SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Motoko Ueda had a 3-under 69 Friday to hold a one-shot lead after the second round of the LPGA’s Toto Classic. Ueda, who was won this event twice, was 10-under and a shot clear of fellow Japanese players Miyu Yamashita and Ai Suzuki. Yamashita carded a 68 and Suzuki had a 70.

2 DAYS AGO