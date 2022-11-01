Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Erdogan, Putin agreed to send Russian grains to poor African countries for free
ISTANBUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he had agreed with counterpart Vladimir Putin that Russian grains sent under the Black Sea export deal should go to poor African countries for free. "In my phone call with Vladimir Putin, he said 'Let's send this...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 1-Russia signals retreat in southern Ukraine but Kyiv fears trap
KYIV, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A Russian-installed official in southern Ukraine said Moscow will likely pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson and also urged civilians to leave, perhaps signalling a retreat that would be a blow to Russia's war. There was silence from...
Agriculture Online
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT
KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A Russian-installed occupation official in southern Ukraine said on Thursday Moscow was likely to pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River, signalling a huge retreat that, if confirmed, would be a major turning point in the war. PAKISTAN-POLITICS/KHAN. Ousted Pakistan PM...
Climate news – latest: Rishi Sunak arrives as Cop27 to discuss climate compensation
British prime minister Rishi Sunak has arrived at the global climate summit Cop27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, as world leaders, scientists, and activists gather for the next two weeks to hash out the pacts urgently needed to limit planetary catastrophe.It has been a tumultuous 12 months since the last summit in Glasgow. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to global energy shortfalls, triggering cost of living crises in rich countries and leaving some poorer nations on the brink of famine.There has also been a wave of disasters triggered by the climate crisis – from devastating flooding in Pakistan and...
Agriculture Online
India allows sugar exports of 6 mln T in 2022/23
MUMBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - India will allow the export of 6 million tonnes of sugar in 2022/23, in line with market expectations, as the country's production is set to jump to a record high for the second straight year, the government said in on Saturday. The south Asian country...
Agriculture Online
USTR, Mexico's economy minister discuss energy, corn exports
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed Mexico's energy sector and U.S. corn exports in a virtual meeting on Thursday with Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro, the USTR said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Costas Pitas) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click...
America's next main battle tank may be a slimmed-down, high-tech version of the iconic Abrams
The AbramsX tank is "showing the art of the possible with existing technology," an official with General Dynamics told Insider.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy, grains climb as energy prices rise, dollar cools
CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures climbed to a six-week high on Friday as soyoil futures reached their highest since June, buoyed by strong energy prices along with optimism about demand from China, the world's top soy buyer, traders said. Wheat and corn followed broad strength in the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago soybeans set for weekly gain on Chinese demand prospect
SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose nearly 1% on Friday, with prices on track to end the week on a positive note, as expectations of strong Chinese demand underpinned the market. Wheat gained ground and the market is set for its first weekly rise since early October...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, November 4, 2022
1. Soybean, Grain Futures Higher in Overnight Trading. Soybeans were higher in overnight trading on concerns about South American weather, while wheat and corn rebounded from losses earlier in the week. The weather outlook in parts of Brazil, the world's biggest exporter of soybeans, and Argentina is mixed. About 10%...
Agriculture Online
China's Xi says country will continue to open up, share opportunities
SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China will continue to open up and cooperate with all countries to share opportunities, President Xi Jinping said on Friday at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Speaking via video, Xi said China would encourage more foreign investment and...
