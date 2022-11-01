Read full article on original website
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back Nami's Stampede Fit
One Piece films don't just give the Straw Hat Pirates plenty of new adventures that they otherwise might not have faced in the main series, it also allows Luffy and his crew to have the opportunity to sport new outfits as they continue their quest within the perilously world known as the Grand Line. Now, one fan has decided to revisit one of the biggest films in the Straw Hats' library, One Piece: Red, by recreating Nami's look in the film that saw a massive battle break out in search of a mysterious treasure.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Shines With Suneater
The Big Three have been a big part of My Hero Academia since first arriving in the Shonen series, with the three students often rightfully thought of as the most powerful students at UA Academy. With the sixth season covering the Paranormal Liberation War and the Final Arc playing out in the pages of the Shonen's manga, Mirio, Nejire, and Tamaki all will have a role to play in these major arcs. Now, one fan has taken the opportunity to bring Suneater to life, using some ingenious cosplay to highlight the hero's unique Quirk.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Hypes Ichigo's Big Anime Return
Bleach is now working through the highly anticipated Thousand-Year Blood War arc with its new anime series, and one awesome Ichigo Kurosaki cosplay is perfectly hyping up the hero's big return! Fans had been eagerly waiting to see the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series to get animated in full ever since the original adaptation was canceled over ten years ago, and it is in large part because it was really only the start of Ichigo's fights. The final arc of the series features some of his biggest and brightest moments in the series overall.
ComicBook
Paris Hilton Celebrates Halloween With Sailor Moon Cosplay
The Halloween spooky season means many fans are getting to dress up as some of their favorite anime characters, and Paris Hilton has debuted her own Moon Prism Power with some special Sailor Moon cosplay for the holiday! Naoko Takeuchi's long running manga series is one of the most popular franchises of all time, and it's hard to deny just how influential to not only other creators in manga in an anime, but creators around the world as well. The main Sailor Scout herself, Usagi Tsukino, has since become a major icon among other heroes because of that widespread popularity.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Art Combines All Goku's Transformations Into One Stunning Piece
Goku has gone through some serious changes since first introduced as a young boy in the original Dragon Ball series and now being a full-blown adult in Dragon Ball Super who can transform into several levels of Super Saiyan, along with Ultra Instinct. With both the Moro and Granolah Arcs seeing Goku learn several variations of Ultra Instinct, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to combine all the transformations at the Z-Fighter's disposal in one piece.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
ComicBook
Weird Al Yankovic Addresses the Truth About His Relationship With Madonna
Whatever DID happen between Weird Al Yankovic and Madonna? Well, Weird Al is addressing where the line between truth and fiction should get drawn. Yankovic's new biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is premiering on The Roku Channel today, and as a mass audience of viewers finally gets to see the film, there are certainly going to be a lot of questions about how close the movie hems to real life (or not).
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Puts Cool New Spin on Momoshiki
Momoshiki might still be trapped in Boruto's body in both the Shonen franchise's anime and manga, but that isn't stopping his shadow from looming large in the series. While Code has taken the reins of the Kara Organization, the Otsutsuki are still pulling the strings as the underling to Jigen is attempting to get revenge following his master's death. Now, one cosplayer has perfectly given Momoshiki a gender swap using some spot-on cosplay for the most terrifying look that the villain has sported in the series to date.
Everything on Toho's New Godzilla Movie - Release Date, Director, Plus More
Japanese film company Toho said a new movie in the Godzilla film franchise will be released next year. The news was announced on the famous character's official Twitter account during the 2022 "Godzilla Day" celebrations. Godzilla is a huge, destructive, fictional sea monster, or kaiju, empowered by nuclear radiation, that...
wegotthiscovered.com
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming
A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
ComicBook
Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Shows Off Alphonse's Armor
Fullmetal Alchemist released not one, but two feature-length live action films, with The Avenging Scar and The Final Transmutation both making their way to Netflix. While the series most likely won't be returning for a fourth film, or any potential sequel anime series any time soon, that isn't stopping fans from revisiting the Elric Brothers with creative works. One Cosplayer not only shared their take on Alphonse but shared a walk-through on how the amazing armor was created.
Hypebae
Watch the First Official Trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' for a Closer Look Into Jake and Neytiri's Family
The first official trailer of Avatar: Way of Water is here, and it gives viewers a closer look into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family life. While the preview doesn’t give away too many details about the film’s plot, we do know trouble has ensued for the Sully family and their children; war lies ahead. Additionally, the events in the sequel take place more than a decade after the original film, which released in 2009. The film is reportedly over three hours long.
TechRadar
New Avatar: The Way of Water trailer proves it could be the best movie of 2022
The official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released online – and we don't think there'll be a more beautiful film to arrive in theaters for a long time. The latest teaser for the long overdue Avatar sequel reveals a bit more about its family-based drama at the heart of its story. Much like its predecessor, which is the highest-grossing movie of all-time, though, it's Avatar: The Way of Water's awe-inspiring visuals that'll have viewers replaying the trailer until the movie's release later this year.
ComicBook
Edens Zero Readies for Season 2 With New Poster
Edens Zero has been gearing up to come back for the highly anticipated second season of its anime run next year, and fans are getting hyped with a special new poster for the upcoming episodes! The first season of the anime adaptation for Hiro Mashima's newest manga series ended its run last year, and it was quickly announced that the anime would be coming back for a second season. There was a question as to whether or not that would be the case following the death of the director behind the first season, but soon fans will get to see the new episodes.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘One Piece Film: Red’ on Crunchyroll, Bringing Pop Music and Piracy Together For a Bombastic Anime Adventure
There are over 1,000 episodes in the long-running Japanese anime series One Piece, and 14 other feature films in the franchise. So what makes One Piece Film: Red stand out from the pack? Well, for starters, it’s on a whole ‘nother level when it comes to its aesthetics, story, and everything else in between. Still need selling? Read on…
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
You can now finally watch the new Hellraiser movie in the UK
UK horror lovers have been waiting patiently for this moment
Another Godzilla Movie Is On The Way As Fans Wait For A MonsterVerse Sequel With King Kong
In addition to Godzilla vs. Kong 2’s forthcoming arrival, now there’s another Godzilla movie on the way.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases Ominous Episode 6 Stills
Earlier this fall, My Hero Academia got started with season six, and the outing has been nothing short of impressive. At a few episodes in, Studio Bones is going all out right now, and My Hero Academia has made things rather bleak for our heroes. Right now, the villains are on the up thanks to Shigaraki's return, and the first stills for episode six promise things are about to get even worse for our favs.
otakuusamagazine.com
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Manga Celebrates Ending with Enako Photoshoot
Top Japanese cosplayer Enako is at it again, this time dressing up as the title character from Asa Akasaka’s Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga. As promised, the series released its final chapter today, so Enako donned some appropriate cosplay to mark the occasion. The full Enako x Kaguya-sama photoshoot...
