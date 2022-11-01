A conservationist marched through London unclothed and painted as a bird on Saturday, as part of a campaign to support declining species in the UK.Hannah Bourne-Taylor made a speech on behalf of the swift population at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park, wearing dark blue, black and white body paint.The impressive paint was applied by artist Guido Daniele.“I stand here today, as a go-between for swifts, to ask for your comradery, because they need our help,” Ms Bourne-Taylor said.She also marched to Buckingham Palace and Downing Street during her protest.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Road blocked in London after three people were stabbed in North LondonTrump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rallyObama warns ‘truth is on the ballot’ in upcoming midterms

