CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sojourner's shelter in Charleston will now have better access to technology for children thanks to a new grant. On Thursday, a check for $6,000 was given by Optimum to Sojourner's Shelter for Homeless Women and Families. This was part of the YWCA and Optimum unveiling of the new "Optimum Technology Corner" at the shelter.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO