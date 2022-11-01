ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, SD

SD Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith delivers his final pitches

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Democratic Governor candidate Jamie Smith has been circulating around the state for months in his quest for votes. He says there are lots of issues that need attention. Smith says while the state got hundreds of millions of federal pandemic dollars, those will only last so long. Smith,...
First Gentleman Bryon Noem appeared in Aberdeen Friday

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- First Gentleman Bryon Noem did a meet & greet in Aberdeen on Friday. Noem talks about his background. Noem talks about how he and his wife Governor Noem how they raised their children. Noem describes Governor Noem on a personal level. Noem talks about being the very fist...
NSU Lands Three on NSIC All-Conference VB Team

BURNSVILLE, MN (NSUWolves.com) – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference released the 2022 All-Conference volleyball teams today with three Northern State student-athletes honored. Sally Gaul earned first team accolades, while Taylor Buckley and Keri Walker garnered second team awards. Gaul currently leads both the Wolves and the NSIC averaging 3.93...
Applications now being taken for Leadership Aberdeen 2023

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – Applications are now being taken for Leadership Aberdeen 2023. Leadership Aberdeen is a comprehensive leadership training program that provides participants with the opportunity to sharpen their skills, share their experiences, and make life-long connections with fellow participants. Participants will follow a 12-week curriculum which focuses on growing their individual skills by focusing on leadership attributes. The class also gains broader knowledge of the businesses, opportunities and challenges in our community through tours of local businesses and hearing from local leaders on company philosophies, goals, and success stories. Plus the class gives back to the community by facilitating a local project or event that will have a positive impact on the Aberdeen community.
Mental Wellness in the Workplace Webinar Series resumes in November

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – In an effort to help local employers address mental health issues with their employees, the Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce’s Health & Wellness and Workforce & Education Committees will be hosting additional Mental Wellness in the Workplace webinars from November through February. Three sessions were held earlier this year to kick off the program. Each session will include unique information, and everyone is encouraged to attend all sessions in the series.
NSU Lands Program-Record Five Players on All-NSIC Teams

BURNSVILLE, MN (NSUWolves.com) – Following a successful 9-5-5 (7-3-5 NSIC) 2022 campaign and fresh off their second consecutive NSIC Tournament appearance, the Northern State women’s soccer team was rewarded with their most all-conference performers in program history. Northern had a total of five players make the first and second teams with Hannah Smith and Lilja Davidsdottir earning All-NSIC First Team and Megan Fastenau, Alexus Townsend, and Mia Zagorski earning All-NSIC Second Team. The postseason soccer teams were highlighted with Smith earning NSIC Freshman of the Year honors.
8th Annual Oktoberfest coming up on Saturday

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- 8th Annual Aberdeen Oktoberfest is this Saturday. It celebrates the region’s German/Russian heritage with Bavarian culture, music, dancing, food, beer, wine, activities, dachshund races, German breed dog parade, children’s Root Beer Garden with crafts and inflatables, games and more. The event will take place at...
High School Football PRO

Tea, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

