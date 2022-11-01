Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 AnnouncedJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Witherite Law Group hosts mental health workshop for Atlanta high school
For over two decades, Amy Witherite, a seasoned personal injury lawyer, has worked to help disenfranchised communities injured in traffic accidents. Her firm, Witherite Law Group, has also been very intentional in working with communities in Atlanta and Dallas/Fort Worth helping youth and families in various capacities. In addition to...
Atlanta 8th graders prepare for high school with dining etiquette training
So much can be learned by simply dining in a restaurant. Kindezi West and Kindezi Old Fourth Ward eighth graders took a field trip to Mulan Asian Cuisine off Cascade Road in Atlanta on Oct. 27 to learn proper dining etiquette. The trip was made possible by True World Link,...
Death of Takeoff, violence in hip-hop community could be related to mental health, professor says
ATLANTA — There’s renewed concern about an uptick in violence in the entertainment industry. It comes after the shocking death of popular rapper and Gwinnett County native Takeoff, one-third of the Grammy-nominated trio, the “Migos.”. Dr. Lakeyta Bonnette-Bailey, a professor who specializes in hip-hop culture and politics...
Department of Community Affairs no longer accepting new applicants for rental assistance program
ATLANTA — The Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced it has stopped accepting new applications for its rental assistance program. The program, which was started in March 2020 due to the pandemic, was meant to help people pay their rent as costs soared, and as many lost their jobs.
OPINION: ‘Exhaustive’ search for Atlanta chief nets the guy right here
In April, with the former police chief stepping down, I predicted Mayor Andre Dickens would embark on a “national search...
Atlanta First United Methodist Church tapped to build affordable housing
The city of Atlanta has broke ground on its first faith-based affordable housing project....
GSU hip-hop culture professor says Takeoff’s death isn’t a rap problem, but a human problem
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — There’s renewed concern about an uptick in violence in the entertainment industry. It comes after the shocking death of popular rapper and Gwinnett County native Takeoff, one-third of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos. Dr. Lakeyta Bonnette-Bailey, a professor who specializes in hip-hop culture and politics at...
In Georgia's 14th District, Dems pin hopes on Marcus Flowers to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello reports on the race for Georgia's 14th Congressional District. On a Friday evening in a quiet neighborhood in Powder Springs, 40 minutes northwest of Atlanta, volunteer canvasser Kent Buis stops by houses with a clipboard and a stack of flyers. He’s wearing a powder blue T-shirt that reads: “Send Congress Flowers.”
Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes
ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections. At Rainbow Baptist Church just outside […]
CNBC
What's driving early-voter turnout in Atlanta
Many people are watching Atlanta in the lead-up to 2022's midterm elections. Races for key seats in the U.S. Congress alongside a rematch for the state governor's office have animated voters. In addition, serious concerns over such issues as inflation, voting rights, health care and abortion are drawing people to the polls in droves. If Republican candidates manage to flip seats in the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives, a new era of gridlock could unfold in Washington.
Utah lab not discussing Atlanta Child Murders progress a year after receiving DNA samples
One year after DNA samples in the Atlanta Child Murders were delivered to a lab in Utah, there is still no report on what testing might have revealed in the four decades old case. Atlanta Police Department officials hand-delivered the DNA evidence to Sorenson Forensics, located in the Salt Lake City suburb of Draper, […] The post Utah lab not discussing Atlanta Child Murders progress a year after receiving DNA samples appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Morehouse Cancels Basketball Event With Kanye West’s Donda Academy
Morehouse has taken a stance against Kanye West’s anti-semitic language. The Atlanta institute took to Twitter to announce they won’t be moving forward with a Nov. 6 basketball tournament set to feature Donda Academy facing off against The Skills Factory. More from VIBE.comKanye West Responds To Q-Tip's Support Of The Jewish CommunityJewish Fans Respond To Kyrie Irving With "Fight Antisemitism" Shirts At Nets GameConsequence Slams G.O.O.D Music Artists For Not Defending Kanye West On Monday (Oct. 31), the school released a statement regarding its decision citing its storied history of standing against racial and “socio-economical disparities” as a significant factor. “Throughout its history, Morehouse...
Rapper TakeOff's death sparks debate about violence in hip-hop community
ATLANTA — The community continues to mourn the loss of popular recording artist TakeOff. The Atlanta native and Migos member was shot and killed at a Houston area bowling alley early Tuesday. TakeOff, whose real name is Kirshnik Ball, isn’t the first artist from Atlanta to be killed in...
Mayor announces permanent Atlanta Police Chief
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced that the city has named a permanent police chief. Darin Schierbaum, who had been serving as an interim chief since May, was named the 26th chief of the department on Monday. Schierbaum has served in several roles while advancing through the department,...
spoonuniversity.com
Navigating Atlanta's Freedom Farmers Market
Freedom Farmers Market has been serving Atlanta fresh produce, dairy, baked goods, and more for eight years. The market runs year-round from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm every Saturday. Freedom Farmers Market's namesake is literal in two senses. First, the market operates in a mutually independent manner, meaning customers hold...
WJCL
Georgia rapper killed: Takeoff, member of Atlanta rap group Migos, shot
TMZ is reporting the Atlanta rapper Takeoff, a member of the group Migos, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. It reportedly happened around 2:30 a.m. at a bowling alley. Witnesses say there was an altercation while a group played dice. All three members of Migos were arrested...
claytoncrescent.org
Sheriff status in limbo
Victor Hill has filed for retirement and remains suspended from his law enforcement duties by order of Gov. Brian Kemp but is still—at least on paper—sheriff of Clayton County. Confused? You’re not alone. Chairman Jeff Turner explained that the county’s legal department had not yet heard back...
luxury-houses.net
Peaceful Retreat Boasting Plenty of Natural Light in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $4.2M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home set on a beautifully manicured lot which is perfect for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2799 Mabry Rd, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Keith Biggs (404 431-4447, 404 948-6218) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Stonecrest passes abortion resolution
Stonecrest City Council approved a resolution that prohibits the use of city funds to “investigate, store, or catalog reports of abortion care,” according to a news release. The news release says that “the resolution to support women’s reproductive rights,” was passed during a city council meeting on Oct....
michiganchronicle.com
Pinky Cole Op-Ed: Taking My Secrets On Growing A Successful Restaurant To The Streets
Five years ago, few people would have believed that what started as a food truck could turn into a successful brick-and-mortar restaurant empire. And almost no one would have believed that an all-vegan restaurant in West End would become one of the hottest in Atlanta. But this is my story — and it’s one that can help the next aspiring restaurant owner in Atlanta.
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
112K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0