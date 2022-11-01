National Grid's higher gas and electric rates now in effect in Massachusetts

Higher gas and electric rates now in effect for Massachusetts 02:07

BOSTON – Skyrocketing energy costs are now in effect for many people in Massachusetts.

National Grid and Eversource moved from summer to winter rates Tuesday as the new month began.

As a result, National Grid's monthly electric bills are going up about 60% compared to last winter. Natural gas is going up around 20%.

"Sixty percent is incredible. My salary is not rising up like that, so it's really unfair for people," one woman told WBZ-TV.

According to the company, the increase is a result of global conflict, inflation, and high demand.

Eversource also warned its customers to anticipate rate increases this winter. A spokesman said customers will see increases ranging between 10-30%, or about $47-$68 per month.

Liz Berube works with Citizens for Citizens Inc., which advocates on behalf of low-income residents.

"Obviously, it is hitting home to a lot of people because statewide we are seeing a number of new clients apply," Berube said.

Anyone who needs help in Massachusetts is encouraged to sign up for a home energy assistance program. It is a free resource to help eligible households pay a portion of their winter heating bills.

Both homeowners and renters are eligible. The program is based in part on household income, which cannot exceed 60% of the estimated state median income.

