Ukraine warns of Russian 'brutality' in eastern region
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces are stepping up their strikes in a fiercely contested region of eastern Ukraine, worsening the already tough conditions for residents and the defending army following Moscow's illegal annexation and declaration of martial law in Donetsk province, Ukrainian authorities said. The attacks...
Monitors say 6 killed in Syria's shelling of tent settlement
First responders and opposition war monitors say Syrian government forces have shelled a tent settlement housing families displaced by the country's conflict in the rebel-held northwest, killing at least six people and wounding dozens
Backup power used at Ukraine nuclear site for safety systems
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was relying on emergency diesel generators to run its safety systems Thursday after external power from the Ukrainian electric grid was again cut off, Ukrainian and U.N. officials reported. Fighting in Ukraine has repeatedly damaged power lines and electrical...
Bulgaria's parliament approves military aid for Ukraine
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A majority of Bulgaria's lawmakers on Thursday approved sending the country's first military aid to Ukraine. The National Assembly voted 175-49 with one abstention in favor of a proposal submitted by four pro-European Union parties. The government has now one month to decide what kind of weapons Bulgaria can provide without affecting its own defense capabilities.
4 Palestinians killed in flare-up as Israel counts votes
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces killed at least four Palestinians in separate incidents on Thursday, including one who had stabbed a police officer in east Jerusalem and three others in Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank. Early Friday, meanwhile, Israeli aircraft carried out several raids in...
Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society
Pope Francis wrapped up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom's tiny Catholic flock
Rare uproar in French parliament following racist 'back to Africa' outburst
A French parliament session was thrown into turmoil Thursday after a far-right MP was accused of yelling "back to Africa" to a black colleague posing a question on migrant arrivals to the government.
French lawmaker accused of racist comment in Parliament
PARIS (AP) — A far-right lawmaker in France was criticized Thursday after he responded to a Black lawmaker's question about migrants stranded at sea by apparently saying, “Let them return to Africa.”. Gregoire de Fournas of the National Rally party made the comment in the National Assembly. The...
AP News Summary at 4:52 p.m. EDT
How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha. BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — It was a cold, gray morning, March 4 in Bucha, Ukraine. By nightfall, at least nine men would walk to their deaths at 144 Yablunska street, the nerve center of Russian violence that would shock the world. What happened that day in Bucha was what Russian soldiers on intercepted phone conversations called “zachistka” — or cleansing. The Associated Press obtained surveillance camera footage from Bucha that shows, for the first time, what a cleansing operation in Ukraine looks like. Police ended up recovering nearly 40 bodies along Yablunska street alone. Prosecutors have identified 12 at one complex. AP reporters documented a 13th.
Crowds in Seoul watch news break of North Korean missile launches
Pyongyang's latest firing exercise came as Seoul and Washington staged their largest-ever joint air drills.
