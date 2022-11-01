Read full article on original website
Veterans Day events scheduled across the Outer Banks
The Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The event will include a program and visual presentation highlighting our local servicemen and servicewomen. Entertainment will be provided by The Riff Tides!. If you are a...
Coastal flooding, overwash possible along Outer Banks Nov. 8-9
Multiple days of strong northeast-to-east winds combined with large waves may produce coastal flooding and ocean overwash/erosion next Tuesday, November 8, through Wednesday, November 9, according to a recent update released by the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible from Ocracoke to the...
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot, 62, of Manteo, NC, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2022. Rodney was born on November 4, 1959, to Edward Barefoot and Mary Kathleen Barefoot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He was the longtime owner of Roanoke Island Taxi in Manteo, retired from Dare County DSS, and most recently, Rodney worked at the local Piggly Wiggly, where he was a favorite amongst both co-workers and customers.
Kill Devil Hills Fire Department seeks volunteer firefighters to join team
Interested in doing something rewarding for our community? You can volunteer to be a firefighter, fire support, or a civilian duty volunteer. The minimum age to volunteer is 18 and other restrictions and qualifications for various positions may apply. Training, uniforms, and everything needed will be provided. Give the Kill...
Margaret A. Knuth
Margaret A. Knuth, 86, of East Lake passed to Heaven on November 1, 2022. Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Heinz; her devoted children, John (Teresa) and Evelyn; three grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica and Ashley; and six great-grandchildren, Bradley, Regan, Amelia, Selina. Lucas and Rachel. Born and raised in Scotland,...
Floyd Arlis Hoskinson, Sr.
Floyd Arlis Hoskinson Sr. of Grandy, NC, formerly of Anmoore, WV, and Manassas, VA, passed away on November 4, 2022. He was born July 22, 1939, to Guyle Hoskinson and Lillian Hathaway Hoskinson. He was predeceased by his wife, Willa Collins Hoskinson, and his parents, and one brother, Carlton K. Hoskinson.
Willa Collins Hoskinson
Willa Collins Hoskinson of Grandy, NC, formerly of Bridgeport, WV, and Manassas, VA, passed away on November 1, 2022. She was born December 6, 1940, to Rev. Manley O. Collins and Wanoka Morrison Collins. She was pre-deceased by her parents; and two sisters, Deloris Collins Cain and Darlene Collins Scott; and brother, David L. Collins.
Currituck honored for outstanding financial reporting
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded its highest honor, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, to Currituck County for the county’s comprehensive financial report for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. This is the 16th year since 2005 that Currituck County has received this award.
