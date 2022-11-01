ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Wine

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Activist marches through London wearing almost nothing but body paint in bid to save birds

A conservationist marched through London unclothed and painted as a bird on Saturday, as part of a campaign to support declining species in the UK.Hannah Bourne-Taylor made a speech on behalf of the swift population at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park, wearing dark blue, black and white body paint.The impressive paint was applied by artist Guido Daniele.“I stand here today, as a go-between for swifts, to ask for your comradery, because they need our help,” Ms Bourne-Taylor said.She also marched to Buckingham Palace and Downing Street during her protest.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Road blocked in London after three people were stabbed in North LondonTrump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rallyObama warns ‘truth is on the ballot’ in upcoming midterms
Food & Wine

France Has a Gourmet Food Trail That Runs From Dijon to Marseille

If your dream trip involves chocolate, cheese, wine, and a constant stream of baguettes, we've found your next vacation. Vallée de la Gastronomie pays homage to France's rich culinary and wine traditions through a food-and-wine road trip that goes from Dijon to Marseille through Lyon. The massive trail, which has had 59 new activities added since 2020, includes 448 different stops along a 385-mile route.
Food & Wine

Food & Wine

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

Upgrade your everyday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy