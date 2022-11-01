ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Power Rankings Roundup: Pats climb after win vs. Jets

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

Sports Final: Is there hope for a playoff push by the Patriots after win over the Jets? 04:19

BOSTON -- The Patriots steadied the ship on Sunday, picking up a victory in a borderline must-win game against the Jets.

While a Patriots win over the Jets is nothing new, the fact is that New York is a pretty good football team this year. The Jets entered Sunday with a 5-2 record, and had it not been for a roughing the passer penalty on a pick-six, they very well could be 6-2 at the moment.

But they're not, and the Patriots are at 4-4 as they prepare for their final game before their bye week.

Let's see how Sunday's win in New Jersey impacted the opinions of the football world's power rankers.

NFL.com : 13th
Up four spots from last week

"Questions will continue to persist at quarterback -- Mac Jones remained uninspiring in the win -- but the Pats can thank the Jets for once again providing a soft landing in times of turbulence," Dan Hanzus wrote.

The Jets dropped to No. 14 with the loss, after sitting at No. 10 last week.

The Athletic : 14th
Up five spots from last week

"Just trade for Aaron Rodgers and get it over with," Bo Wulf wrote ... jokingly, we think.

The Jets are one spot behind New England at The Athletic, too.

The Ringer : 15th
Up six spots from last week

"The winning formula for New England right now is to force turnovers on defense and find success running the football with Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris," Austin Gayle wrote, noting that Mac Jones has given the team poor quarterback play. "That might be enough to clinch a postseason berth but leave them as heavy underdogs against AFC powerhouses like the Bills and Chiefs."

Yahoo Sports : 13th
Up five spots from last week

"Bill Belichick knows how to manage a game and get victories, especially when everyone is counting him out," Frank Schwab wrote.

USA TODAY : 13th
Up five spots from last week

"New England's on track to have a better year than Tom Brady for the first time since he left in 2020," Nate Davis wrote.

Sports Illustrated : 17th
Up three spots from last week

"At 4–4, the Patriots have a 33% chance of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight," Connor Orr wrote. " If Mac Jones settles into a bit of a groove, and New England's offense moves from a net negative efficiency level to just league average, I wonder whether Bill Belichick & Co. could manufacture enough victories to lean into the playoffs again."

Notably, SI has the Jets at No. 15, two spots ahead of the Patriots.

CBS Sports : 13th
Up three spots from last week

"It looks like they've settled on Mac Jones as their starting quarterback. That's the way it should be, even if he wasn't great in the victory over the Jets," Pete Prisco wrote.

Bleacher Report : 15th
Up one spot from last week

"The Patriots have a pair of winnable games up next against the Colts and Jets -- it's possible New England will hit Week 12 at 6-4," the B/R staff wrote. "Then comes two games that will define whether the Pats have any chance of making a second straight trip to the postseason -- at Minnesota and home against the East-leading Bills."

ESPN : 17th
Up one spot from last week

Mike Reiss lists Rhamondre Stevenson as the reason for optimism on the Patriots.

"The second-year running back is coming into his own as the rare type of every down option -- power on early downs and pass-catching prowess on third down," Reiss said. "Sunday's win over the Jets was the latest example of how Stevenson is one of the best things the Patriots have going, with 16 rushes for 71 yards and seven catches for 72 yards."

