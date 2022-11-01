ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

National Grid's higher gas and electric rates now in effect in Massachusetts

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QMvJ_0iuSBgKm00

Higher gas and electric rates now in effect for Massachusetts 02:07

BOSTON – Skyrocketing energy costs are now in effect for many people in Massachusetts.

National Grid and Eversource moved from summer to winter rates Tuesday as the new month began.

As a result, National Grid's monthly electric bills are going up about 60% compared to last winter. Natural gas is going up around 20%.

"Sixty percent is incredible. My salary is not rising up like that, so it's really unfair for people," one woman told WBZ-TV.

According to the company, the increase is a result of global conflict, inflation, and high demand.

Eversource also warned its customers to anticipate rate increases this winter. A spokesman said customers will see increases ranging between 10-30%, or about $47-$68 per month.

Liz Berube works with Citizens for Citizens Inc., which advocates on behalf of low-income residents.

"Obviously, it is hitting home to a lot of people because statewide we are seeing a number of new clients apply," Berube said.

Anyone who needs help in Massachusetts is encouraged to sign up for a home energy assistance program. It is a free resource to help eligible households pay a portion of their winter heating bills.

Both homeowners and renters are eligible. The program is based in part on household income, which cannot exceed 60% of the estimated state median income.

Click here for more information on the program.

Comments / 15

trumper 2020
5d ago

Vote read, save the state. Remember this when it comes time to vote for governor of the state of Massachusetts if not, the beatings will continue until morale improves.

Reply(3)
10
jeff spicoli
5d ago

And the politicians and stock holder of the companies get richer, while we the people suffer!!!

Reply
12
Ken Kimball
5d ago

I opted into the green electric supply- I did not expect to be up charged for sunshine.

Reply
4
Related
hot969boston.com

Massachusetts Pays Energy Bills

Whoa…tap the breaks!!! Forgive my hype, but this is 100% true! Massachusetts pays energy bills!. If you haven’t seen the story, our electric bills will skyrocket 64% starting NOW. According to NBC 10:. After a summer plagued by high gas prices, it doesn’t appear that consumers will get...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Special Commission to Review Nuclear Decommissioning Impacts

PLYMOUTH – State lawmakers have approved the creation of a special commission that will study the economic and environmental impacts of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning process that could potentially discharge wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran said the commission will complete a report...
PLYMOUTH, MA
WUPE

Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?

You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Cannabis overtakes cranberries as top crop in Massachusetts

BOSTON - For the third consecutive year, Governor Charlie Baker had declared October "Cranberry Month" as a way to celebrate and support the commonwealth's growers. But it's November now; and according to newly released research there's a new top crop to talk about. According to the state's Agricultural Overview, the fruit brought in $66 million last year. But that's just a berry in the bog - compared to marijuana. The Leafly Harvest Report puts Massachusetts' adult-use cannabis crop valued around $362 million. With a background in pharmaceutical chemistry, Gene Ray has had a front row seat in this...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Citing 'uncertainty,' Mass. lawmakers delay tax cut plan

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Nova Scotia has picked the annual Christmas tree it's sending our way this year — and she's a beaut! Is it too early for holiday music? [Checks the forecast this weekend.] Yup, definitely still too early.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Steep Massachusetts National Grid Price Hikes Start Tuesday

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid's winter rate increases are now in effect across Massachusetts, and they are expected to be steep. National Grid said the average prices for monthly electricity will shoot up an average of 64% this winter compared to 2021-2022, or $114. Natural gas prices from the utility will also increase an average of 22% to 24%, or about $50.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts ranked most prosperous state in the nation

BOSTON - Massachusetts has been named the most prosperous state in the nation, according to a new ranking.The "American Dream Prosperity Index" from the Milken Center looks beyond wealth. It factors in things like safety, health care resources, entrepreneurial opportunities, civil rights and a sense of belonging.Almost all of New England scored well, with Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont making the Top 10.The report says that even among prosperous states, there's room for improvement."For example, Massachusetts, the strongest performing state, performs well across a broad range of indicators, particularly in education and physical health," the report says. "But it has also been especially impacted by the mental health crisis, having a particularly high drug overdose rate. Furthermore, across the state, over a quarter of roads and nearly 10% of bridges are of poor quality."Click here to see the full ranking.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: One-time tax rebate checks being sent out now in Massachusetts from $3 billion pot

Around 3 million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth hundreds or thousands of dollars each. Approximately 500,000 payments are expected to go out this week, according to WBUR, with another 1 million set to go out next week. Most payments will reach those eligible by the end of the month. The rebates will be sent directly to taxpayers' bank accounts via direct deposit or via a check in the mail for those who don't have it set up. Those eligible will receive roughly 14% back of what they paid in state income taxes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays

We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theyankeexpress.com

Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups

Christine and Jason Schadler, shown here with their children and dog, started Affordable Junk Removal in 2005. Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
90K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy