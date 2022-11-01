Read full article on original website
Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Orange Park Mall welcomes Santa Claus, other holiday eventsZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Tropical impacts today, overnight and Thursday
Tropical Storm Warning, Hurricane Watch, Flood watch, Storm Surge Warning... Windy with coastal county showers for St. Johns, Flagler, Putnam and Clay county. Showers will slowly lift north through the day with most rain coverage coming in this evening and overnight. Tropical storm conditions expected late tonight through late Thursday. The main impact, based on the current forecast and tropical track will be River and Beach flooding with coastal erosion. Rainfall estimates remain the same: 2-4 inches on average, some areas could see 6 inches.
News4Jax.com
Winds starting to whip in Jacksonville Beach as safety alert remains in place through weekend
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The winds began to noticeably pick up Wednesday morning in Jacksonville Beach as preparations continued for win, rain and possible flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. The system is expected to become a hurricane before it strikes the Florida coast Wednesday night. Jacksonville Beach is scheduled...
News4Jax.com
In preparation for Nicole, Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue issues beach safety alert through weekend
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – In preparation for Nicole, Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue issued a beach safety alert through the weekend. Officials are warning people not to go into the water due to the dangerous conditions. On Tuesday evening, lifeguards and crews could be seen getting ready for the storm....
News4Jax.com
Flooding already causing issues in St. Augustine ahead of Nicole
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole churns closer to Florida, voluntary evacuations began Wednesday morning for coastal areas of St. Johns County. People who live in the city of St. Augustine and the city of St. Augustine Beach and those in flood-prone areas on waterfront property in mobile homes and RVs are encouraged to find somewhere else to stay.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Fair now closed Wednesday due to Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will now be closed Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole, fair officials announced. It was previously announced Tuesday that the fair will be closed Thursday because of the storm churching toward Florida. The fair still plans to reopen at 3 p.m....
News4Jax.com
Latest closures, cancellations because of Tropical Storm Nicole
Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a tropical storm on Tuesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. The St. Johns River Water Management District is closing all District-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties, to include trails and day-use...
News4Jax.com
County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Nicole. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
News4Jax.com
Nassau orders evacuations for portions of county ahead of Nicole
Nassau County announced at 9 a.m. Wednesday that evacuations have been ordered for Zones A & D in the county. Zone A includes Amelia Island’s beaches and low areas, and Zone D includes Nassauville, Blackrock, Pirates Wood and Chester. Strong wind gusts are expected in the coastal areas starting...
News4Jax.com
County by county: Shelters opening in Northeast Florida as Nicole prompts evacuations
Some Northeast Florida counties are beginning to make decisions about evacuations and the opening of shelters ahead of the effects of Nicole. Here’s a look at the counties opening shelters so far:. St. Johns County. In anticipation of the effects from Nicole, voluntary evacuations will be in effect starting...
News4Jax.com
Mayor: Veterans Day Parade canceled Friday, Jacksonville Fair closing Thursday because of Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the closures and major schedule changes in preparation for Nicole, the Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade and breakfast on Friday will not take place, Mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday. Nicole was upgraded to a Tropical Storm on Tuesday and its biggest threat to the Jacksonville area...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville prepares for Nicole: Mayor declares state of emergency, city to open shelters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Wednesday that he has signed a declaration of a state of emergency in Duval County effective at midnight. He said “we do not expect evacuations,” but the city is still making shelters available. Curry said two shelters will open at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Legends Center and at Landmark Middle School. Both shelters are open for those who have special needs, those who have pets and the general population.
News4Jax.com
As Nicole churns toward Florida, sandbags offered in Clay County, local state of emergency declared
Ahead of a nor’easter this week and as Nicole churned toward Florida, Clay County officials announced that the county will operate under a local state of emergency effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The Emergency Operations Center will be partially activated Wednesday, and county teams will continue to prepare for...
News4Jax.com
Southeast Georgia counties urge residents to keep eye on Nicole
The Camden County Emergency Management Agency is carefully monitoring the still-changing track of Nicole for impacts on Camden County. The system was upgraded to a Tropical Storm on Tuesday. All citizens are encouraged to remain actively engaged by following Camden County EMA for updates regarding the storm. Nicole is forecast...
News4Jax.com
City Rescue Mission providing extra shelter ahead of Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City Rescue Mission is increasing its overnight shelter capacity for those in need ahead of Nicole. Guests seeking shelter may check in to City Rescue Mission’s New Life Inn at 234 W. State St. CRM is also extending hours ahead of Nicole’s landfall. Doors open...
News4Jax.com
Local Jacksonville bakery “Sweet Twist”
Starter of “Sweet Twist”, local Jacksonville baker Eleonora Tasalova, pays us a visit with her daughters to showcase her hand crafted, European desserts. From unique flavored French macaron to gorgeous artisan cakes, there is a treat for everyone with a sweet tooth. Eleonora not only shares her products...
News4Jax.com
Columbia County pumps ponds, prepares for Nicole
The Columbia County Public Works department is preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole which is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane later Wednesday. Forecasts predict Columbia County will receive 2- 4 inches of rain and possible wind gusts up to 40-50 mph, so Public Works has activated its pre-storm response efforts.
News4Jax.com
Here’s what we know about school closures for Nicole
School districts are beginning to make decisions about whether to close their campuses ahead of the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. Here’s what we know about our local areas so far:. Duval County. Duval County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10, due to the expected impact...
News4Jax.com
2 from Jacksonville indicted in south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy
Two people from Jacksonville and one from Gainesville were among nearly three dozen indicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Carpet Ride,” identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke,...
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 10: Big shakeups in final ranking as playoffs arrive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This is the News4JAX Super 10 rankings of the season. It is being published a day earlier this week due to the election on Tuesday. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also wrap up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
News4Jax.com
Republican T.K. Waters will serve as Jacksonville’s next sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County voters on Tuesday chose Republican T.K. Waters to serve as the next sheriff of Jacksonville. The results were still tricking in at about 8 p.m., but the gap between the candidates was enough for Waters to clinch victory over his Democratic opponent, Lakesha Burton.
