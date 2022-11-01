Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ocala-news.com
Dueling Pianos to perform at Reilly Arts Center in January
The Reilly Arts Center has announced that Dueling Pianos will return to the stage in January with two performances. The 90-minute shows will take place on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the NOMA Black Box, which is located at 500 NE 9th Street in Ocala.
Villages Daily Sun
Renaissance Faire is back, starting today
The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire is back in the Enchanted Forest for its 21st anniversary. The event starts today from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 28598 Lady of the Lakes Ave. in Tavares and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Nov. 12 and Nov. 13. Tickets are at lakerenfaire.com/tickets.
villages-news.com
Villager lands key role in ‘Sound of Music’ 40 years after losing out in audition
It was nearly 40 years ago in Albany, N.Y. when Bonnie Williams auditioned for “The Sound of Music.”. She didn’t get the part. Now, 40 years later in The Villages, Williams not only got the part of the nun, Mother Abbess – she mastered it. “I wish...
click orlando
Ocala Food & Wine Festival is back. Here’s a sneak peek 🍷
OCALA, Fla – Time to sip some wine and get some food! The Ocala Food & Wine Festival is back at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. The three-day event aims to bring a culinary experience while giving back to the community. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown,...
ocala-news.com
Golden Orange Sunset Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
Check out the beautiful golden rays in the evening sunset over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Villages Daily Sun
November car shows roll into The Villages
Local residents who love cars should clear their calendars, as both classics and brand-new models will be featured at events throughout the month. The first show features The Villages Thunderbirds club and is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. The Villages Entertainment will host...
Citrus County Chronicle
'Beast of the Southeast' roars on Lake Hernando
Hundreds of participants and spectators came out en masse Saturday, Nov. 5, for the 2022 Lake Hernando Dragon Boat Festival at Hernando Beach and Community Park. Dubbed as the “Beast of the Southeast,” the festival hosted by the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) in partnership with Tampa-based PanAm Dragon Boat and Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club, expected to attract thousands to help raise money for local education. Proceeds benefit the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) programs and services supporting teachers and students in the county school district.
Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County, Florida
I recently focused on a few great places to take kids in Lake County, Florida after parents mentioned not being able to find anything fun and inexpensive to do with their kids. Let's check out a few more options:
ocala-news.com
Kenneth Ray Dennis
Kenneth Ray Dennis ” Ken ” left this earth on October 28, 2022 unexpectedly, lived in Eustis, FL for short time . Ken moved to Ocala, FL in 2000, where he worked at Board of Commionors Waster Manage as a Recycling Attendant for over 15Yrs. Ken was preceded in passing Bonnie & Russell Dennis. Tom Dennis (Barb) Jeannette James (Gene) Mary Hamil (Eddie) brother- in- laws James Barrett & Dennis Jessup. Survived by daughter Lori Powell whom He live with in Ocala, Fl For Many Yrs. Dustin Dennis ( Regina) Connersville, and Grandchildren Jerrad Dennis ( Jazmine) Abbie Powell ( Tristen) Garrett Pugh, Jessica Dennis Dustin Dennis Lexi Dennis great Grandchildren Maverick , Delilah . Siblings Barbara Anne Taylor ( Pete ) Liberty, In Duane Dennis (Barb) Martinsville, In Peggy Barrett Brownsburg In Don Dennis ( Cheryl ) Murray KY Carolyn Jessup Rushville, IN.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Gucci, Dennis, and Boston
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is a pup who is as extravagant as his name Gucci. This 4-year-old pup is very treat motivated and looking for a loving home. Next is...
Let’s Have Fun in Lake County, Florida on Friday, 11/4/22
The weekend is fast approaching. If you don’t have any plans yet for Friday, November 4, 2022, here are a few options for things to do in Lake County, Florida:. Friday farmers market at Cagan CrossingsAnne Preble / Unsplash.
thenorthsidechronicle.com
Ghosts and ghouls walk in Spring Hill Halloween Parade
The residents of Spring Hill got in the spooky mood for the holiday with their annual Halloween Parade and Fall Festival on Oct. 21. Check out these highlights from the terrifying procession.
villages-news.com
People in The Villages are stuck up
I live outside of The Villages in Wildwood. Been here about nine months. These Villages people are just stuck-up people. They’re old alcoholics who want to drive their golf carts because they feel it saves them from DUIs. Secondly, when they find you don’t live in The Villages, they...
Breakfast Spots in Lake County, Florida
There are just some days that you don’t feel like getting up and making breakfast! Lucky for you, Lake County, Florida has some great options for breakfast!. La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort: travel to Howey in the Hills and you’ll find this hidden treasure at 10400 County Road 48. Dine inside or outside on the patio overlooking Mission Inn’s beautiful golf course and ponds. Breakfast is served daily from 6:00 - 10:30 am and can accommodate golfers before or after golfing. You can order off of their breakfast menu, or for a real treat, indulge in their breakfast buffet featuring made-to-order omelets, pancakes, waffles, breakfast meats, potatoes, cereals, fresh fruits, juices, pastries, and more. Adults pay $24 and children 5-12 pay $14 plus tax and gratuity including a beverage.
Lunch Spots in Lake County, Florida
Looking for a nice place to go for lunch in Lake County, Florida? Lucky for you, there are plenty of options. Here are just a few of my favorites:. La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort: you can't go wrong if you visit Howey in the Hills and you stop at La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort at 10400 County Road 48. Dine inside or outside on the patio overlooking Mission Inn’s beautiful golf course and ponds. Lunch is served daily from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at La Hacienda. You can order off of their lunch menu (soups, salads, sandwiches, sides, & desserts, plus beverages including coffee, tea, soft drinks, wine, beer, champagne, or cocktails), or indulge in their lunch buffet a menu that changes daily. Adults pay $25 and children 5-12 pay $15 plus tax and gratuity including a beverage.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Chili Cook-Off returns to Southeastern Livestock Pavilion this Saturday
The Marion County Chili Cook-Off will return to the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion this Saturday for its 41st installment. The family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion (2232 NE Jacksonville Road), and local businesses and organizations will compete to see who has the best chili in Marion County.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the Ocala International Horse Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - American Saddlebreds, Hackney Ponies, and Dutch Harness Horses. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, learn what you missed at the Ocala International Horse Show.
ocala-news.com
Morning Sky In Summerglen Community
The clouds in the morning sky created a beautiful sight over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Cultural Alliance’s Block pARTy returns after 16 years. The pARTy is a fundraiser featuring 12 x 12 canvases, or blocks, created by local and regional artists. The month-long exhibit launches with the VIP reception, which is hosted at the Brick City Center...
ocala-news.com
Registration open for November’s adult, youth archery workshops at Silver Springs Archery Range
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department will host its next archery workshop for adults and youth on Saturday, November 19 at the Silver Springs Archery Range. This month’s workshop will kick off at 8 a.m. with a two-hour session for adults (ages 18 and up), and a separate session geared towards younger participants (ages 9 to 17) will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
