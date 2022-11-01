ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Yuba City cat in ‘strict quarantine’ after playing with rabid bat

By Sergio Robles
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337iQL_0iuS7pqm00

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Yuba City cat is under watch by animal services and health officials after playing with a bat that was later found to have rabies, according to Sutter Animal Services Authority.

In a news release, animal services said that the cat was found to be playing with a live bat on October 24 in the area of the 1400 block of Inglewood Court in Yuba City.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News & Headlines from FOX 40

Animal services staff collected the bat and submitted it for rabies testing through the Sutter County Health Department, which found the bat to be rabid.

The cat was the only pet to have contact with the bat and was placed into a “strict thirty-day quarantine,” according to animal services.

Rules on fireplace and wood stove use go into effect in November

Sutter Animal Services Authority advises the public to call them immediately upon finding a bat inside or near a home, whether it is dead or alive. The agency can be reached at 530-822-7375.

The agency advises the public to never touch a bat, especially one that may be sick or dead.

According to the CDC, bats “are the leading cause of rabies deaths in people in the United States.”

The CDC advises that rabies can spread to people through small bites or scratches and that people should immediately call the local health department if coming into contact with a bat or if contact with a bat might have occurred, such as if one was able to enter a home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNA

Nancy Bennallack was 28 years old and engaged at the time of her death. Nancy Bennallack (image courtesy of Sacramento County authorities.) On October 26, 1970, in Sacramento, California, twenty-eight-year-old Nancy Bennallack was late for work. It had been highly unusual for her, she worked for the Sacramento County as a court reporter, and she would never have missed a court date.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove

The Sacramento police on Oct. 28 released video footage of the Oct. 11 incident where Sacramento detectives shot and wounded an armed suspect at an Elk Grove apartment complex. This footage included video recorded by a security camera that overlooked a parking lot, and video from an officer’s body camera....
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Man hit by Range Rover in Yuba City after road rage incident

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A road rage incident turned into a hit-and-run Friday after a Yuba City man struck another man with his Range Rover. The road rage incident occurred around 12:15 p.m., according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the victim was following the suspect, David Mateo Jimenez, to closely. Jimenez […]
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

‘Fringe theory’ contributed to Wheatland murder, according to DA

WHEATLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found guilty in a 2021 Wheatland murder case has and is facing a 55-years-to-life sentence for first-degree murder and up to 16 years for burglary, according to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office. Just after midnight on May 12, 2021, Rory Banks, 44, broke into the home of […]
WHEATLAND, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento police hosting catalytic converter etching event

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As part of an event to prevent catalytic converter theft, the West Sacramento Police Department is holding a free etching event on Nov. 9.  Police said it’s hosting the “etch and catch” event as a part of a partnership with Meineke Car Care Center and it’ll be the department’s first […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Passerby saves police officer

A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A Sacramento woman told FOX40 that she is afraid to walk out her front door with homeless people shouting threats from across the street.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Water flowing up from multiple spots on street in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Water is flowing into a Sacramento street from under the pavement in multiple spots Thursday morning. A fire and city crews responded to reports of flooding at Young Street and 53rd Street between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. A member of the Sacramento Department of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 99 metering lights scheduled for activation in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Caltrans District 3 has announced their plans to activate the Highway 99 ramp meters in Chico later this month. According to officials, the metering lights located on three of the Highway 99 on-ramps in Chico are scheduled to go live on Monday, November 14. Metering lights are activated as traffic on the highway starts to build up.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Robbery on Chico State bike path leaves some students concerned

CHICO, Calif. - Some students are concerned about their commute to and from campus after a Chico State student said he was robbed on a bike path nearby. The trail runs along the sports fields from West Sacramento to Warner Street in Chico. The student's girlfriend Isabella Requiro spoke with...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Yuba City cat found playing with bat that later tested positive for rabies

YUBA CITY – A Yuba City resident's cat is under strict quarantine after the bat it was found playing with tested positive for rabies, officials say.  Yuba City officials say, on Oct. 24, the cat was found playing with the live bat on the ground near the 1400 block of Inglewood Court. Animal Services staff came and collected the bat and tested it for rabies. The bat was found to be rabid, officials say. Due to the positive test, the cat will now be under a strict 30-day quarantine. Officials say the incident is an important reminder for residents to keep their pets' rabies vaccinations up to date. 
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

What is closed for Veterans Day in the Sacramento region?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is observed every year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans in the United States Armed Forces.  Closures across the Sacramento region will take place for federal, state and county agencies and schools to observe the holiday.  Government Employees of federal and state agencies […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico police comb East Chico neighborhood after early-morning burglary

CHICO, Calif. - A burglary suspect got away Thursday; morning after an early-morning break-in at an East Chico neighborhood. Chico police said just after 3 a.m. Thursday a person reported someone was inside their home in the 300 block of St. Augustine Drive in Little Chico Creek subdivision off Bruce Road.
CHICO, CA
ABC10

Arrest made in robbery of 89-year-old Lincoln woman

LINCOLN, Calif. — A man was arrested and is accused of robbing an 89-year-old woman from Lincoln. On Oct. 29, officers with the Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, the woman reported a man asked to get his child's ball from her backyard. The woman let the man into her home and once he was inside, he pulled out a knife and asked her for money.
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

Shooting in South Sacramento leaves one man dead

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man that was found with a gunshot wound after reports of a shooting in South Sacramento has died, according to a statement from Sacramento Police. The statement says that officers went to the 7800 block of Center Parkway, near Mack Road, after receiving reports of a shooting on Friday around […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy