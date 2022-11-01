Bears Steady in Big 12 Fan Nation Power Rankings

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 9 of the college football season.

The Baylor Bears, coming off a victory over Texas Tech, held steady in the Inside the Bears/Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 9.

The Bears (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) defeated Texas Tech, 45-17, to win their second straight game. With the victory, the Bears remained at No. 4 in this week’s power rankings.

The Bears will remain on the road in Week 10 to face the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.

The Week 9 results included TCU beating West Virginia, 41-31; Kansas State beating Oklahoma State, 48-0; Oklahoma beating Iowa State, 27-13; and Baylor beating Texas Tech, 45-17.

The Week 10 schedule is set for Saturday. Texas Tech will be at TCU at 11 a.m. central. Baylor is at Oklahoma at 2 p.m. central. Oklahoma State is at Kansas at 2:30 p.m. central. West Virginia is at Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. central. And Texas is at Kansas State at 6 p.m. central.

Big 12 Week 9 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. TCU (8-0, 5-0) (6) — 60 points (Last Week: 1)

2. Kansas State (6-2, 4-1) — 54 points (Last Week: 3)

3. Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2) — 48 points (Last Week: 2)

4. Baylor (5-3, 3-2) — 41 points (Last Week: 4)

5. Texas (5-3, 3-2) — 37 points (Last Week: 6)

6. Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3) — 28 points (Last Week: 7)

7. Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3) — 25 points (Last Week: 5)

8. Kansas (5-3, 2-3) — 17 points (Last Week: 8)

T9. Iowa State (3-5, 0-5) — 10 points (Last Week: 9)

T9. West Virginia (3-5, 1-4) — 10 points (Last Week: 10)

