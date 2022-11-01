ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Mike Helblig
4d ago

Lmao! Nice to see how well Steeler Nation travels. I saw "OC fired", skimmed the article to see if it was someone who could replace Canada, and here you all are, hanging out in the comments 🖤💛

msn.com

Football legend dies at age 72, NFL world reacts

The NFL world was struck with some unfortunate news regarding undeniably one of the most impactful punters in the history of professional football Ray Guy. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi revealed that Guy passed away at 72 years old on Thursday morning after a reported lengthy illness. Following Guy’s three-year...
The Spun

Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
PITTSBURGH, PA
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson discusses being called out during wrestling event

The Baltimore Ravens have had a little more time this week to get ready for the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football”, especially following their Thursday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. A few of the Ravens, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, were in attendance for AEW’s (All Elite Wrestling) Dynamite show that took place in Baltimore on Wednesday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
People

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Faces Possible Fine for Blind Referee Halloween Costume

National Federation of the Blind Director of Public Relations Chris Danielsen told PEOPLE that the costume "plays on the stereotype that blind people are generally incompetent because of our lack of eyesight" Jerry Jones is facing a possible fine for his Halloween costume, after the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed up as an NFL referee who is implied to be blind. Jones, 80, was photographed in the costume over the weekend, which included a black and white striped shirt and large reflective sunglasses, along with a cane. The...
thecomeback.com

Watch quarterback absolutely truck two defenders for touchdown

In any football game, it’s usually the running backs who are willing to lower their shoulders and run through defenders while rushing the ball. At the very least, that’s certainly not a stereotype that quarterbacks have earned. But during Saturday afternoon’s game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong put that stereotype to the test with a massive play in a huge moment.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Yardbarker

Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'The Next Peyton Manning', Says Falcons DC Dean Pees

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to go over .500 for the first time since 2017, but it will be a tall task this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers at home. The Chargers boast one of the best young quarterbacks in the league in third-year pro Justin Herbert, who drew heaps of praise from Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees.
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

Prep football game called at halftime after ugly annihilation

IMG Academy, a football powerhouse in Florida, hosted a winless Canadian high school team Friday night. And if you follow high school football, you know this didn’t end well for the visitors. IMG obliterated West Toronto Prep, in Bradenton, Florida, rolling to a 96-0 halftime lead. And that turned...
BRADENTON, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

JuJu Smith-Schuster details key differences playing for Chiefs, Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs return to action on “Sunday Night Football” this week against the Tennessee Titans following the bye week, looking to pull together for a solid run to the postseason. One of the many essential contributors has been wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is quickly adjusting to the Chiefs system following five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
On3.com

5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit

Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
BATON ROUGE, LA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.

