Irving, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local museum hosting Vietnam Traveling Memorial for Veterans Day Week

The Texas Veterans Hall of Fame Museum in Denton is planning several ceremonies this month in honor of U.S. Military veterans while it hosts the Vietnam Traveling Memorial. The museum, located in Golden Triangle Mall, is planning what it’s calling Denton’s largest Veterans Day event since World War I, the museum said in a news release. The multi-day event begins Nov. 9 in the mall’s southeast parking lot area with the welcome escort parade from 3-7 p.m., which is when the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall will be set up. Throughout the rest of the week, there will be military vehicles on display, flyovers and several ceremonies to honor veterans, including an induction ceremony into the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame, which has recently expanded its museum.
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco resident spends thousands of hours preparing his house for Halloween

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Most of us spend $10-$20 on Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters. But a Frisco father has spared no expense and is spending a lot time making sure the kids in his neighborhood have a special night. A homeowner in Frisco has take Halloween to a whole new level by building and staffing a first rate haunted house. The corner house on Santee Lane offers a lot more than candy to brave trick or treaters, like Riley Cox and Zanna Osborn. The Frisco teenagers are among the hundreds who lined up tonight outside the home of Rik Montgomery. "My goal is this, a...
FRISCO, TX
visitallentexas.com

‘NEATH THE WREATH IS BACK FOR THEIR 2022 HOLIDAY GIFT MARKET!

‘Neath the Wreath is back for their 27th annual four-day holiday gift market at the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Watters Creek Convention Center, November 10-13! Stroll through more than 125 merchants this year with endless opportunities to find unique holiday home décor and gifts for yourself and others. You’ll find clothing, accessories, holiday & home decor, jewelry, children’s items, gourmet treats, and so much more. Tickets are just $12 in advance at participating Market Street locations in DFW or $15 online at https://bit.ly/ntwtickets2022 and at the door. Children 12 and under are free!
ALLEN, TX
Blue Ribbon News

New after-school program in Rockwall helps transform students into ‘Men and Ladies of Honor’

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 2, 2022) – Honor changes everything. That’s the basis for the new after-school program known as Men and Ladies of Honor, presented by Honor Ministries. “We have a goal to launch Men and Ladies of Honor groups in each 6th through 8th grade school in the Rockwall ISD this year,” said Weldon Davis, Regional Director for Rockwall/Heath Men of Honor and Ambassador to Honduras. “Our vision is to foster young men and ladies who are balanced in their souls and bold in their spirits, prepared to demonstrate to those around them a culture of courage, civility, kindness and compassion.”
ROCKWALL, TX
wbap.com

Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye Resigns

FARMERS BRANCH (WBAP/KLIF) – Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye has resigned six months prior to the end of his term. City spokesman Jeff Brady says the city charter dictates what will happen next. “He will continue to serve until his successor is appointed or elected. The Mayor Pro Tem...
FARMERS BRANCH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound mayor wants Rockledge Park from Grapevine

The mayor of Flower Mound is looking into the possibility of Flower Mound taking over responsibility for Grapevine’s Rockledge Park. The small park, located on the northeastern lakeshore next to Lakeside, is on lease to the city of Grapevine through 2034, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Flower Mound Mayor Derek France said he sees a great opportunity for a nice Flower Mound park there, but he believes Grapevine is “neglecting the park.”
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Larry Lease

New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion Tower

There's a new restaurant opening in Dallas and it's claiming its legendary spot in Reunion Tower.Gabriel Tovar/Unsplash. Dallas' most iconic landmark Reunion Tower will soon be home to a new steakhouse, Crown Black. Dallas News reports that this new restaurant is scheduled to open in Spring 2023. Husband and wife team Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Cangeenwalla are bringing their experience and restaurant to the Lone Star state. They have opened restaurants in Las Vegas and Vancouver.
DALLAS, TX
chainstoreage.com

Trademark will play ball with Arlington, Texas, on a mixed-use redevelopment

The Trademark Property Company has acquired the half-million-sq.-ft. Lincoln Square Shopping Center in the town where the Texas Rangers play and will turn it into a mixed-use development. The City of Arlington has entered into a 30-year public-private partnership with Trademark that requires an investment of at least $150 million...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Jasper’s announced as next River Walk restaurant

The next brand new restaurant at the Flower Mound River Walk was officially announced on Tuesday. Chef Greg Retz recently formed a new management company, River Walk F&B, and acquired the existing three restaurants on the River Walk’s restaurant row: Primo’s, SCOUT and Sfereco. Those restaurants will be rebranded with new concepts and menus over the next few months, closing for as little time as possible during the transitions. Retz discussed the changes in an interview last week, and Tuesday’s news release expounded on the changes and included one new announcement.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection

Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
ARLINGTON, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday

Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
PLANO, TX

