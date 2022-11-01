ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rolling out

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

The Elite Traveling Tutors are focused on student growth in the Black community

The Elite Traveling Tutors develop individualized learning plans according to each student’s specific needs. They have been highly successful with students who are experiencing “test anxiety,” as well as emotional and behavioral issues. It is a part of their mission to ensure that each student feels connected to their academic experiences.
rolling out

Chelsey Carter’s authenticity is key to building her successful brand

Rolling out and Lexus are highlighting Black creative expression with the launch of a three-part series for the Lexus RX called “The Edge of Black Creativity” which will celebrate Black creatives who use superior craftsmanship, creativity, technology and materials to reimagine a new world. When she was younger,...
rolling out

G Herbo performs at HBCU Esports event

Cxmmunity hosted another successful Kickback event at the Tabernacle in Atlanta on Oct. 27. After a day of celebrating culture, fashion and gaming, G Herbo closed out the night with a headline performance. Herbo jumped into the crowd at one point, and brought a fan on stage to rap along...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

What visionary Lucy Bremond would tell her younger self

Entrepreneur Lucy Bremond is the founding chairman of Blue Triangle Friends. The organization is made up of professionals and prominent business leaders throughout the greater Houston community who work to ensure the success of the Blue Triangle Multicultural Association Inc. Members support the organization by building awareness, raising funds, as...
HOUSTON, TX
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
112K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy