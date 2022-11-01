Game Time Set for Baylor vs. Kansas State Big 12 Showdown on Nov. 12

Baylor Bears slated to host Kansas State Wildcats in Big 12 matchup on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. Central Time on FOX or FS1

The Baylor football team will continue its strong stand in the comfy confines of McLane Stadium when the Bears face the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. Central Time.

The Big 12 game in Waco, Texas will be televised nationally on either FOX or FS1.

Kansas State is currently ranked No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 polls, while Baylor coach Dave Aranda and the Bears still find themselves on the outside looking in after starting the season in the top 10.

Aranda’s Bears began the year in the top 10 for the first time in program history, jumping to No. 9 before losses to BYU and Oklahoma State ultimately booted Baylor from the top 25.

A loss the following week at West Virginia further dampened Baylor’s hopes of returning to the rankings before Blake Shapen and the Bears garnered a much-needed home win over Kansas the following weekend.

Richard Reese and company followed that up with a big win over Texas Tech this past weekend, picking up a rare road victory in Lubbock as Baylor partied like it was 1990 .

The Bears are now at least receiving votes in the AP polls, currently sitting at No. 33 with a possibility of returning to the top 25 prior to the Nov. 12 showdown against the Wildcats.

Baylor (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) is now deadlocked in a three-way tie for third place in the Big 12 with the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Texas Longhorns.

Kansas State (6-2, 4-1 Big 12), meanwhile, sits in second place in the league behind only the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs.

The Bears face Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) this weekend in Norman on ESPN+ while the Wildcats host Texas on Saturday on FS1.

