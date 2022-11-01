ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Cop27 negotiations are a ‘formula for failure’, UK’s former climate envoy warns

Negotiations at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt are a “formula for failure”, the government’s former special envoy on climate change has warned as the critical event begins.The conference, which starts on Sunday, comes as the climate emergency escalates with droughts, wildfires and floods devastating communities around the world.This Sharm el-Sheikh summit has been dubbed the “implementation Cop” as it aims to make progress on transforming pledges into action, as well as strengthening commitments to tackle the crisis.But Sir David King, head of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group and a former lead climate negotiator for Britain, warned that...
AFP

Japan PM pledges to boost military capacity

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Sunday to beef up Japan's naval and military capacity, warning that nations must prepare to face aggressors. "The enhancement (of Japan's naval capacity) cannot wait, including construction of new naval ships, bolstering our missile defence capacity and improvement of the work conditions and compensations for our (military) personnel," he said.

