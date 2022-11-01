Read full article on original website
Mike Helblig
4d ago
Lmao! Nice to see how well Steeler Nation travels. I saw "OC fired", skimmed the article to see if it was someone who could replace Canada, and here you all are, hanging out in the comments 🖤💛
msn.com
Football legend dies at age 72, NFL world reacts
The NFL world was struck with some unfortunate news regarding undeniably one of the most impactful punters in the history of professional football Ray Guy. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi revealed that Guy passed away at 72 years old on Thursday morning after a reported lengthy illness. Following Guy’s three-year...
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
Ex-NFL Coach Wade Phillips Sends Clear Message About Lovie Smith's Defense
Through two quarters of football tonight, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been nearly perfect, completing 14 of 18 passes for 176 yards. One former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator thinks the Texans' coverage scheme is a big reason why. In a series of tweets posted during ...
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update About QB Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers season has gone in a downward spiral the last few weeks. They are currently on a four-game losing streak and things could get uglier as the health of Aaron Rodgers has been a major topic of discussion. Rodgers injured his thumb during the team’s Week 5...
Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson discusses being called out during wrestling event
The Baltimore Ravens have had a little more time this week to get ready for the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football”, especially following their Thursday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. A few of the Ravens, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, were in attendance for AEW’s (All Elite Wrestling) Dynamite show that took place in Baltimore on Wednesday night.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Faces Possible Fine for Blind Referee Halloween Costume
National Federation of the Blind Director of Public Relations Chris Danielsen told PEOPLE that the costume "plays on the stereotype that blind people are generally incompetent because of our lack of eyesight" Jerry Jones is facing a possible fine for his Halloween costume, after the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed up as an NFL referee who is implied to be blind. Jones, 80, was photographed in the costume over the weekend, which included a black and white striped shirt and large reflective sunglasses, along with a cane. The...
thecomeback.com
Ex-teammates weigh in on Herschel Walker’s controversial Senate run: ‘Georgia, hold on baby.’
On Tuesday, voters will go to the polls in an election across the U.S., and one of the key races to follow is a U.S. Senate race in Georgia. There, former NFL running back Herschel Walker, a Republican, is taking on incumbent Democratic senator Raphael Warnock. Walker’s campaign has involved...
thecomeback.com
Watch quarterback absolutely truck two defenders for touchdown
In any football game, it’s usually the running backs who are willing to lower their shoulders and run through defenders while rushing the ball. At the very least, that’s certainly not a stereotype that quarterbacks have earned. But during Saturday afternoon’s game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong put that stereotype to the test with a massive play in a huge moment.
Yardbarker
Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'The Next Peyton Manning', Says Falcons DC Dean Pees
The Atlanta Falcons are looking to go over .500 for the first time since 2017, but it will be a tall task this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers at home. The Chargers boast one of the best young quarterbacks in the league in third-year pro Justin Herbert, who drew heaps of praise from Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees.
thecomeback.com
Prep football game called at halftime after ugly annihilation
IMG Academy, a football powerhouse in Florida, hosted a winless Canadian high school team Friday night. And if you follow high school football, you know this didn’t end well for the visitors. IMG obliterated West Toronto Prep, in Bradenton, Florida, rolling to a 96-0 halftime lead. And that turned...
JuJu Smith-Schuster details key differences playing for Chiefs, Steelers
The Kansas City Chiefs return to action on “Sunday Night Football” this week against the Tennessee Titans following the bye week, looking to pull together for a solid run to the postseason. One of the many essential contributors has been wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is quickly adjusting to the Chiefs system following five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit
Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
Ray Guy, only NFL punter in Hall of Fame, dies after long illness
Ray Guy, considered by many to be the greatest punter in NFL history, died Thursday following a lengthy illness. His
NFL Odds: Colts vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Indianapolis Colts travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots in an AFC showdown. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Colts-Patriots prediction and pick. The Colts lost 17-16 to the Washington Commanders last weekend. Sam Ehlinger completed 17 of his 23 passes...
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
