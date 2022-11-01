ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville, CT

PhillyBite

The Best Thrift Shops in Rhode Island

- Thrift stores in Rhode Island are a great way to find unique items. You can also donate items to help the store. You can find their locations and open hours by following the links below. These shops have a wide variety of items for sale, so you can easily find what you're looking for.
NEWPORT, RI
WTNH

Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday!

(WTNH) — It’s the first weekend of November and the weather will be right to get outdoors! First, you can take the family to the fall fair at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Newtown. It’s free admission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and there will be a huge $1 tag sale, crafts, food, […]
FARMINGTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

Guilford Lobster Pound has 'one of the best' lobster rolls on the East Coast, Forbes says

Guilford Lobster Pound has one of the East Coast's best lobster rolls, a Forbes writer declared in a recent roundup. Author Elizabeth Brownfield chose the shoreline spot as home to one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Northeast. Guilford Lobster Pound was the only pick from Connecticut, with the other honorees hailing from Maine, Cape Cod, Narrangansett, R.I.; Long Island and New York City.
GUILFORD, CT
ABC6.com

Leave your leaves this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
PROVIDENCE, RI
wiltonbulletin.com

Essex home on Connecticut River with floating dock listed for $5.2M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Not all waterfront homes in Connecticut offer views of Long Island Sound. Some, like an Essex home for sale, trade in Sound views for river frontage. Listed for $5.2 million, the home on 159 River Rd. has direct frontage...
ESSEX, CT
milfordmirror.com

9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Pet of the Week: Cinder!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a silver-grey Tabby named Cinder. Cinder, who is a year and a half, has a patterned-color coat and emerald eyes. She is considered a princess, but is a bit shy about her personal space. During her latest “cat pawsitive training,” she was tasked […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Sweet Sisters Need a Loving Home

These darling kitten faces belong to Blossom and Willow, a pair of silky smooth tabby siblings. They love to be petted, massaged, stroked and purr very loudly. Blossom and Violet’s playful antics will provide your home with endless laughter. These two cuties have made it clear that they are inseparable and need to be adopted as a pair. Could you give them the love and nurturing they crave? For an appointment to meet Blossom and Violet, please call Forgotten Felines at 860-669-1347 or apply online at www.forgottenfelinesct.org. Not ready to add kittens to your house? We have lots of available adult cats waiting for homes as well. Please don’t overlook these fabulous felines!
WESTBROOK, CT
thebobcatprowl.com

The Haunting of Beelzebub Road

Beelzebub, by definition, is 1: the devil, or 2: a fallen angel in Milton’s Paradise Lost ranking next to Satan. Beelzebub claims to cause destruction through tyrants, to cause demons to be worshiped among men, to excite priest to lust, to cause jealousises in cities and murders, and to bring war.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Turnto10.com

Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel announces engagement

(WJAR) — Olympic swimmer and North Kingstown native Elizabeth Beisel announced her engagement to Jack Nichting on Wednesday. The couple met while competing on the reality television show, "Survivor." Beisel is a two-time Olympic medalist and most recently served as a lifeguard at Narragansett Town Beach. Beisel has also...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI

