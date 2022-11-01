ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma

By Matthew Postins
Inside The Bears
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQtdx_0iuSDHX900

The Baylor Bears will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners. Here is how to watch and listen.

Baylor is preparing for another road game in Big 12 Conference action when it faces the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at 2 p.m. central at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.

The Bears (5-3, 3-2 in Big 12) are coming off a 45-17 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a game that pitted former co-workers against each other for the first time — Baylor coach Dave Aranda and Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire. The Bears dominated the run game and forced five Red Raiders turnovers.

The win kept the Bears in the hunt for the Big 12 Championship Game, a game they won last year. The Bears are still a game out of second place in the league, but a loss would have doomed their chances of a repeat.

Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3) is coming off a bye week and trying to get to bowl eligibility under first-year coach Brent Venables. The Sooners are on a bit of an upswing, though, with the return of quarterback Dillon Gabriel from injury.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Bears’ matchup against the Jayhawks on Saturday morning:

Game Information : Baylor Bears vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Date/Time : Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.

Where : Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Okla.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread : Baylor plus-3.5

Over/Under: 57.5

Moneyline : Baylor +138 (-110), Oklahoma -188 (-118)

TV/Streaming : ESPN+ (Courtney Lyle, Ryan Leaf, Tori Petry), FuboTV ( try it free )

Radio : ESPN Central Texas 1660 AM, 92.3 FM/Baylor Sports Network; Sirius/XM Channel 200.

Inside The Bears

