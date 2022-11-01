Read full article on original website
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study named this small town in Texas the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Local museum hosting Vietnam Traveling Memorial for Veterans Day Week
The Texas Veterans Hall of Fame Museum in Denton is planning several ceremonies this month in honor of U.S. Military veterans while it hosts the Vietnam Traveling Memorial. The museum, located in Golden Triangle Mall, is planning what it’s calling Denton’s largest Veterans Day event since World War I, the museum said in a news release. The multi-day event begins Nov. 9 in the mall’s southeast parking lot area with the welcome escort parade from 3-7 p.m., which is when the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall will be set up. Throughout the rest of the week, there will be military vehicles on display, flyovers and several ceremonies to honor veterans, including an induction ceremony into the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame, which has recently expanded its museum.
keranews.org
Arlington community group wants to turn art museum into gathering place with a nod to city's past
The building, called Wellspring on Main, will be a "keystone facility" that rounds out its area of downtown along West Main Street, according to a city press release. The nonprofit leading the charge, the Arlington Center for Community Engagement (ACCE), comprises a partnership of local churches and business owners. Preliminary...
Frisco resident spends thousands of hours preparing his house for Halloween
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Most of us spend $10-$20 on Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters. But a Frisco father has spared no expense and is spending a lot time making sure the kids in his neighborhood have a special night. A homeowner in Frisco has take Halloween to a whole new level by building and staffing a first rate haunted house. The corner house on Santee Lane offers a lot more than candy to brave trick or treaters, like Riley Cox and Zanna Osborn. The Frisco teenagers are among the hundreds who lined up tonight outside the home of Rik Montgomery. "My goal is this, a...
visitallentexas.com
‘NEATH THE WREATH IS BACK FOR THEIR 2022 HOLIDAY GIFT MARKET!
‘Neath the Wreath is back for their 27th annual four-day holiday gift market at the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Watters Creek Convention Center, November 10-13! Stroll through more than 125 merchants this year with endless opportunities to find unique holiday home décor and gifts for yourself and others. You’ll find clothing, accessories, holiday & home decor, jewelry, children’s items, gourmet treats, and so much more. Tickets are just $12 in advance at participating Market Street locations in DFW or $15 online at https://bit.ly/ntwtickets2022 and at the door. Children 12 and under are free!
New after-school program in Rockwall helps transform students into ‘Men and Ladies of Honor’
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 2, 2022) – Honor changes everything. That’s the basis for the new after-school program known as Men and Ladies of Honor, presented by Honor Ministries. “We have a goal to launch Men and Ladies of Honor groups in each 6th through 8th grade school in the Rockwall ISD this year,” said Weldon Davis, Regional Director for Rockwall/Heath Men of Honor and Ambassador to Honduras. “Our vision is to foster young men and ladies who are balanced in their souls and bold in their spirits, prepared to demonstrate to those around them a culture of courage, civility, kindness and compassion.”
Massive BBQ event this weekend at AT&T Stadium -- with the exception of three little pardoned pigs
ARLINGTON, Texas — Smoke will fill the Arlington skies this weekend as 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs grill their way to delicious perfection outside AT&T Stadium. But, with the Arlington mayor presiding in a pre-BBQ ceremony, three little pardoned pigs officially escaped the smoker. Dallas...
wbap.com
Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye Resigns
FARMERS BRANCH (WBAP/KLIF) – Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye has resigned six months prior to the end of his term. City spokesman Jeff Brady says the city charter dictates what will happen next. “He will continue to serve until his successor is appointed or elected. The Mayor Pro Tem...
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures can be found nestled in Argyle neighborhood
Hillwood Communities owns the house where Jim and Crystal Terry operate Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures. At the business, the couple sells treats and trinkets. (Karen Chaney/ Community Impact) When Jim and Crystal Terry moved from Washington state to Texas, they left behind positions as lead pastors at an Assembly of...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Secretary of State John Scott says our elections are secure, but he sometimes muddles that message
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. Speaking in July to a group of concerned conservative voters in Dallas, Texas Secretary of State John Scott declared that Texas elections were the nation’s most secure.
Flower Mound mayor wants Rockledge Park from Grapevine
The mayor of Flower Mound is looking into the possibility of Flower Mound taking over responsibility for Grapevine’s Rockledge Park. The small park, located on the northeastern lakeshore next to Lakeside, is on lease to the city of Grapevine through 2034, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Flower Mound Mayor Derek France said he sees a great opportunity for a nice Flower Mound park there, but he believes Grapevine is “neglecting the park.”
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion Tower
There's a new restaurant opening in Dallas and it's claiming its legendary spot in Reunion Tower.Gabriel Tovar/Unsplash. Dallas' most iconic landmark Reunion Tower will soon be home to a new steakhouse, Crown Black. Dallas News reports that this new restaurant is scheduled to open in Spring 2023. Husband and wife team Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Cangeenwalla are bringing their experience and restaurant to the Lone Star state. They have opened restaurants in Las Vegas and Vancouver.
chainstoreage.com
Trademark will play ball with Arlington, Texas, on a mixed-use redevelopment
The Trademark Property Company has acquired the half-million-sq.-ft. Lincoln Square Shopping Center in the town where the Texas Rangers play and will turn it into a mixed-use development. The City of Arlington has entered into a 30-year public-private partnership with Trademark that requires an investment of at least $150 million...
Jasper’s announced as next River Walk restaurant
The next brand new restaurant at the Flower Mound River Walk was officially announced on Tuesday. Chef Greg Retz recently formed a new management company, River Walk F&B, and acquired the existing three restaurants on the River Walk’s restaurant row: Primo’s, SCOUT and Sfereco. Those restaurants will be rebranded with new concepts and menus over the next few months, closing for as little time as possible during the transitions. Retz discussed the changes in an interview last week, and Tuesday’s news release expounded on the changes and included one new announcement.
Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection
Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
This Is The Best Happy Hour Spot In Texas
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best happy hour spots in every state where it's legal.
These 3 North Texas cities are among the worst in the nation for sandwich lovers
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love sandwiches? Enough to call yourself a sandwich lover? If so, Texas may not be the best place for you to settle down. A new report commissioned by Lawn Love ranked 200 of the largest cities in the nation based on which ones were the best and worst for sandwich lovers.
Meet Annie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 31, 2022) Meet Annie! This sweet one-year-old girl is looking for a person and a doggie-sibling to play with! She is good on a leash, knows “sit”, and she is housebroken and crate-trained!. Annie loves to fetch, but she won’t always bring the ball completely...
myfoxzone.com
Scary cute! North Texas nurses dress up NICU babies in adorable costumes for Halloween
DALLAS — Be afraid -- be very afraid -- for cuteness overload looms. This year, North Texas nurses at several hospitals within Texas Health Resources network dressed up babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) in Halloween costumes in order to provide their parents with photographic keepsakes for their newborns' first-ever Halloweens.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday
Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
