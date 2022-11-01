Read full article on original website
local21news.com
York County to provide more resources for Spanish-speaking voters this Election Day
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — With less then a week from the election, advocates for Spanish-speaking voters are celebrating their victory in having improved Spanish-language access for this election. A preliminary injunction was settled by LatinoJustice PRLDEF and Dechert LLP on behalf of Casa. On November 2, clients and attorney's...
local21news.com
Days before election, Shapiro makes final push to become Pennsylvania's next governor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Recent polling data shows a comfortable lead for Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the Gubernatorial race. On Thursday evening, Shapiro rallied supporters in Harrisburg, along with Mayor Wanda Williams and other political hopefuls. Shapiro was greeted by a raucous ovation from those supporters. While...
local21news.com
Mastriano makes final push for votes in race for governor at campaign rally in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Most polling data shows a comfortable lead for Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the Gubernatorial race. But a new, just released Trafalgar poll has his opponent, Doug Mastriano catching up before election day. And with less than four days before election day, the candidates...
local21news.com
Elderly man missing in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for any information on the whereabouts of 79-year-old Gary Alexander Johnston. Officials say Johnston was last seen driving a 2015 red Chevrolet Silverado bearing a Pennsylvania registration of YKX1148 . The car also has a blue top and...
local21news.com
Care instead of incarceration: New police ride-along program aims to do just that
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A new ride-along program within the Lancaster City Bureau of Police is working to provide care, instead of incarceration for those struggling with addiction. Since September, Certified Recovery Specialists (CRS) from Blueprints for Addiction Recovery ride with officers in Lancaster City twice each week...
local21news.com
Enrollment for Pennie, PA's health insurance marketplace now open
PENNSYLVANIA — Representatives with the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, Pennie, and Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers all joined together at Sadler Health Center in Carlisle to remind Pennsylvanian's they can now, apply, compare health insurance plans, and enroll in health coverage for 2023 with Pennie, the commonwealth's official online health insurance marketplace.
local21news.com
Kicked out roommate steals car, cash, and debit card in Manheim Twp.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officers have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly stealing his roommate's car, spare keys, cash, and debit card after being kicked out of the home. Manheim Township Police say that Andrew Fellenbaum had been kicked out of the victim's residence on the 1000 block...
local21news.com
Porch pirate attempts to steal package and leave money in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are asking for the public's help in an odd case where a thief tried to steal a homeowner's package and leave money on the victim's doorstep. Authorities say that the porch pirate was caught on video stealing the package at around 1:02 p.m....
local21news.com
New UPMC Child Advocacy Center opens in Carlisle
A new UPMC Child Advocacy Center is opening in Carlisle in an effort to give children suspected of having been abused easy access to Programs that can help reduce that trauma. The office is four years in the making and the staff says it is a necessity for families who may have a difficult time traveling to their Harrisburg office.
local21news.com
Man who ran with rifle into a cornfield identified, Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have officially released the identity of the man who was charged after running through farmlands and woods carrying a rifle with live ammunition. 27-year-old Sawyer Slusser is still in custody after allegedly stealing a rifle and sprinting through fields and woods, eventually being...
local21news.com
Unstoppable You conference in York brings together victims of various backgrounds
The 25th Unstoppable You Conference was held on Saturday in York bringing victims from various backgrounds together to connect. The conference’s founder and CEO, Jennifer Foxworthy called the event a day of empowerment. “It’s empowering. It’s inspiring and it’s connecting people who were trapped by their past, whether rape...
local21news.com
One stabbed at Carlisle Alliance Church in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone outside of a local church on Nov. 3 at around 1:02 a.m. in Carlisle. According to the Carlisle Police Department, the stabbing was reported by a caller to have been at the Biddle Mission Park but police were later re-directed to the rear parking lot of Carlisle Alliance Church.
local21news.com
The Salvation Army York Citadel's Red Kettle Campaign Starts Nov. 18
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Salvation Army York Citadel says they will start their Red Kettle Campaign Friday, November 18 in the front of City Hall. The Red Kettle Campaign will continue seeking monetary donations to help families struggling until December 24, the organization says. You can also mail donations to 50 East King Street, York, PA 17401, or there's the option to donate online if you choose.
local21news.com
Woman beats a father and daughter with hedge clippers in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman is now being charged with allegedly robbing and beating her neighbors with hedge clippers, according to Caernarvon Township Police Department. Police say that a 22-year-old woman had found their house broken into and left her house to call her father who lived...
local21news.com
York County runaway teens located: police
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Police in York County say both teens have been located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Around 1 a.m., on November 3, two juveniles were reported missing from their homes to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department. Hailey Ortman, 15, and Jiovanni "Jio" Vega, 17, were...
local21news.com
Man charged after 3-year-old run over by horse-drawn wagon in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been arrested and charged for not properly ensuring the safety of a child, which lead to a 3-year-old getting run over by a wagon police say. Reports say that the incident first happened on the 600 block of Sunnyside Rd. in...
local21news.com
Brutal multi-car crash on I-83 overturns truck and injures one in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A gruesome scene is being investigated after a car crash on I-83 southbound , mile marker 6, resulted in a truck being overturned and one being injured. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, the crash occurred today at around 7:30 a.m. in the southbound...
local21news.com
It's Raining Mets! | We Call it, 'Hotumn'
HARRISBURG, Pa. — This week Steve Knight and Ed Russo talk about near record warmth to start November and when we can expect a big dose of reality. Plus, they discuss drought and what it means here in Central Pennsylvania versus other parts of the Country. More listening? Click...
local21news.com
Strasburg Railroad steam engine crashes into excavator
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Strasburg Railroad steam engine 475 collided with an excavator that was parked on the track. Fortunately, no crew or passengers were injured during this incident as there were no passenger cars attached to the locomotive. A Strasburg...
local21news.com
One in critical condition after early morning shooting in Reading
READING Pa. (WHP) — An investigation is currently underway for a shooting that happened on the 400 block of S. 16 St. in Reading. In an official press release from the City of Reading, two people were shot in the incident that happened on Nov. 5. One 38-year-old male...
