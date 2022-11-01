Read full article on original website
1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in York County in the early hours of Saturday. According to the county coroner's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township. On Saturday, just...
WGAL
Coroner: Cargo van driver dies in York County crash
CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in York County around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 2000 block of Delta Road near Walker Road and Good Road in Chanceford Township. According to the coroner, a cargo van was...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County.
abc27.com
Pa. State Police looking for missing Cumberland County man
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police out of Carlisle is looking for a missing man who may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. According to a release, officials are looking for 79-year-old Gary Alexander Johnston. Johnston is 5 feet 6...
Cargo van driver, 61, dead after early morning central Pa. crash
A 61-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Chanceford Township early Saturday morning, according to the York County coroner’s office. The man was driving a cargo van south on the 2800 block of Delta Road when a milk truck pulled in front of him from a driveway at around 2:50 a.m., according to the York County Coroner.
Missing 16-year-old in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy reported missing from Dauphin County. Giovanni Reyes-Colon was last seen at Lower Paxton Township home on Oct. 31, 2022. He is described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, and 255 pounds. Police say Reyes-Colon was last seen entering an...
After crashing car, man broke into home, battled officers, tried to take trooper’s gun: police
A Maryland man is accused of attacking Pennsylvania State Police troopers who were trying to take him into custody after a violent, overnight break-in at an Adams County home, court documents said. According to an affidavit of probable cause, the ordeal began when 29-year-old Eddie B. Thomas Jr., of Silver...
Carlisle police make arrest in Cumberland County stabbing
CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle police arrested a man allegedly responsible for a stabbing that injured one person. According to the department, at 1:02 a.m. on Nov. 3, officers were dispatched to the area of Biddle Mission Park for a reported stabbing. Officers were directed to the back lot of...
Man claiming he needs help violently breaks into Adams County home
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man allegedly violently broke into an Adams County home after crashing his car and assaulted both a homeowner and responding police officers. According to a criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called to a home in Huntington Township shortly after 2 a.m. on Oct. 3 for a car crash and subsequent break-in.
Death Of Maryland Man Found In Homemade Lab With Chemicals Under Investigation By State Police
The death of a man found dead in Washington County by Maryland State Police troopers surrounded by “an excessive amount of unknown chemicals” in a homemade laboratory is under investigation. Bradley Ray Roberts, 60, was pronounced dead in his Foxville Road home in Smithsburg on Thursday, Nov. 3...
Maryland Man Attacks Homeowner, State Troopers During Violent Pennsylvania Break-In: Police
A Maryland man violently attacked a homeowner, his neighbor, and three members of the Pennsylvania state police during a break-in at an Adams County home, according to court records. 29-year-old Eddie B. Thomas Jr., of Silver Spring, Maryland, crashed his car in the 400 block of Idaville York Springs Road...
Woman seriously injured after head-on crash with tractor-trailer in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 28-year-old State College woman was flown to UPMC Altoona after she collided head-on with a tractor-trailer Thursday morning. On Nov. 3 around 2:15 a.m., State College police arrived at a two-vehicle crash that happened on North Atherton Street at Hillcrest Avenue. Police said the woman was driving north in […]
WGAL
Video: Homeowner confronts man taking package from front porch in Dover, York County
DOVER, Pa. — A homeowner in Dover, York County, spotted a man taking a package from his front porch and confronted him. The incident was caught on a doorbell camera. The video shows a man walking up to the front porch of a home on the 600 block of Foxtail Drive on Tuesday. He picks up a large package and then starts walking to his car.
Man arrested after stabbing near Cumberland County park
One man was arrested Thursday after an overnight stabbing at a Carlisle park, according to police. On Friday, Carlisle police announced aggravated assault charges were filed against Samier Walker after he was found at the scene of a stabbing at Biddle Mission Park. Officers were called to the park around...
Man found dead inside suspected meth lab in Western Maryland
A 60-year-old man was found dead inside his homemade laboratory in Western Maryland, where he apparently had been making ecstasy and meth.
One dead after Blair County motorcycle crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed after a motorcycle crash happened Wednesday in Blair County, according to a press release. Allegheny Township police wrote in the release that, at 12:04 p.m., they were called to a reported crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of South Logan Boulevard and Convention […]
theriver953.com
Multiple structure fire in Frederick County
A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
local21news.com
York County runaway teens located: police
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Police in York County say both teens have been located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Around 1 a.m., on November 3, two juveniles were reported missing from their homes to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department. Hailey Ortman, 15, and Jiovanni "Jio" Vega, 17, were...
Sheriff’s Sale Notice for Chambersburg
Issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Franklin County, Pennsylvania and to me directed, I will expose the following described property at public sale via Bid4Assets.com on:. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. All parties in interest and claimants are further notified that a proposed schedule of distribution will be...
Hagerstown man killed after motorcycle hits deer in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man died after his motorcycle hit a deer early Wednesday morning. Troopers said Mark Anthony Deangelis, 58, was riding his bike on Sharpsburg Pike near Taylors Landing Road around 7 a.m. when the motorcycle hit a deer. Maryland State Police said Deangelis died […]
