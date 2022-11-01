ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

FOX 43

1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in York County in the early hours of Saturday. According to the county coroner's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township. On Saturday, just...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner: Cargo van driver dies in York County crash

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in York County around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 2000 block of Delta Road near Walker Road and Good Road in Chanceford Township. According to the coroner, a cargo van was...
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police looking for missing Cumberland County man

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police out of Carlisle is looking for a missing man who may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. According to a release, officials are looking for 79-year-old Gary Alexander Johnston. Johnston is 5 feet 6...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Missing 16-year-old in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy reported missing from Dauphin County. Giovanni Reyes-Colon was last seen at Lower Paxton Township home on Oct. 31, 2022. He is described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, and 255 pounds. Police say Reyes-Colon was last seen entering an...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle police make arrest in Cumberland County stabbing

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle police arrested a man allegedly responsible for a stabbing that injured one person. According to the department, at 1:02 a.m. on Nov. 3, officers were dispatched to the area of Biddle Mission Park for a reported stabbing. Officers were directed to the back lot of...
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

Man claiming he needs help violently breaks into Adams County home

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man allegedly violently broke into an Adams County home after crashing his car and assaulted both a homeowner and responding police officers. According to a criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called to a home in Huntington Township shortly after 2 a.m. on Oct. 3 for a car crash and subsequent break-in.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man arrested after stabbing near Cumberland County park

One man was arrested Thursday after an overnight stabbing at a Carlisle park, according to police. On Friday, Carlisle police announced aggravated assault charges were filed against Samier Walker after he was found at the scene of a stabbing at Biddle Mission Park. Officers were called to the park around...
CARLISLE, PA
WTAJ

One dead after Blair County motorcycle crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed after a motorcycle crash happened Wednesday in Blair County, according to a press release. Allegheny Township police wrote in the release that, at 12:04 p.m., they were called to a reported crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of South Logan Boulevard and Convention […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
theriver953.com

Multiple structure fire in Frederick County

A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
local21news.com

York County runaway teens located: police

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Police in York County say both teens have been located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Around 1 a.m., on November 3, two juveniles were reported missing from their homes to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department. Hailey Ortman, 15, and Jiovanni "Jio" Vega, 17, were...
YORK COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Sheriff’s Sale Notice for Chambersburg

Issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Franklin County, Pennsylvania and to me directed, I will expose the following described property at public sale via Bid4Assets.com on:. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. All parties in interest and claimants are further notified that a proposed schedule of distribution will be...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

