Chingy on 50 worst rappers list, and he doesn’t like it

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JiNNW_0iuSCqsb00

Any “Top 50 Best Rappers of All Time” list creates a subjective debate that many hip-hop lovers love to have. What happens when a rapper finds out they made someone’s worst rapper list.

St. Louis native Chingy has been named one of the 50 Worst Rappers of All Time, and as expected he isn’t happy about it. He was placed at No. 27.

According to XXLmag.com, “On Aug. 25, [2022] Twitter user @Mrkindness7 shared with his followers his 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time List and it has since gone viral.”

A Rap Fan's 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time List Goes Viral - XXL | https://www.xxlmag.com/someones-worst-rappers-all-time-list-viral/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

“It’s just absurd,” Chingy told VladTV. “To me, it’s invalid because it’s subjective. It’s 7 billion people in existence, when you ask each one of these people, ‘Who’s your favorite rapper?’ You’re probably gonna get a different answer.”

He added, “I’ve sold over 50 million records worldwide, I still have success, it’s people that love me,” he explained. “So, how am I one of the worst rappers? If everybody is not saying it, you [are] not the worst. That list is absurd and it needs to be done away with.”

Outside of his name being included on the list he’s shocked to see rappers of influence like Master P in the roundup.

“They got so many people on there that have been profound, that have shown leadership, that have [given] several artists a way for their dreams to come true. And they sit there and try to disrespect those people by trying to say ‘they the worst rappers.”’

The list’s creator obviously doesn’t have a lot of love for St. Louis rappers. The St. Lunatics are ranked No. 28 and Nelly is at No. 46.

The Top 10 worst are Silkk the Shocker, Lil Yachty, Master P, OJ Da Juiceman, Lil Flip, Lil Pump, Smokepurpp, 6ix9ine, Gudda Gudda, and Sean “Puffy” Combs.

