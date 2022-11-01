ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Holiday hair and make up from Moxie Boutique Salon in De Pere

(WFRV) – If you’re hosting a holiday party, you’re already busy cooking and cleaning so why not let the experts at Moxie handle your look. Local 5 Live visited the boutique salon in De Pere where whether you want a formal updo, a beautiful blow out, or something less formal, they have you covered this holiday season and beyond.
DE PERE, WI
Excitement builds ahead of Saturday night’s Powerball drawing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Grab your horseshoes, four-leaf clovers, and make a wish upon the next shooting star you see. The Powerball drawing is Saturday at 9:59 p.m., with a record-breaking jackpot of $1.6 billion. The winner will take home $782.4 million in cash. It has people...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Appleton church giving back to children across the globe during holidays

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local church is looking for volunteers to help fill boxes of toys and toiletries for less fortunate kids. Pathway Church in Appleton hopes community members and anyone with a good heart can help fill these boxes because every kid deserves to open gifts during the holidays.
APPLETON, WI
UPDATE: Lanes back open after crash on I-43 south in Green Bay

FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 5:17 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down the southbound lanes on I-43 in Green Bay. According to WisDOT, all lanes have now reopened. The incident took about an hour to clear. No additional details...
GREEN BAY, WI
Week ahead: Quite a mix of live performances

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. One area production was postponed and rescheduled for this week due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
GREEN BAY, WI
Hundreds gather at VolunteerFEST in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season right around the corner, some individuals are looking to lend a helping hand through Menasha’s VolunteerFEST. More than 40 local nonprofits set up shop at the event, hoping that those attending will sign up to volunteer through their organization. The...
MENASHA, WI
Oconto Police investigating missing person, last seen on Halloween

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing person who was last seen on October 31. Officers say that Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Halloween getting into a vehicle with a ‘male subject.’. Authorities ask that...
OCONTO, WI
Fire at Door County supper club launches arson investigation, suspect arrested and charged

JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – An arson investigation was launched by the Door County Sheriff’s Office after a fire was started at a Door County supper club on October 23. According to a release, the incident began around 12:15 p.m. that Sunday when the Jacksonport Fire Department was called to Mr. G’s Supper Club on State Highway 57 for reports of a fire.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Multiple reports of gunshots in Fond du Lac, police investigating

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is currently investigating multiple reports of possible gunshots. According to police, officers were called to the area of 4th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue around 8:50 p.m. on Friday night. After searching the area and speaking...
FOND DU LAC, WI

