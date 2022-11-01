ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

On election eve, the state of the US economy is a blurry one

By PAUL WISEMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rskdH_0iuSCvIE00
1 of 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Help-wanted signs are everywhere. Employers are posting nearly two job openings for every unemployed American. Hiring is on track for its second-strongest year in government records dating to 1940. And the economy grew solidly over the summer.

From certain angles, the nation’s economic picture looks like a healthy one.

But the scene is being photo-bombed by an unsightly intruder: Chronically high inflation. Surging prices are straining family budgets and inflicting hardship on the most economically disadvantaged households. What’s more, the Federal Reserve’s drive to tame inflation through much higher interest rates is raising the risk of a recession by next year.

With voting underway in the midterm congressional elections that culminate next week, many Americans are gloomy about the outlook for the economy and their own finances — encouraging news for Republicans who hope to regain control of Congress and ominous news for President Joe Biden’s congressional Democrats. A poll conducted in early October by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 46% of people felt their personal financial situations were poor, up from 37% who said so in March.

America’s economy is in a confusing place 2½ years after COVID-19 upended business as usual. The brief but deep recession that erupted in the spring of 2020 was swiftly followed by an explosive recovery that overwhelmed global supply chains, causing shortages of goods and labor and fueling price pressures that have yet to ebb. What remains is an unusual blend of crushing inflation and a robust job market.

“The data,” said economist Megan Greene of the Kroll Institute, “is all over the map.’’

Many workers have received decent pay raises from employers who are desperate to attract and keep staffers. But higher prices are wiping out those pay gains. Adjusted for inflation, hourly pay fell 3% in September from a year earlier — the 18th straight monthly drop.

“Wage growth isn’t keeping pace,” Greene said. “It’s great that people have jobs. But their standards of living are being whittled by inflation.’’

Here’s a closer look at the economy’s vital signs, which are sending mixed signals to policymakers, businesses, forecasters — and voters:

___

THE OVERALL ECONOMY

Perhaps no economic barometer has been as head-scratching as the gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services. After surging 5.9% last year, the best mark since 1984, GDP fell into a funk in the first half of this year. It shrank at a 1.6% annual rate from January through March and then by 0.6% from April through June.

The first-half economic contraction was caused by factors that didn’t really reveal much about the health of the underlying economy. The decline was driven by a drop in companies’ inventories, a cyclical development that often reverses itself soon after, and a surge in imports, which reflected Americans’ keen appetite for foreign goods.

Last week, the government reported that GDP returned to growth in the July-September quarter, expanding at a solid 2.6% annual rate.

Yet the new picture wasn’t entirely cause for celebration. Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity, weakened last quarter: It rose at just a 1.4% annual rate, down from a 2% rate in the April-June period.

The entire third-quarter increase in GDP could be attributed to a jump in exports and lower imports, which together added nearly 2.8 percentage points of growth. That performance isn’t likely to be repeated. A stronger dollar has made American goods pricier overseas. And Russia’s war against Ukraine has contributed to a weakening global economy and lower demand for U.S. goods.

“If you look under the hood on those third-quarter figures,” Greene said, “it suggests that it wasn’t that strong, and we can’t expect it to continue.”

The economic outlook is also darkening as the Fed steadily jacks up interest rates. Since March, the central bank has raised its benchmark rate five times, including three straight hefty three-quarter-point hikes. It’s expected to do so again on Wednesday and in December.

The Fed’s policymakers have been aiming for a “soft landing” — raising rates enough to slow growth and bring inflation toward its 2% annual target without triggering a recession in the process. Most economists, though, doubt it can be done. They foresee a recession beginning sometime in 2023.

___

INFLATION

One reason for widespread skepticism about the Fed’s ability to stick a soft landing is that inflation is proving harder to defeat than policymakers had expected. The result is that more and larger rate hikes than originally envisioned will likely be required.

In September, the government’s consumer price index rose a higher-than-expected 0.4% from August and 8.2% from a year earlier. Worse, so-called core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs to better assess price pressures, climbed 6.6% from a year earlier. That was the biggest such jump in 40 years.

