‘Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story’: Felicia Day & Tom Lenk on Surprise Cameos, Finale Twists

‘FBI’ Boss Teases Scola & Nina’s Personal & Professional Struggles in Special Sunday Episode
For those who have been wondering what would happen to Special Agent Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten), whose been working with the team in Maggie Bell’s absence on FBI, and with Missy Peregrym’s return just one episode away, the special November 6 installment should give us the answer. In...
‘Impractical Jokers’ Q & Murr Preview Season 10 and Tease Tour
The stars of Impractical Jokers sure know how to make fans laugh on truTV, and they’re bringing that infectious humor out on the road with their latest tour. Ahead of their Season 10 return in early 2023, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano announced that they will take their comedy across 16 cities beginning in February 2023. The lifelong friends who compete to embarrass each other on the hidden camera series Impractical Jokers are promising plenty of fun for fans who pay them a visit at one of the several scheduled shows part of the “Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour.”
‘A Magical Christmas Village’: Marlo Thomas & Alison Sweeney Tease Classic Mother-Daughter Holiday Squabbling (VIDEO)
Flighty, fabulous, and “magical.” That’s what Marlo Thomas says to expect of her matriarch, Vivian, in Hallmark‘s upcoming A Magical Christmas Village. In the holiday flick, premiering November 4 on The Hallmark Channel, Thomas and Alison Sweeney co-star as a mother-daughter duo who couldn’t be more different.
Amy Adams was the 'catalyst' for the Enchanted sequel
Amy Adams was the "catalyst" for the 'Enchanted' sequel. The 48-year-old actress reprises her starring role as Giselle Philip in the follow-up to the 2007 Disney film, which is being released exclusively on Disney+ on November 18, and producer Barry Josephson says Amy was the reason the film got off the ground.
‘Face Off’ Contestant Laney Chantal Dies at 33
Fans of Face Off are mourning the loss of a contestant from the Syfy competition series. Laney Chantal, who came in fifth place in the show’s fifth season in 2013, died on October 31. She was 33 years old. Chantal’s family members announced her passing in an obituary, saying...
