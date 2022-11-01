ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Elderly man missing in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for any information on the whereabouts of 79-year-old Gary Alexander Johnston. Officials say Johnston was last seen driving a 2015 red Chevrolet Silverado bearing a Pennsylvania registration of YKX1148 . The car also has a blue top and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Care instead of incarceration: New police ride-along program aims to do just that

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A new ride-along program within the Lancaster City Bureau of Police is working to provide care, instead of incarceration for those struggling with addiction. Since September, Certified Recovery Specialists (CRS) from Blueprints for Addiction Recovery ride with officers in Lancaster City twice each week...
Enrollment for Pennie, PA's health insurance marketplace now open

PENNSYLVANIA — Representatives with the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, Pennie, and Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers all joined together at Sadler Health Center in Carlisle to remind Pennsylvanian's they can now, apply, compare health insurance plans, and enroll in health coverage for 2023 with Pennie, the commonwealth's official online health insurance marketplace.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kicked out roommate steals car, cash, and debit card in Manheim Twp.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officers have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly stealing his roommate's car, spare keys, cash, and debit card after being kicked out of the home. Manheim Township Police say that Andrew Fellenbaum had been kicked out of the victim's residence on the 1000 block...
MANHEIM, PA
New UPMC Child Advocacy Center opens in Carlisle

A new UPMC Child Advocacy Center is opening in Carlisle in an effort to give children suspected of having been abused easy access to Programs that can help reduce that trauma. The office is four years in the making and the staff says it is a necessity for families who may have a difficult time traveling to their Harrisburg office.
CARLISLE, PA
Man who ran with rifle into a cornfield identified, Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have officially released the identity of the man who was charged after running through farmlands and woods carrying a rifle with live ammunition. 27-year-old Sawyer Slusser is still in custody after allegedly stealing a rifle and sprinting through fields and woods, eventually being...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Unstoppable You conference in York brings together victims of various backgrounds

The 25th Unstoppable You Conference was held on Saturday in York bringing victims from various backgrounds together to connect. The conference’s founder and CEO, Jennifer Foxworthy called the event a day of empowerment. “It’s empowering. It’s inspiring and it’s connecting people who were trapped by their past, whether rape...
YORK, PA
One stabbed at Carlisle Alliance Church in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone outside of a local church on Nov. 3 at around 1:02 a.m. in Carlisle. According to the Carlisle Police Department, the stabbing was reported by a caller to have been at the Biddle Mission Park but police were later re-directed to the rear parking lot of Carlisle Alliance Church.
CARLISLE, PA
The Salvation Army York Citadel's Red Kettle Campaign Starts Nov. 18

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Salvation Army York Citadel says they will start their Red Kettle Campaign Friday, November 18 in the front of City Hall. The Red Kettle Campaign will continue seeking monetary donations to help families struggling until December 24, the organization says. You can also mail donations to 50 East King Street, York, PA 17401, or there's the option to donate online if you choose.
YORK, PA
Woman beats a father and daughter with hedge clippers in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman is now being charged with allegedly robbing and beating her neighbors with hedge clippers, according to Caernarvon Township Police Department. Police say that a 22-year-old woman had found their house broken into and left her house to call her father who lived...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
York County runaway teens located: police

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Police in York County say both teens have been located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Around 1 a.m., on November 3, two juveniles were reported missing from their homes to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department. Hailey Ortman, 15, and Jiovanni "Jio" Vega, 17, were...
YORK COUNTY, PA
It's Raining Mets! | We Call it, 'Hotumn'

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This week Steve Knight and Ed Russo talk about near record warmth to start November and when we can expect a big dose of reality. Plus, they discuss drought and what it means here in Central Pennsylvania versus other parts of the Country. More listening? Click...
HARRISBURG, PA
Strasburg Railroad steam engine crashes into excavator

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Strasburg Railroad steam engine 475 collided with an excavator that was parked on the track. Fortunately, no crew or passengers were injured during this incident as there were no passenger cars attached to the locomotive. A Strasburg...
STRASBURG, PA
One in critical condition after early morning shooting in Reading

READING Pa. (WHP) — An investigation is currently underway for a shooting that happened on the 400 block of S. 16 St. in Reading. In an official press release from the City of Reading, two people were shot in the incident that happened on Nov. 5. One 38-year-old male...

