugural Alabama Fall Rod Run, a three-day sell, swap or trade event, Nov. 4-6, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. The Rod Run will allow anyone to drive in or pull their vehicle in on a trailer to park in a designated spot for the three-day period for a $200 donation to 2nd Chance Ministries. One-hundred spots are available. Patrick “Katdaddy” Watson, owner of The Stash House, explained, “We’re asking for a $200 donation if someone wants to park a classic, a hot rod, parts, etc. in...
themadisonrecord.com
American Legion, Auxiliary focus on heroes for Veterans Day
MADISON – Veterans Day on Nov. 11. A day set aside to remember and recognize veterans who have served or who are currently serving to protect our freedoms. Do not confuse Veterans Day with Memorial Day. Veterans Day pays tribute to all veterans – individuals who were or currently are fulfilling a commitment to a branch of the U.S. military, along with individuals who served but are deceased.
WAAY-TV
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets Huntsville grand opening
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse is ready to open in Huntsville. The community is invited to a 10 a.m. Thursday ribbon cutting at the restaurant located at 455 The Bridge Street, Suite 120, in Bridge Street Town Centre. The official grand opening follows at 11 a.m. According to a news release: "PBR...
majorleaguefishing.com
Top 5 patterns from Lake Guntersville – Day 1
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – A flip through the leaderboard after Day 1 of the Toyota Series Championship Presented by A.R.E. on Lake Guntersville should let you know right off the bat that this isn’t a totally normal fall derby on the Tennessee River. Multiple local guides are buried in the standings without a limit, only one person in the Top 10 is punching, notable LiveScope addict Kyle Hall is in seventh, and a bunch of Western pros are knocking it out of the park.
