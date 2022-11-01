ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Review: Bigger, Not Always Better

Pros An excellent combo of two series Better visuals than earlier titles Better animations than earlier titles Better approachability than earlier Monster Ranchers Multiple ways to acquire new kaiju Cons Doesn’t explain some of its elements well Kaiju will sometimes refuse to act during a fight Less robust roster than earlier Monster Ranchers.
SlashGear

Canon IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer Review: You Can't Put A Price On Whimsy

While Canon is a powerhouse in the professional photography industry, that hasn't stopped the company from churning out new gadgets that are focused on photos for fun, not pictures for profit. This subset of products — called IVY — includes the Cliq instant film camera, a 2010-esque point-and-shoot that uses a low-megapixel sensor to spit out 2x2 or 2x3 prints (via Canon), and a set of mini photo printers.
SlashGear

This Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Uses Full-Size Leica M-Series Lenses

Earlier this year, Xiaomi released its camera-focused flagship smartphone — the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Besides becoming the first Xiaomi smartphone to feature Leica optics, the key highlight of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra was that its primary camera featured a massive 1-inch sensor — typically used on high-quality point-and-shoot cameras. While there is no denying that larger sensor size typically translates to better picture quality, the arrival of computational photography and advanced imaging algorithms has completely transformed the smartphone imaging game. Groundbreaking developments in this space have allowed companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung to achieve great results without needing large sensors.
SlashGear

SlashGear

58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy