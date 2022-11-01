Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
22-year-old arrested after crashing into trees
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A driver is facing charges following an early morning crash in southeast Sioux Falls. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Southeastern and Magnolia Avenues, just north of 57th Street. Police say the driver lost control and struck a couple of trees in the...
kelo.com
Gunfire shatters silence in Tea
TEA, S.D. (KELO.com) — Gunshots echoed throughout the City of Tea Friday night. Shortly after 9:30 PM police were dispatched to the area of 1000 Tanner Ct for a shots fired call. Arriving units quickly identified and detained a subject who was taken into custody. There have been no...
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha Co. Sheriff searching for man wanted for aggravated assault
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted man. Omar Maldonado, 45, is wanted for domestic aggravated assault. Maldonado is 5’10 and weighs approximately 180 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 605-367-4268 or...
KELOLAND TV
Bread Break’s stolen van found undamaged in northeast Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sometimes, all it takes is someone on the lookout and a willingness to reach out. “Last night at 9:30, I got a text, instant message from Facebook, from a lady that said, ‘I think your van is in my neighborhood,'” Bread Break volunteer Renae Eidenshink said. “Course you’re a little skeptical, and so I responded saying can you give me your address, and she did, so I knew it was for real.”
KELOLAND TV
Woman charged with murder, arson 4 months after Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 35-year-old woman is in the Minnehaha County Jail, charged with first-degree murder. Gerri Lynn Jensen was booked into jail Thursday afternoon. In addition to first-degree murder, court records show she’s charged with attempted murder and first degree arson from a crime that happened on July 17.
KELOLAND TV
Police asking for help in unsolved homicides
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been over two months since the lives of Tunis Lomax and Paul Billion were taken by gunfire and police are still looking for their killers. 36-year-old Paul Billion’s body was found on August 19th. The next day, 36-year-old Tunis Lomax was also killed. Police have said the two cases aren’t connected, but one thing they do have in common is that neither have been solved.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls woman killed in crash identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 57-year-old Sioux Falls woman has died from injuries sustained in a nine-vehicle crash that happened on October 25. The Department of Public Safety says that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on I-29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off-ramp.
KELOLAND TV
A Sioux Falls murder victim in ‘the wrong place at the wrong time’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Bond is set at 2-million dollars cash only for the woman accused of starting a deadly fire. 35-year-old Gerri Jensen is charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and arson. Court papers say Jensen got in a fight with a woman at a casino. When that woman returned to her central Sioux Falls apartment, so did Jensen.
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: 30-year-old man arrested for 58 grams of meth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old man is behind bars Wednesday after authorities in Sioux Falls made a drug arrest on Tuesday night. Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said detectives called for a patrol car to stop a car near 10th Street and Omaha Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The passenger in the car took off running and the car left the scene. Police were able to catch the suspect and arrest Antoine Demetrius Richardson Jr., of Sioux Falls.
brookingsradio.com
Two arrested in Brookings after allegedly crashing vehicle, then fabricating carjacking story
A juvenile and a young man, both from Brookings, were arrested after crashing a car and then telling police a bogus story about what had happened. Brookings Police Sergeant Joel Perry says a report came in Sunday evening that a vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint from the two young men on the 700 block of 8th Street Southwest. They claimed four males had carjacked the vehicle.
wnax.com
Name Released in Sioux Falls Fatal Crash
A 57-year-old Sioux Falls, S.D., woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in an Oct. 25, 2022 crash that involved nine vehicles. Preliminary crash information indicates that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on Interstate 29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off ramp. A 2007 Toyota Camry was in the middle lane when the vehicle hit a 2022 Chevy Malibu in front of it. The driver of the Toyota then drove to the right and rear ended a stopped vehicle. That led to a chain reaction crash involving six other vehicles.
dakotanewsnow.com
Injury accident leaves one with life-threatening injuries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One Sioux Falls man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle accident in eastern Sioux Falls. According to police spokesperson Sam Clemens, two vehicles were traveling side-by-side in the area of E 14th Street and 9th Avenue on Wednesday night when one of them, a 2015 Fiat, hit a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan off the road. The Dodge Grand Caravan hit a tree; the Fiat also left the roadway.
dakotanewsnow.com
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
Does The Sioux Falls Street Department Care About Their Work?
With miles and miles of road construction just in the Sioux Falls city limits, you would think a simple repair wouldn't be a complicated project. Let's take a look at one such area that received its second go-around. The portion repaired is north of the 49th Street and Terry Avenue intersection in southwest Sioux Falls.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man cited for meth at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 58-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of Timothy John Trimble stemmed from...
dakotanewsnow.com
OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The expectation of walking into a tidy Dollar General store is not what some customers are finding. Two shoppers take a photojournalist through their hometown Dollar General in Ada Minnesota, pointing out aisles that are impassible due to merchandise cluttering the floor. “This is...
Sioux Falls Police Respond To Two Bomb Threats
Shoppers and passersby wondered what was going on Wednesday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Costco. There was a police presence that apparently disrupted shopping at the Costco located at 3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105. People were commenting on Facebook asking “Anyone Know what's going on at Costco?”...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police identify victim in fatal stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police identified the man who died in Sunday’s stabbing. Authorities identified Stewart Mousseaux as the 37-year-old man who passed away from stab wounds on Sunday morning in the hallway of an apartment building in central Sioux Falls. Mousseaux told officers who stabbed him before he passed, which helped authorities in their investigation.
KELOLAND TV
Animal control respond to multiple dog bite calls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Animal control is asking for your help finding some dogs after reports of people getting bitten. Yesterday a man on West 11th Street had a large black German Shepherd come up to him. He tried to grab the dog and it bit him, then ran off.
KELOLAND TV
Driver facing multiple charges after hit-and-run crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a hit-and-run driver’s preliminary breath test came back more than four times the legal limit. Shiloh Kalinay faces his fourth DUI and several other charges following a pair of hit-and-run crashes in southeast Sioux Falls. He’s accused of driving drunk, running...
