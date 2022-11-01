The Emporia State men placed eighth and the women tenth at the MIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday morning in Joplin, Mo. The Hornet men had another incredibly packed effort with their top five scorers finishing within 32 seconds of each other. Jaime Diaz was the top finisher for Emporia State with a time of 25:07.92 to place 31st overall. Henry Jones ran 25:14.75 to place 34th and finish second for the Hornets. Asher Moen was right behind him in 37th place with a time of 25:17.88 as the third Hornet finisher. Cody Achilles was the fourth Emporia State runner with a time of 25:25.79 to finish 42nd and Tyler Swift ran 25:39.80 to place 47th and round out the Hornet scoring.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO