Charleston, WV

Kids at Sojourner's shelter will have better access to technology thanks to grant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sojourner's shelter in Charleston will now have better access to technology for children thanks to a new grant. On Thursday, a check for $6,000 was given by Optimum to Sojourner's Shelter for Homeless Women and Families. This was part of the YWCA and Optimum unveiling of the new "Optimum Technology Corner" at the shelter.
Clay County BOE accepts superintendent's resignation

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Clay County Board of Education unanimously accepted the superintendent's resignation Thursday at a special meeting. The board came to a mutual agreement to accept, now former superintendent Joe Paxton's resignation. The resignation went into effect at 12 a.m. Phoebe Nichols, president of the...
No candidates on the ballot to be the next mayor of Bancroft

BANCROFT, W.Va. (WCHS) — Voters in the Putnam County town of Bancroft do not have a candidate for mayor on this year's ballot. The current mayor is not seeking re-election, and no one has filed to take on the role. According to state law, the town council will select...
Milton police release name of Cabell Midland student struck and killed on I-64

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Milton police have released the name of the Cabell Midland High School student who was struck and killed Thursday afternoon on Interstate 64. Caige A. Rider, 17, of Huntington, a senior at the high school, suffered fatal injuries after he ran into traffic and was struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from the Milton Police Department.
Huntington police seek help in locating missing teenager

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking for help from the public to locate a missing teen. Kymora Woods, 16, has been reported missing by family members, according to police. Woods is described as being 5-foot-6 and about 130 pounds. Officers report Woods was last seen Monday afternoon...
Weather Blog: Near-record warmth expected Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first weekend of November will be feeling more like a weekend in early to mid-September. Temperatures on Friday surged into the 70s with plenty of sunshine and readings look to go even higher Saturday. A strong storm in the Plains is producing numerous tornado...
Country music star Thomas Rhett to bring 2023 tour to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Country music superstar Thomas Rhett will be bringing his catalog of hits back to the Mountain State in 2023. Rhett, known for songs like “Make Me Wanna,” “Marry Me” and “Some People Do,” will bring his Home Team Tour to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Friday, June 23, 2023, according to coliseum officials.
Arrest made in Huntington shooting; suspect identified

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 12:45 p.m., 11/4/22. Police have released the name of a man arrested in connection with a shooting early Friday in Huntington. Kristopher Jason Brown, 21, of Huntington is charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony and seven counts of wanton endangerment, according to the Huntington Police Department.
Cabell Midland community mourns loss of football player

ONA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Tributes continue to pour in for 17-year-old Caige Rider, a Cabell Midland High School student who was struck by a vehicle and killed on Interstate 64 Thursday. Rider was a football player and on Friday night, before Cabell Midland's game against Riverside, Rider was honored...