What’s more, high inflation is hardly confined to the United States. In the 19 countries that share the euro currency, for example, prices soared 9.9% in September from a year earlier. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has driven up energy prices and disrupted food supplies.

In the United States, inflation has not only stayed high but has broadened from the goods sector of the economy to the much larger service sector — a vast area that includes everything from air fares, auto insurance and medical care to hotel rates, apartment rents and restaurant meals. Problem is, the farther inflation spreads, the harder it is to control.

___

JOBS

The job market is the clear star of the American economy.

Employers have shrugged off surging prices, rising interest rates and fears of a coming recession and just kept hiring. After adding a record 6.7 million jobs last year, the economy has tacked on a robust monthly average of 420,000 so far this year. The unemployment rate in September, 3.5%, matched a half-century low.

Still, the employment market is cooling. Job gains have slowed for two straight months — to 263,000 in September from 315,000 in August and 537,000 in July.

Employers posted 10.7 million job openings in October, the government reported Tuesday. That was up from 10.3 million, though down from a peak of 11.9 million in March. By historical standards, those figures were uncommonly high: For 15 straight months, openings have topped 10 million, a level they had never reached before 2021.

Americans are also enjoying extraordinary job security. Employers are shedding a monthly average of fewer than 1.4 million workers — on pace to surpass last year for the fewest layoffs in government records dating to 2001. The job market, though, is expected to deteriorate as the Fed’s rate hikes begin to bite.

___

CONSUMERS

American consumers, the lifeblood of the economy, have proved resilient through the ups and downs of the COVID economy. Their spending has both driven a strong recovery and ignited inflationary pressures.

Though higher prices have sapped their spending power, and the federal relief checks of 2020 and 2021 are long gone, Americans have kept spending, though at a moderating pace. Consumer spending rose 0.3% from August to September, even after accounting for inflation, the government reported.

It isn’t certain that consumers can keep it up. They have collectively used up much of the savings they amassed during pandemic, though their finances are still relatively strong, and are increasingly turning to credit cards. The U.S. savings rate has declined.

“It’s clear that the economy is slowing,” Kroll’s Greene said. “The question is how quickly. And the other question is, at what point businesses and consumers feel like they need to retrench. And that’s more a question of psychology than it is of economics.”

For now, businesses and consumers have enough cash on hand to keep on spending. They don’t have to cut back right away:

“But they might do so anyhow because there’s all this talk of a downturn coming and given there’s so much uncertainty in the economy.”

___

HOUSING

The Fed’s rate hikes have already claimed a victim: America’s housing market is reeling under the strain of drastically higher mortgage rates.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage, which was just 3.14% a year ago, topped 7% last week for the first time since 2002. Sales of existing homes have fallen for eight straight months.

The GDP report showed that housing investment plunged at a 26% annual pace from July through September. And housing construction in September was down 8% from a year earlier.

Home prices are still rising, supported by a limited number of houses on the market. But price increases are decelerating. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of home price in 20 U.S. cities rose 13% in August from a year earlier. Still, that marked a slowdown from a 16% year-over-year gain in July.

As higher mortgage rates continue to derail home sales, Oxford Economics predicts, “the news on housing is only going to get worse from here.”

___

MANUFACTURERS

America’s factories are still expanding. But the outlook is dimming.

A manufacturing index issued Tuesday by the Institute for Supply Management, an organization of purchasing managers, showed that factories have been growing for 29 straight months. Still, the index fell in October to its lowest level since May 2020, when the economy was still struggling under the weight of COVID-forced business shutdowns. New orders, new export orders and hiring all contracted.

Likewise, the government reported last week that orders for long-lasting manufactured goods (excluding the volatile transportation sector) fell 0.5% in September.

That report “does not bode well,” wrote Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. Factory-produced goods will likely be weakened by the higher dollar and stagnant economies overseas.

Bostjancic warned that the U.S. economy will likely weaken in the October-December quarter and slide in recession in the first half of 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
DailyWealth

It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
The Associated Press

US offers up to $5 million for info on North Korean shipper

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about a Singapore-based businessman already accused by the Justice Department of facilitating fuel shipments to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. Kwek Kee Seng, who directs a shipping agency and terminal operations company, was charged last year with arranging the deliveries, with prosecutors alleging that he used front companies and false documentation to hide the scheme. Officials say that business helps enable North Korea’s nuclear proliferation programs. The U.S. government seized a tanker ship that was used for the fuel deliveries, the 2,734-ton M/T Courageous, prosecutors have said. One exchange caught on satellite imagery showed the ship transferring more than $1.5 million worth of oil to a North Korea-flagged ship, the prosecutors said. Kwek remains at large despite a warrant that has been issued for his arrest.
WASHINGTON STATE
HuffPost

Democrats Increasingly Worry About The Federal Reserve Crushing The Economy

A small but growing number of Democrats worry the Federal Reserve could cause too much collateral damage in its quest to control inflation. In a letter to Fed chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) urged him to remember that Congress tasked the central bank with maintaining both stable prices and full employment. The Fed’s actions could cause massive layoffs, the senator warned.
The Associated Press

US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions. Opioids painkillers can be addictive — even when used under doctors’ orders — and were identified as a big reason for a rise in U.S. drug overdoses that began more than two decades ago. Other drugs have overtaken them in overdose statistics, and illicit fentanyl is now the biggest driver of deaths. The previous guidance succeeded in reducing inappropriate and dangerous prescribing, some experts say. But they also were seen as a barrier to care, with some pharmacists refusing to fill prescriptions as doctors wrote them.
Ohio Capital Journal

Republican ‘solutions’ will make inflation worse

My wife and I recently had the tremendous misfortune of needing to buy a car. Car prices, you may know, reached an all-time high between this year and last. There are now rumblings of a gradual decline, but rising interest rates will likely offset any savings. So with our beloved but rickety 2006 Altima facing another cruel Midwestern winter alone, we bit the bullet and bought a newer used car before those rates could get any higher.
KENTUCKY STATE
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
MICHIGAN STATE
msn.com

The Coming 2023 Recession

Famous economist Nouriel Roubini recently said the upcoming drop in the economy would be worse than in the inflation-plagued 1970s. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who runs America’s second-largest company, said it was time to “batten down the hatches.” If a new recession has not started in the United States, it soon will.
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How will we know if the U.S. is in recession?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the July-September quarter, the government reported Thursday, underscoring that the United States is not in a recession despite distressingly high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. But the economy is hardly in the clear, and the solid growth reported for the third quarter did little to alter the growing conviction among economists that a recession is very likely next year. Higher borrowing rates and chronic inflation will almost certainly continue to weaken consumer and business spending. And likely recessions in the United Kingdom and Europe and slower growth in China will erode the revenue and profits of American corporations. Such trends are expected to cause a U.S. recession sometime in 2023. Still, there are reasons to hope that a recession, if it comes, will prove a relatively mild one. Many employers, having struggled to find workers to hire after huge layoffs during the pandemic, may decide to maintain most of their existing workforces even in a shrinking economy.
The Associated Press

Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Democratic Party’s most powerful voices warned Saturday that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce political headwinds — and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden — over the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections. “Sulking and moping is not an option,” former President Barack Obama told several hundred voters on a blustery day in Pittsburgh. “On Tuesday, let’s make sure our country doesn’t get set back 50 years.” Later in the day, Biden shared the stage with Obama in Philadelphia, the former running mates campaigning together for the first time since Biden took office. In neighboring New York, even former President Bill Clinton, largely absent from national politics in recent years, was out defending his party. The trio of Democrats were the first presidents, but not last, to speak out on Saturday as voters across America decide control of Congress and key statehouses. Former President Donald Trump finished the day at a rally in working-class southwestern Pennsylvania, describing the election in apocalyptic terms.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy