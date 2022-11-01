Read full article on original website
SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Motoko Ueda had a 3-under 69 Friday to hold a one-shot lead after the second round of the LPGA’s Toto Classic. Ueda, who was won this event twice, was 10-under and a shot clear of fellow Japanese players Miyu Yamashita and Ai Suzuki. Yamashita carded a 68 and Suzuki had a 70.
HOUSTON (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class namedropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager.
