Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
I Lived In Ontario For 4 Years & Here's How It Compares To BC
So many people move from Ontario to B.C., but I feel like not many know just how different life is in the two Canadian provinces. I moved to B.C. from the East Coast a year ago, but throughout university lived in Ottawa. Living in Ottawa I was able to travel around the province, and now that I live in B.C. I can't help but compare.
Narcity
Daylight Saving Time Is Ending & Canada's Earliest Sunset Will Be At 1:41 pm After Clocks Change
The clocks are going back in most of Canada as daylight saving time comes to an end and that means some parts of the country are in for early sunsets. After clocks change at 2:00 a.m. local time on Sunday, November 6, 2022, a bunch of places will gain an hour meaning there will be more daylight in the morning but less in the evening.
Narcity
Here's What You Need To Make To Afford An Average Home In 9 Ontario Cities
Have you been wanting to own a home in Toronto and simply can't afford it? Well, it might be time to widen your horizons and look for a house that you can actually buy in other cities in Ontario. However, don't get your hopes up because the news isn't so...
Narcity
A Newcomer To Canada Experienced His First Snow & He Hopes There Will Be 'No More' (VIDEO)
As people living in this country know, winter in Canada is no joke — and a newcomer is finding that out the hard way. TikToker Andrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov) moved to Saskatchewan a few months ago as a refugee from Ukraine. He's been documenting all of the fun and unexpected...
Comments / 0