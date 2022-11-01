Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Drama
While recent news from the Sister Wives world has been laced with drama and emotions, a new development is injecting some happiness into the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown married Michelle Petty after five years since getting engaged. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She's Dating After Kody Split -- What She's Looking For (Exclusive)
Christine Brown is single and ready to mingle more than year after her split from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about her post-Kody life, where she described herself as "single." "I'm single now, right? So I kind...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Duggar Reveals Disgusting Reason Why Her Cousin Never Tried to Molest Her
Amy Duggar has said some very pointed things about her cousin, Josh Duggar, over the years. At one point, for example, she trashed the convicted child sex offender as a psychopath. Now, however, in a new interview with The Sun, Amy relays something pointed Josh once said to her. Something...
wonderwall.com
Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news
There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Elizabeth Potthast Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Andrei Castravet
It’s a boy! 90 Day Fiancé stars Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet (née Potthast) gave birth to baby No. 2, welcoming her second child — a son — with husband Andrei Castravet. She shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “HE’S HERE!...
Loretta Lynn Once Revealed How Her Husband Felt About Being Portrayed as a Cheater in Her Songs
Loretta Lynn wrote famous songs that made her longtime husband sound like a cheater. And she once revealed how he felt about that.
Kody Brown’s Body Language in ‘Sister Wives’ Super Teaser Concerns Fans
'Sister Wives' fans aren't happy with the way Kody Brown is behaving in the most recent season of the hit TLC reality series.
Some ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe Kody Brown is ‘Spiraling’ as He Realizes Public Image is ‘Over’
Some Reddit users believe that 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown is 'spiraling' as he realizes his public image is 'over' as his negative behavior towards his wives and children is highlighted during season 17.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Drowning in Debt When Christine Left the Family in 2021
'Sister Wives' stars Kody and Robyn Brown were in trouble with the IRS when Christine Brown left the family in 2021. Is that why Kody wanted the money from Christine's home?
Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'
"Josiah is soooo happy when he's happy, and soooo not when he's not," the mom of three wrote on Sunday in an Instagram post to celebrate her youngest child's milestone Tori Roloff is opening up about her son Josiah as he reaches a new milestone. On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star candidly opened up about motherhood while simultaneously celebrating her baby turning 6 months old. Posting adorable photos of Josiah whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, the mom of three wrote in the Instagram caption, "Some...
BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Has Proof Her Ex-Fiancé Is Cheating On His New Wife
Avid fans of "The Real Housewives" franchise have been on every emotional rollercoaster that Vicki Gunvalson, former housewife of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has taken them on. Of the many highs and lows of her life, her tumultuous relationship with Steve Lodge that was filmed during her last few seasons of the "RHOC" was unforgettable. The two got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2019 amid rumors of break-ups and fights (via Bravo TV).
Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Address Split Speculation
There’s nothing to it! Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval shut down split speculation ahead of season 10. Madix, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 15, that she and Sandoval, 39, are “fine” despite breakup rumors swirling after more than eight years together. “You know what's funny, though? I was just saying […]
Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death
Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Ex Chantel Everett Amid Divorce: ‘My Happiness’
A subtle dig? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno seemingly took aim at his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), amid their divorce when he responded to a fan in an Instagram comment. “Wow you look rejuvenated haha congratulations. You look amazing!!!” the person commented under Pedro’s Friday, October...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Hints at Big Move: Where Will She Live?
Right now, Little People, Big World fans have a lot of questions about the future of Roloff Farms. This isn’t just a question about the future of the reality series. There is a real family involved. But that family has grown, and has changed in growing, over the years.
Where Is ‘Breaking Amish’ Star Jeremiah Raber Today? Details on His Job, Relationship Status, More
Breaking Amish star Jeremiah Raber has come a long way since he first appeared on the hit reality series, though he hit a few bumps in the road. Keep scrolling to find out where Jeremiah is today!. Jeremiah Raber Was in the ICU. Jeremiah was admitted to the intensive care...
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Displays Bloody Wounds on Happily Ever After: What Happened?
On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela Deem’s vicious fight with Michael took center stage. She flew to Nigeria, not to visit her husband, but to ambush and investigate him. When her surprise visit to his home in the middle of the night...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown’s Unequal Treatment of His Children on Full Display in Season 17
Kody Brown clearly has a favorite wife. It looks like he has favorite kids, too. At least, based on he footage TLC has captured.
Popculture
Travis Barker and His Daughter Alabama 'Devastated' After Loss of Beloved Family Pet
Travis Barker and his family are mourning the loss of a beloved pet. The Blink-182 drummer shared the heartbreaking news Wednesday that the family French bulldog Blue has died. Barker, along with his daughter Alabama Luella Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler, celebrated Blue's life with separate tribute posts to the beloved canine.
Everything the Chrisley Family Has Said About Todd and Julie’s Fraud Trial Verdict, Moving Forward
A trying time. After Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of committing tax fraud in their $30 million lawsuit, they’ve been vocal about how they feel about the outcome. “It has been a whirlwind,” the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch said while breaking his silence on the matter during a June 17, 2022, episode of his […]
