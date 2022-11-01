ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

In Georgia's 14th District, Dems pin hopes on Marcus Flowers to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene

LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello reports on the race for Georgia's 14th Congressional District. On a Friday evening in a quiet neighborhood in Powder Springs, 40 minutes northwest of Atlanta, volunteer canvasser Kent Buis stops by houses with a clipboard and a stack of flyers. He’s wearing a powder blue T-shirt that reads: “Send Congress Flowers.”
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes

ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections. At Rainbow Baptist Church just outside […]
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

What's driving early-voter turnout in Atlanta

Many people are watching Atlanta in the lead-up to 2022's midterm elections. Races for key seats in the U.S. Congress alongside a rematch for the state governor's office have animated voters. In addition, serious concerns over such issues as inflation, voting rights, health care and abortion are drawing people to the polls in droves. If Republican candidates manage to flip seats in the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives, a new era of gridlock could unfold in Washington.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Utah lab not discussing Atlanta Child Murders progress a year after receiving DNA samples

One year after DNA samples in the Atlanta Child Murders were delivered to a lab in Utah, there is still no report on what testing might have revealed in the four decades old case.   Atlanta Police Department officials hand-delivered the DNA evidence to Sorenson Forensics, located in the Salt Lake City suburb of Draper, […] The post Utah lab not discussing Atlanta Child Murders progress a year after receiving DNA samples appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Morehouse Cancels Basketball Event With Kanye West’s Donda Academy

Morehouse has taken a stance against Kanye West’s anti-semitic language.  The Atlanta institute took to Twitter to announce they won’t be moving forward with a Nov. 6 basketball tournament set to feature Donda Academy facing off against The Skills Factory. More from VIBE.comKanye West Responds To Q-Tip's Support Of The Jewish CommunityJewish Fans Respond To Kyrie Irving With "Fight Antisemitism" Shirts At Nets GameConsequence Slams G.O.O.D Music Artists For Not Defending Kanye West On Monday (Oct. 31), the school released a statement regarding its decision citing its storied history of standing against racial and “socio-economical disparities” as a significant factor.  “Throughout its history, Morehouse...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Mayor announces permanent Atlanta Police Chief

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced that the city has named a permanent police chief. Darin Schierbaum, who had been serving as an interim chief since May, was named the 26th chief of the department on Monday. Schierbaum has served in several roles while advancing through the department,...
ATLANTA, GA
spoonuniversity.com

Navigating Atlanta's Freedom Farmers Market

Freedom Farmers Market has been serving Atlanta fresh produce, dairy, baked goods, and more for eight years. The market runs year-round from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm every Saturday. Freedom Farmers Market's namesake is literal in two senses. First, the market operates in a mutually independent manner, meaning customers hold...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Sheriff status in limbo

Victor Hill has filed for retirement and remains suspended from his law enforcement duties by order of Gov. Brian Kemp but is still—at least on paper—sheriff of Clayton County. Confused? You’re not alone. Chairman Jeff Turner explained that the county’s legal department had not yet heard back...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
luxury-houses.net

Peaceful Retreat Boasting Plenty of Natural Light in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $4.2M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home set on a beautifully manicured lot which is perfect for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2799 Mabry Rd, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Keith Biggs (404 431-4447, 404 948-6218) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Stonecrest passes abortion resolution

Stonecrest City Council approved a resolution that prohibits the use of city funds to “investigate, store, or catalog reports of abortion care,” according to a news release. The news release says that “the resolution to support women’s reproductive rights,” was passed during a city council meeting on Oct....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
michiganchronicle.com

Pinky Cole Op-Ed: Taking My Secrets On Growing A Successful Restaurant To The Streets

Five years ago, few people would have believed that what started as a food truck could turn into a successful brick-and-mortar restaurant empire. And almost no one would have believed that an all-vegan restaurant in West End would become one of the hottest in Atlanta. But this is my story — and it’s one that can help the next aspiring restaurant owner in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
