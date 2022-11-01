Read full article on original website
White House council member says South Florida’s economic growth ‘speaks for itself’
WASHINGTON – A new jobs report was released Friday showing the nation added 261,000 in October, exceeding economist expectations but lower than last month. According to the report, the strongest job gains were seen in health care, manufacturing along with professional and technical services. The white house released a...
Closing Arguments: Republicans, Democrats make their case to Americans ahead of midterm elections
Candidates for Senate, Congress, governor and mayor from across the country share why voters should choose them in Tuesday's midterm elections.
President Biden delivers remarks on the CHIPS and Science Act
WASHINGTON – President Biden delivered remarks on the CHIPS and Science Act Friday afternoon. President Biden signed an Executive Order on Aug. 25. to implement the semiconductor funding in the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. This legislation is expected to lower the costs of goods, create high-paying...
The results of the midterms may determine if American democracy endures | Robert Reich
Republican ascendancy is always a possibility with US elections, but the perils this time are more extreme than ever
Demings releases ad with Trump’s insults ahead of rally with Rubio in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Sen. Marco Rubio plans to get ready to close his U.S. Senate reelection campaign with a big rally Sunday in Miami-Dade County and the support of former President Donald Trump, who is preparing to launch his 2024 reelection campaign. Ahead of the rally in Tamiami, Rubio’s opponent,...
Capitalism, democracy and the midterms are themes of the October letter of the month | Letters
Do you like capitalism? Then you need real democracy. Russia claims to be a democracy. They even hold elections to prove it. But we all know that’s fake. The winners are predetermined. As a result, Russia does not have capitalism. Only real democracies are able to have a capitalist economy. Go ahead, name one country with a real capitalist economy that isn’t a real democracy. You can’t, because none exist. This is important because if you vote for election deniers, you are voting to eliminate capitalism. If election deniers are put in charge, our political system will become like Russia’s and so will our economy. Vote for the party of your choice. Just don’t vote for election deniers if you like capitalism.
Reports say China aiming for less disruptive COVID policies
BEIJING – Chinese officials are trying to quell an outcry over the death of a 3-year-old boy from a quarantined residential compound that added to public anger at anti-virus controls that have confined millions of people to their homes. The boy died at a hospital in Lanzhou of carbon...
Japan PM pledges to boost military capacity
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Sunday to beef up Japan's naval and military capacity, warning that nations must prepare to face aggressors. "The enhancement (of Japan's naval capacity) cannot wait, including construction of new naval ships, bolstering our missile defence capacity and improvement of the work conditions and compensations for our (military) personnel," he said.
Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to 'zero-COVID'
BEIJING — (AP) — Thousands of runners took to the streets of China's capital on Sunday for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China's strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. Authorities are trying to restore a...
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea and Russia's war on Ukraine
Only the Strong review: Tom Cotton as hawk … too chicken to take on Trump?
The Arkansas senator’s book may be a calling card for 2024 but he must know he is highly unlikely to be the next GOP nominee
DoorDash defies U.S. delivery slowdown with strong Q3
DoorDash defied an overall slowdown in U.S. restaurant delivery in the third quarter, saying its orders jumped 27% as it expanded overseas and added new grocery and retail offerings. The San Francisco-based delivery company reported 439 million orders in the July-September period. That was higher than the 433 million Wall...
Is California strangling its golden goose?
Gov. Gavin Newsom celebrates an article indicating that California's economy could soon become the 4th largest in the world. But he ignores another report that new stock issuances in the state's high-tech industry have plummeted.
Tight race ahead of midterms: Salazar refuses to debate Taddeo
KENDALL, Fla. – Rep. María Elvira Salazar, who has represented Florida’s 27th Congressional District for the last year, has refused to debate Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo, who is campaigning to unseat her. Salazar, a Cuban American Republican, said Friday during a campaign stop that she doesn’t need...
Cuban migrant landings continue to rise in South Florida
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Whether by land or sea, Cuban migrants continue to make landfall in South Florida. Raul Sanchez is part of the group of the 12 Cuban men who made it to Miami Beach on Thursday evening. The 55-year-old was released on Friday and said he is thankful to God and ready to start a new life.
