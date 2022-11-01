Read full article on original website
New Leak Points At February Launch For The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series could be released in early February 2023, according to recent leaks. Here's what we know so far about the new Samsung smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy Features You're Missing Out On
Samsung packs its Galaxy flagship phones full of features — so many of them, in fact, that you may not know they exist even if you own one of the handsets.
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Review: Bigger, Not Always Better
Pros An excellent combo of two series Better visuals than earlier titles Better animations than earlier titles Better approachability than earlier Monster Ranchers Multiple ways to acquire new kaiju Cons Doesn’t explain some of its elements well Kaiju will sometimes refuse to act during a fight Less robust roster than earlier Monster Ranchers.
Musk's Twitter Vision May Include Edit Button For All, But Pricing Rumors Spark Confusion
It appears that Elon Musk may be feeling generous when it comes to the tweet editing feature, and that could be good news for users who don't want to pay.
Twitter's New Verification Badge Fee May Be Only Days Away
Elon Musk's controversial plan to charge verified accounts a sum of $8 per month to retain the verified badge may go into effect as early as next week.
AMD Reveals First RDNA 3 GPUs With The Radeon RX 7900 XTX And XT
The time has finally arrived: AMD has taken the wraps off its first RDNA 3 GPUs, revealing many of the specs for its soon-to-be-released RX 7900 XTX and XT.
Current Twitter Bans Will Stay In Place For 'At Least A Few More Weeks' According To Musk
If you were hoping Elon Musk's rapid transformation of Twitter meant you'd get your banned account back ASAP, think again and prepare to wait a few weeks.
Canon IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer Review: You Can't Put A Price On Whimsy
While Canon is a powerhouse in the professional photography industry, that hasn't stopped the company from churning out new gadgets that are focused on photos for fun, not pictures for profit. This subset of products — called IVY — includes the Cliq instant film camera, a 2010-esque point-and-shoot that uses a low-megapixel sensor to spit out 2x2 or 2x3 prints (via Canon), and a set of mini photo printers.
This Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Uses Full-Size Leica M-Series Lenses
Earlier this year, Xiaomi released its camera-focused flagship smartphone — the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Besides becoming the first Xiaomi smartphone to feature Leica optics, the key highlight of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra was that its primary camera featured a massive 1-inch sensor — typically used on high-quality point-and-shoot cameras. While there is no denying that larger sensor size typically translates to better picture quality, the arrival of computational photography and advanced imaging algorithms has completely transformed the smartphone imaging game. Groundbreaking developments in this space have allowed companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung to achieve great results without needing large sensors.
How To Set The Best Picture Settings On Your Samsung TV
Whether you're a cinephile or hardcore gamer, you want the best video quality from your Samsung TV. Here's how to optimize settings for any use of your TV.
Netflix With Ads Goes Live, Signaling The End Of An Era
Netflix launched a new, ad-supported tier for just $6.99. Customers will get a slightly limited selection of viewing and about 4-5 minutes of ads per hour.
How To Save A Web Page To Read Offline On Safari
Apple Safari's underutilized Reading List can help you get some reading done even when you're offline.
How To Send Xbox Series X Clips Directly To Your Phone
Forgot to record that awesome gaming moment while it happened? No worries, you can send clips and screenshots from the Xbox Series X to your phone. Here's how.
