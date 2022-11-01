Read full article on original website
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Rhode Island
- Thrift stores in Rhode Island are a great way to find unique items. You can also donate items to help the store. You can find their locations and open hours by following the links below. These shops have a wide variety of items for sale, so you can easily find what you're looking for.
Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday!
(WTNH) — It’s the first weekend of November and the weather will be right to get outdoors! First, you can take the family to the fall fair at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Newtown. It’s free admission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and there will be a huge $1 tag sale, crafts, food, […]
WTNH.com
The Connection: How to Make Jail Cakes, a Staple for Celebrating Holidays and Birthdays While Incarcerated
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connection is celebrating 50 years of unlocking recovery in our state. The nonprofit offers over 40 programs to help people with homelessness, substance abuse and life after incarceration. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by Daryl McGraw, Board...
milfordmirror.com
Guilford Lobster Pound has 'one of the best' lobster rolls on the East Coast, Forbes says
Guilford Lobster Pound has one of the East Coast's best lobster rolls, a Forbes writer declared in a recent roundup. Author Elizabeth Brownfield chose the shoreline spot as home to one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Northeast. Guilford Lobster Pound was the only pick from Connecticut, with the other honorees hailing from Maine, Cape Cod, Narrangansett, R.I.; Long Island and New York City.
ABC6.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
WTNH.com
‘Bakery Kids’: Owner of Sift in Mystic pens children’s book
MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – “I thought of what I would want to read my kids at night and that’s where it came from,” said Adam Young. Ebbie and Adam Young opened Sift Bake Shop in downtown Mystic about seven years ago. Then, the busy entrepreneurs became...
wiltonbulletin.com
Essex home on Connecticut River with floating dock listed for $5.2M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Not all waterfront homes in Connecticut offer views of Long Island Sound. Some, like an Essex home for sale, trade in Sound views for river frontage. Listed for $5.2 million, the home on 159 River Rd. has direct frontage...
milfordmirror.com
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
Want a Sandwich in the Slammer? Middletown Has a Jail-Themed Restaurant
Today is "National Sandwich Day" (11/3), a day that, according to National Day, is believed to be the namesake of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. This guy claims that he sort of came up with the very first "sandwich", or at least his chef did. To be clear,...
Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
Valley Breeze
Coffee Connection and Slice and Scoop create trifecta of coffee, pizza, ice cream
SMITHFIELD – At the ribbon-cutting for the new Coffee Connection and Slice and Scoop at 665 Douglas Pike, co-owner Fadi El-Ammar said he thought the trilogy of coffee, pizza and ice cream works so well in Cumberland, they copied and pasted the idea to Smithfield. Dany Abounajem, who owns...
Pet of the Week: Cinder!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a silver-grey Tabby named Cinder. Cinder, who is a year and a half, has a patterned-color coat and emerald eyes. She is considered a princess, but is a bit shy about her personal space. During her latest “cat pawsitive training,” she was tasked […]
Wednesday Warrior: CT organization makes life-long promise to families of fallen Bristol officers
(WTNH) — When a first responder makes the supreme sacrifice, they leave behind a family. This is something Connecticut just witnessed, as Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department were laid to rest. Known as the club with a heart, The Hundred Club of Connecticut is committed to helping the […]
Who’s got the best pizza in CT? Yelp reviews have the answer
(WTNH) — It’s a debate as old as time, where can one grab the best slice of pizza? The answers vary for everyone, and in Connecticut, it depends on who you ask. Some of us are die-hard Frank Pepe fans. Others are dedicated to Sally’s and will wait in line for almost an hour for […]
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
zip06.com
Sweet Sisters Need a Loving Home
These darling kitten faces belong to Blossom and Willow, a pair of silky smooth tabby siblings. They love to be petted, massaged, stroked and purr very loudly. Blossom and Violet’s playful antics will provide your home with endless laughter. These two cuties have made it clear that they are inseparable and need to be adopted as a pair. Could you give them the love and nurturing they crave? For an appointment to meet Blossom and Violet, please call Forgotten Felines at 860-669-1347 or apply online at www.forgottenfelinesct.org. Not ready to add kittens to your house? We have lots of available adult cats waiting for homes as well. Please don’t overlook these fabulous felines!
Lottery tickets worth $250K and $50K sold in RI
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Cranston for Wednesday night's drawing, according to the R.I. Lottery. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number.
thebobcatprowl.com
The Haunting of Beelzebub Road
Beelzebub, by definition, is 1: the devil, or 2: a fallen angel in Milton’s Paradise Lost ranking next to Satan. Beelzebub claims to cause destruction through tyrants, to cause demons to be worshiped among men, to excite priest to lust, to cause jealousises in cities and murders, and to bring war.
Bear attack highlights the need for controlling this population
In several years, the bear population will exceed 5,000 meaning they will be common sights on our roads and in our backyards.
Turnto10.com
Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel announces engagement
(WJAR) — Olympic swimmer and North Kingstown native Elizabeth Beisel announced her engagement to Jack Nichting on Wednesday. The couple met while competing on the reality television show, "Survivor." Beisel is a two-time Olympic medalist and most recently served as a lifeguard at Narragansett Town Beach. Beisel has also...
