Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel
Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
ComicBook
Brock Lesnar Escapes Crown Jewel With a Win Over Bobby Lashley
Brock Lesnar narrowly escaped Crown Jewel with a victory over Bobby Lashley, overcoming an offensive assault to score a quick pin on Saturday. Lashley took an immediate advantage over Lensar, attacking Lesnar's leg outside the ring before the match officially began, then hitting him with four consecutive Spears both in and out of the ring. Lesnar managed to counter a Hurt Lock attempt, then delivered multiple suplexes and an F-5 despite only having one good leg.
ComicBook
WWE Crown Jewel: Bianca Belair Once Again Retains the Raw Women's Championship Against Bayley
Bianca Belair once again retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley at Crown Jewel on Saturday in a Last Woman Standing Match. "The EST" was able to keep Bayley down for a 10 count by trapping her in between a ladder and jamming it into one of the corners of the ring, leaving Bayley stuck as the referee made the 10 count. Her title reign is now up to 217 days with nine successful defenses.
ComicBook
WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match
WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, Jake Paul Takes Out The Usos
WWE delivered some stellar matches at Crown Jewel, but it saved one of the most surprising matches for last, as the match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul was set for the main event. Reigns and Paul have gone back and forth over the past few weeks at press conferences and over social media, but it was finally time for them to meet one on one in the ring, and it was chaos from beginning to end. Reigns didn't take Paul seriously at first, and that nearly cost him his Championships, as Logan pulled out everything he had, and even got some help from his friends and his brother Jake Paul. The Bloodline would also help Reigns, and Roman was able to take Logan down in the chaos and retain his Title.
ComicBook
WWE Crown Jewel: New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned
Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky won back the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel on Saturday thanks to interference from Nikki Cross. The end of the match saw Bliss go to the top rope to attempt Twisted Bliss, only for Cross to suddenly appear and attack her from behind. She then nailed a hanging neckbreaker and slid out of the ring before the referee could see, giving the heels the chance to score the pin. The loss gives Bliss and Asuka the shortest reign in the title's history at a mere five days.
ComicBook
Shayna Baszler's Vicious Attack Leaves Natalya Bleeding on WWE SmackDown
Last week Shayna Baszler attacked Natalya backstage after Natalya approached Ronda Rousey, and this week the two were set to clash one on one on WWE SmackDown. Baszler has started to look like her old self, and Ronda Rousey has only sped that return up. Rousey was by Baszler's side tonight for her match against Natalya, and while Baszler got the win, that wasn't enough for Rousey, who got Baszler to attack her former Tag partner after the match. As you can see in the video below, Baszler would deliver a knee to Natalya's face, and Natalya's nose was bleeding quite a bit after, so much so that she had a towel covering it and when she went to hold her nose she got some blood in her hair.
ComicBook
WWE Releases Logan Paul's Wild Video of Putting Roman Reigns Through a Table at Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is officially in the books, and WWE brought the event to a close with a wild match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. During the match, several memorable moments come to mind, but one was perhaps the most memorable, which included Logan Paul hopping up on the top rope and hitting a Frog Splash on Roman Reigns, who was laying on the table. That's a big spot in and of itself, but Paul decided to take a video of it while he was hitting the move, all the way down to when he hit Reigns and shattered the announce table, and now WWE's released the video, which you can watch below.
ComicBook
WWE Announces WrestleMania 39 Week Schedule
WWE officially confirmed its schedule for WrestleMania 39 Week next March-April in Los Angeles on Thursday. The company announced via a press release that the March 31 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (set to immediately follow SmackDown), NXT Stand & Deliver (April 1) and the April 3 edition of Monday Night Raw will all take place inside the Crypto.com arena during WrestleMania week. The event itself will take place on April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, roughly 11 miles southwest of the Crypto Arena.
ComicBook
WWE: Latest Update on Crown Jewel Potentially Getting Canceled in Saudi Arabia
WWE Superstars have already started arriving in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of Saturday's Crown Jewel pay-per-view. But the possibility of the show being in jeopardy still lingers. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had reached out to US officials over the threat of a potential imminent attack from Iran, prompting an "emergency alert level" for the United States military stationed in the Middle East. It was initially reported that WWE had emergency contingency plans in place in case anything went wrong this week, and so far their plans for the show have gone unchanged.
ComicBook
WWE: Jake Paul Hints at Future Tag Team Partner
As WWE's Crown Jewel quickly approaches, the Pay-Per-View Event is set to see the Main Event that has thrown many professional wrestling fans for a loop. Youtube personality Logan Paul, who has made a name for himself both at World Wrestling Entertainment and in the boxing ring, might soon see some competition from his brother, Jake, who has seemingly picked his tag team partner that he is hoping to work with down the line.
ComicBook
Plans For Kenny Omega and Young Bucks's AEW Return Reportedly Revealed
For the first time in AEW history, not a single member of The Elite is on television. Cody Rhodes departed for WWE earlier this year, "Hangman" Adam Page suffered an injury in his title match against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley two weeks ago, and the trio of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have been absent since AEW All Out. Omega and the Bucks were suspended for their involvement in a backstage fight with CM Punk, and have remained away from AEW for the past two months due to a third-party investigation into what went down during the locker room altercation.
ComicBook
Crown Jewel: WWE Reveals SmackDown's Jey Uso Possibly Injured
The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos put their Championships on the line at Crown Jewel against the Brawling Brutes, but before the match even started WWE dropped some big news. Michael Cole revealed that Jey Uso believes he has a broken wrist, and that the injury occurred during the European Tour. He is set to get an MRI on Monday to get a clear picture of the injury, but he wasn't about to let their Title reign get cut short, so he bandaged it up as best he could to compete in the match at Crown Jewel.
ComicBook
Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) Teases Something Crazy's Coming Soon in New Video
The wrestling world has been waiting to see what happens with Mercedes Varnado, aka WWE's Sasha Banks, and while it isn't known if what's next involves WWE or even wrestling in general, Varnado just teased something big is coming soon. On her Instagram story, Varnado teased that the date she's been waiting for the past six months is coming soon, and she also said that she is going to make the most of this November "to make all of my dreams happen" in the lead-up to this "date that I've been waiting for." She thanked the fans for being along for the journey to this point and hopes they will join her for this new journey as well, and then she said "but I just want to let you know that there's going to be something so f****** crazy coming!"
Comments / 0