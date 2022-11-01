Read full article on original website
No felony charges coming in EHS hazing incident
No felony charges will be filed against members of the Emporia High School football team who were involved in an alleged hazing incident at the high school this year, County Attorney Marc Goodman said Friday. The announcement comes after nearly four months of investigation after some members of the football...
Sandra Sue Riggle
Hargis and Joseph Hargis. will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made thru: www.
Wayne Everett Luginsland
At 1:38 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home. surrounded by family in Waverly, Kansas. Born on March. 24, 1942, at Newman Hospital in Emporia, he was the. eldest son to Paul and Treva Luginsland, and was followed. by his younger brother, Richard (Sherre, Kansas City, MO). Wayne...
UPDATE: Crashes with injuries in rain on Turnpike
A pair of crashes on a rainy Kansas Turnpike in Chase County have left at least two people injured. The most recent was reported shortly before noon Friday in the northbound lanes, about four miles north of the Matfield Green rest area. There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.
Storm ends with four crashes with injuries on turnpike
Friday's rain led to at least four crashes with injuries on the Kansas Turnpike in the Emporia area. One of them had as many as three injuries. Chase County had its third crash of the day shortly after 9 p.m about five miles south of the Bazaar scenic lookout.
Joe J. Lapping
Joe J. Lapping of Emporia died on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia. He was 91. Joe was born on September 1, 1931 in Cherokee, Kansas the son of Thomas Burton and Elizabeth Blanche Holland Lapping. He married JoAnn Kelley on July 16, 1955 in Hamilton, Kansas. She survives.
Van Gundy selected for National 911 program
Lyon County Emergency Communications Center director Roxanne Van Gundy has been selected for Class 14 of the Certified Public Safety Executive program through the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO). Van Gundy said she has been hoping to participate in the CPE program for several years. “Many of my mentors...
Main Street Mommas gearing up for Match Day
Main Street Mommas will once again be taking part in Emporia Community Foundation’s Area Match Day on Nov. 14. During Match Day, your contributions will be matched on a prorated basis through Emporia Community Foundation and then all donations specified for Main Street Mommas (plus what is matched) will be awarded to them in the form of a check.
A short drive from Saturday snow
Would you rather have spring-like thunderstorms, or the first winter-like snow?. Both are possible in the eastern half of Kansas by Saturday morning. But the Emporia area will be on the spring side.
2022 Lyon County League All-League Volleyball Team selections
The 2022 Lyon County League All-League selections have been released. Three of the seven players selected for the first team are from Class 1A Division II state champion Lebo High School — two unanimously — and one from Class 1A Division I state participant Olpe High School. Five Lebo players are on the complete list. Southern Coffey County’s Josie Weers was a unanimous first-team selection for the second consecutive year.
Reservations Begin for the Preserve’s 6th Annual Candlelight Tour on November 19th
STRONG CITY — Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve has announced reservations are open for the preserve’s 6th annual Candlelight Tour taking place on Saturday, Nov. 19. All activities are free, but reservations are required for this event and fill up fast. Please call the visitor contact station at 620-273-8494 ext. 270 to make your free reservation.
Emporia High FFA celebrates busy school year
The Emporia High FFA chapter has been busy the first three months of the school year. At the beginning of the school year we volunteered with the Beef Fest by supporting them in the clean up of a wonderful celebration of some of the top producers in the area. In...
National Teachers Hall of Fame auction opens online Monday
The 31st annual National Teachers Hall of Fame auction goes live with online bidding Monday, while the live auction event is set for Nov. 17. Funds are raised for the NTHF Class of 2023 induction activities. The online format of the auction is available at http://go.charityauctionstoday.com/bid/654 and features items separate from items sold during the live radio auction. Bidding for the online items starts 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, and concludes at noon Monday, Nov. 21.
Lady Hornets battle 16th ranked Oklahoma in final exhibition game
Emporia State led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter before falling 90-67 at No. 16 Oklahoma on Thursday night in Norman, Okla. The Sooners scored the first six points of the game and led 10-6 with 4:19 left in the first quarter. The Lady Hornets then went on an 11-0 run to take a 17-10 lead with 57 seconds left in the quarter. Tre'Zure Jobe scored the first five points of the run and Faith Paramore hit a pair of three-pointers to end the run. OU would score the final five points of the period as ESU led 17-15 after ten minutes.
Emporia State cross country competes in MIAA Championships
The Emporia State men placed eighth and the women tenth at the MIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday morning in Joplin, Mo. The Hornet men had another incredibly packed effort with their top five scorers finishing within 32 seconds of each other. Jaime Diaz was the top finisher for Emporia State with a time of 25:07.92 to place 31st overall. Henry Jones ran 25:14.75 to place 34th and finish second for the Hornets. Asher Moen was right behind him in 37th place with a time of 25:17.88 as the third Hornet finisher. Cody Achilles was the fourth Emporia State runner with a time of 25:25.79 to finish 42nd and Tyler Swift ran 25:39.80 to place 47th and round out the Hornet scoring.
Emporia football season ends in regional against Blue Valley Southwest
The Emporia High School football team’s season came to an end in a 56-20 loss to Blue Valley Southwest in the Class 5A regional round in Overland Park on Thursday night. Trailing 14-0 with 4:44 to play in the second quarter, Jalyn King returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards for Emporia and on the second play of the drive, Fred Jackson scored from 28-yards out on a quarterback scramble to cut the deficit in half with 3:41 to play. But the Timberwolves were able to pull away with 28 unanswered points.
ESU cross country gearing up for MIAA championships
The Emporia State cross country teams are ready to run in the MIAA Championships taking place Saturday morning in Joplin, Mo. The Hornets are coming off a race that saw the men finish one point shy from a perfect score and freshman Tayler Williams claim the individual title at the Hornet Harrier on Oct. 14.
Emporia State soccer advances to second straight MIAA Tournament Championship
Mackenzie Dimarco scored in the 57th minute against Northwest Missouri to propel Emporia State to the MIAA Tournament Championship Match for the second straight year. The Hornets won 1-0 on Friday morning in Warrensburg, Mo. Playing against a strong wind in the first half Emporia State was able to outshoot...
Garcilazo brothers make immediate impact for Emporia soccer
Emporia High School has a rich history in boys soccer. The Spartans concluded their 2022 season with a 15-3 record, secured the No. 2 seed in the 5A west region and advanced to the regional final.
Turner, Jones named state winners for Heisman High School Scholarship
Madison High School’s Bryson Turner and Lebo High School’s Brooklyn Jones have been named state winners for the Heisman High School Scholarship this week. The Heisman High School Scholarship program extends the Heisman prestige to the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by celebrating and rewarding outstanding male and female scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories happen not only on the field, but also in their schools and communities.
