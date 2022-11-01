JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Wednesday that he has signed a declaration of a state of emergency in Duval County effective at midnight. He said “we do not expect evacuations,” but the city is still making shelters available. Curry said two shelters will open at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Legends Center and at Landmark Middle School. Both shelters are open for those who have special needs, those who have pets and the general population.

