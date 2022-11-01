Earlier this year, Xiaomi released its camera-focused flagship smartphone — the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Besides becoming the first Xiaomi smartphone to feature Leica optics, the key highlight of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra was that its primary camera featured a massive 1-inch sensor — typically used on high-quality point-and-shoot cameras. While there is no denying that larger sensor size typically translates to better picture quality, the arrival of computational photography and advanced imaging algorithms has completely transformed the smartphone imaging game. Groundbreaking developments in this space have allowed companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung to achieve great results without needing large sensors.

3 DAYS AGO