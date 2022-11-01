Read full article on original website
Kids at Sojourner's shelter will have better access to technology thanks to grant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sojourner's shelter in Charleston will now have better access to technology for children thanks to a new grant. On Thursday, a check for $6,000 was given by Optimum to Sojourner's Shelter for Homeless Women and Families. This was part of the YWCA and Optimum unveiling of the new "Optimum Technology Corner" at the shelter.
Kanawha Commission agrees to pay for more testing of Paint Creek, residents' wells
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County commissioners said they have agreed to pay for more testing of Paint Creek and residents' wells as they continue to try to address the aftermath of a chemical spill that happened in late August on the West Virginia Turnpike. The tractor trailer spilled...
Clay County BOE accepts superintendent's resignation
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Clay County Board of Education unanimously accepted the superintendent's resignation Thursday at a special meeting. The board came to a mutual agreement to accept, now former superintendent Joe Paxton's resignation. The resignation went into effect at 12 a.m. Phoebe Nichols, president of the...
No candidates on the ballot to be the next mayor of Bancroft
BANCROFT, W.Va. (WCHS) — Voters in the Putnam County town of Bancroft do not have a candidate for mayor on this year's ballot. The current mayor is not seeking re-election, and no one has filed to take on the role. According to state law, the town council will select...
Winfield High School's Pep Club spreads school spirit through the community
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new club at Winfield High School is bringing in the school spirit. The Pep Club is spreading excitement throughout the community. Senior and Pep Club president Ella Nelson explained the group is all about making all of Winfield's teams and groups feel supported by the school.
Milton police release name of Cabell Midland student struck and killed on I-64
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Milton police have released the name of the Cabell Midland High School student who was struck and killed Thursday afternoon on Interstate 64. Caige A. Rider, 17, of Huntington, a senior at the high school, suffered fatal injuries after he ran into traffic and was struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from the Milton Police Department.
Deputies ask for public assistance to find missing Kanawha County man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for public assistance to locate a missing Kanawha County man. Mark Coles, 68, of Rand has been missing since Oct. 28 , according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. The news release said family members are concerned...
Huntington police seek help in locating missing teenager
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking for help from the public to locate a missing teen. Kymora Woods, 16, has been reported missing by family members, according to police. Woods is described as being 5-foot-6 and about 130 pounds. Officers report Woods was last seen Monday afternoon...
Weather Blog: Near-record warmth expected Saturday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first weekend of November will be feeling more like a weekend in early to mid-September. Temperatures on Friday surged into the 70s with plenty of sunshine and readings look to go even higher Saturday. A strong storm in the Plains is producing numerous tornado...
Dispatchers: Seven people taken to hospital after Kanawha County crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said seven people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County on Friday. The two-vehicle crash was reported about 10 a.m. near Spring Fork Drive and Campbells Creek Drive, according to Metro 911. The incident partially closed the roadway Friday...
Country music star Thomas Rhett to bring 2023 tour to Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Country music superstar Thomas Rhett will be bringing his catalog of hits back to the Mountain State in 2023. Rhett, known for songs like “Make Me Wanna,” “Marry Me” and “Some People Do,” will bring his Home Team Tour to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Friday, June 23, 2023, according to coliseum officials.
Gallipolis community hosts Poker Run for 12-year-old boy battling rare cancer
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCHS) — On Saturday, a Poker Run was held in support of a child who was diagnosed with a rare kind of bone cancer. Community members from all around joined forces to raise money for Lucas and his family during this trying time. "Its heart wrenching, that's...
Arrest made in Huntington shooting; suspect identified
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 12:45 p.m., 11/4/22. Police have released the name of a man arrested in connection with a shooting early Friday in Huntington. Kristopher Jason Brown, 21, of Huntington is charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony and seven counts of wanton endangerment, according to the Huntington Police Department.
Shooting suspect denied lower bond as victim still hospitalized weeks later
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of shooting a woman and her dog was denied a lower bond as the victim in the case is still hospitalized more than a month after she was shot at her home on Charleston's West Side. Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston appeared...
Cabell Midland community mourns loss of football player
ONA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Tributes continue to pour in for 17-year-old Caige Rider, a Cabell Midland High School student who was struck by a vehicle and killed on Interstate 64 Thursday. Rider was a football player and on Friday night, before Cabell Midland's game against Riverside, Rider was honored...
Police: Two taken to hospital after minivan rear-ends TTA bus in Barboursville
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Barboursville police said two people were taken to the hospital after a minivan rear-ended a Tri-State Transit Authority bus. It happened about 9 a.m. Friday on U.S. 60 in front of Marco’s Pizza. Police said the driver of the van and the driver of...
Records: Man accused of knocking woman unconscious, restraining her in Huntington building
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was charged this week after he was accused of knocking a woman unconscious and restraining her in a Huntington building, court records said. Robin Dale Midkiff, 47, of Huntington is charged with felony kidnapping, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Name of man killed in crash on I-77 near Midland Trail-Belle exit released
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police have released the name of driver who died Tuesday after his truck crashed and overturned on Interstate 77 near the Midland Trail/Belle exit. Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle was dead at the scene of the wreck, according to a news...
Man on home confinement on strangulation charge arrested at alleged victim's home
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a man on home confinement on a strangulation charge was arrested after a GPS monitoring device alerted authorities he was in an area he was not allowed to be – the residence of a person he is accused of attacking.
Police: Two injured in I-64 crash; driver of second vehicle charged with DUI
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9:30 p.m., 11/3/22. The driver of a truck involved in a crash with a motorcycle has been charged with driving under the influence, police said. Officers reported the wreck occurred Thursday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the Kanawha Turnpike...
