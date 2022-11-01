ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

President Biden delivers remarks on the CHIPS and Science Act

WASHINGTON – President Biden delivered remarks on the CHIPS and Science Act Friday afternoon. President Biden signed an Executive Order on Aug. 25. to implement the semiconductor funding in the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. This legislation is expected to lower the costs of goods, create high-paying...
WASHINGTON STATE
Capitalism, democracy and the midterms are themes of the October letter of the month | Letters

Do you like capitalism? Then you need real democracy. Russia claims to be a democracy. They even hold elections to prove it. But we all know that’s fake. The winners are predetermined. As a result, Russia does not have capitalism. Only real democracies are able to have a capitalist economy. Go ahead, name one country with a real capitalist economy that isn’t a real democracy. You can’t, because none exist. This is important because if you vote for election deniers, you are voting to eliminate capitalism. If election deniers are put in charge, our political system will become like Russia’s and so will our economy. Vote for the party of your choice. Just don’t vote for election deniers if you like capitalism.
Reports say China aiming for less disruptive COVID policies

BEIJING – Chinese officials are trying to quell an outcry over the death of a 3-year-old boy from a quarantined residential compound that added to public anger at anti-virus controls that have confined millions of people to their homes. The boy died at a hospital in Lanzhou of carbon...
Japan PM pledges to boost military capacity

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Sunday to beef up Japan's naval and military capacity, warning that nations must prepare to face aggressors. "The enhancement (of Japan's naval capacity) cannot wait, including construction of new naval ships, bolstering our missile defence capacity and improvement of the work conditions and compensations for our (military) personnel," he said.
Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to 'zero-COVID'

BEIJING — (AP) — Thousands of runners took to the streets of China's capital on Sunday for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China's strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. Authorities are trying to restore a...
DoorDash defies U.S. delivery slowdown with strong Q3

DoorDash defied an overall slowdown in U.S. restaurant delivery in the third quarter, saying its orders jumped 27% as it expanded overseas and added new grocery and retail offerings. The San Francisco-based delivery company reported 439 million orders in the July-September period. That was higher than the 433 million Wall...
Tight race ahead of midterms: Salazar refuses to debate Taddeo

KENDALL, Fla. – Rep. María Elvira Salazar, who has represented Florida’s 27th Congressional District for the last year, has refused to debate Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo, who is campaigning to unseat her. Salazar, a Cuban American Republican, said Friday during a campaign stop that she doesn’t need...
FLORIDA STATE
Cuban migrant landings continue to rise in South Florida

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Whether by land or sea, Cuban migrants continue to make landfall in South Florida. Raul Sanchez is part of the group of the 12 Cuban men who made it to Miami Beach on Thursday evening. The 55-year-old was released on Friday and said he is thankful to God and ready to start a new life.
MIAMI BEACH, FL

